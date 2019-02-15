Brad Pitt ‘asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it’

If nothing else, I’ve had a ball this week as I looked for vintage photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. It’s been years since I’ve really looked at most of these old photos, and I’m always struck by how “of their time” they looked. I’ve been using these vintage photos because we’ve been enjoying stories all week about Brad and Jennifer and how they’re not back together but they’re in each other’s lives again. Jennifer threw a huge 50th birthday party last weekend and Brad attended.

Both Jennifer and Brad want us to know about it. They want us to speculate. Brad wants us to talk about “Brad & Jen” rather than “he’s still not able to see his children without a third-party monitor.” Jen wants us to talk about “Sexy Jen lures her exes to the yard” rather than “Jen is single and Forever Aloneston at 50.” I keep saying: this storyline works in both their favors. The fact that people are working themselves into a tizzy about a pair of 50-something exes is really crazy though. We’ve already heard that Brad sent a b-day gift to Jennifer, and that they’ve been “getting close” since his split with Angelina Jolie. So how did this newfound closeness happen? Brad had to apologize to Poor Jen.

If Brad Pitt could turn back time, he would have handled his divorce from Jennifer Aniston differently. Although the Inglorious Bastards actor, 55, “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” he “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it.” The exes, who ended their 5-year marriage in October 2005, reunited at Aniston’s 50th birthday bash at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 9, alongside many A-list guests including George Clooney, Sandra Bullock, Katy Perry and more. “Brad gave Jen a card and a hug,” added the insider, noting that many partiers were “surprised” to see him there.

He wishes “he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner…” OK. I wonder if he ever wishes he hadn’t stayed silent as the f–king grave when Jennifer and Angelina were pitted against each other by a tabloid press which was drunk on the Uncool Bermuda Triangle. I wonder about this whole narrative of “Brad now knows he did something wrong and he apologized… to Jennifer.” Like, he did wrong by both wives, Jennifer and Angelina, in different ways. But as we keep saying, this isn’t really a narrative about apologies and forgiveness. It’s a narrative about Brad and Jennifer’s PR shenanigans more than anything.