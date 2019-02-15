Brad Pitt ‘asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it’

If nothing else, I’ve had a ball this week as I looked for vintage photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. It’s been years since I’ve really looked at most of these old photos, and I’m always struck by how “of their time” they looked. I’ve been using these vintage photos because we’ve been enjoying stories all week about Brad and Jennifer and how they’re not back together but they’re in each other’s lives again. Jennifer threw a huge 50th birthday party last weekend and Brad attended.
Both Jennifer and Brad want us to know about it. They want us to speculate. Brad wants us to talk about “Brad & Jen” rather than “he’s still not able to see his children without a third-party monitor.” Jen wants us to talk about “Sexy Jen lures her exes to the yard” rather than “Jen is single and Forever Aloneston at 50.” I keep saying: this storyline works in both their favors. The fact that people are working themselves into a tizzy about a pair of 50-something exes is really crazy though. We’ve already heard that Brad sent a b-day gift to Jennifer, and that they’ve been “getting close” since his split with Angelina Jolie. So how did this newfound closeness happen? Brad had to apologize to Poor Jen.
If Brad Pitt could turn back time, he would have handled his divorce from Jennifer Aniston differently. Although the Inglorious Bastards actor, 55, “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” he “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it.”
The exes, who ended their 5-year marriage in October 2005, reunited at Aniston’s 50th birthday bash at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 9, alongside many A-list guests including George Clooney, Sandra Bullock, Katy Perry and more.
“Brad gave Jen a card and a hug,” added the insider, noting that many partiers were “surprised” to see him there.
He wishes “he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner…” OK. I wonder if he ever wishes he hadn’t stayed silent as the f–king grave when Jennifer and Angelina were pitted against each other by a tabloid press which was drunk on the Uncool Bermuda Triangle. I wonder about this whole narrative of “Brad now knows he did something wrong and he apologized… to Jennifer.” Like, he did wrong by both wives, Jennifer and Angelina, in different ways. But as we keep saying, this isn’t really a narrative about apologies and forgiveness. It’s a narrative about Brad and Jennifer’s PR shenanigans more than anything.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Ugh. Who would have known that the hot dude from ‘Thelma and Louise’ would turn out to be this guy? Same goes for Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Does being a famous man just make you a bit of a douche eventually? Or was the douchiness always lurking underneath waiting to come out?
I think its because they can, honestly. They have fame and money, they’re attractive, and they all have just enough talent to make people think they are the best thing ever, and for years….they got away with being douchey. And I imagine as the years went on, especially for someone like Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt, as they became bigger stars, they just became bigger asses because who is going to say no to them?
I feel like it was pretty easy to guess this about Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, and Ben Affleck. while Matt Damon has made some dumb comments in the past, I’m not sure that it’s fair to include him in this group of womanizers and cheaters and abusers.
We still have Keanu. No douche detected there.
Keanu must be protected AT ALL COSTS. Have you seen the picture of him with his LA Public Library card? I love him.
They were always douches. I have believed that 99% of anyone rich, famous, et al are bottom-barrelled, still do. In my world, the one percenters have nothing to do with money or fame…they’re people of whom I aspire. Decent human beings who put others before themselves. These days that’s a very rare commodity.
I feel like Brad Pitt is kind of behind the times in realizing his bad behavior. This doesn’t say “when” he apologized to Jen, but let’s assume it happened within the past 5 years. So it took him over 10 years to realize that publicly cheating on his wife with a glamorous movie star was a bad idea and really hurtful? So then maybe in another 10 years he will apologize to Angelina for his current behavior?
At any rate – yes, he did handle the end of their marriage poorly. I definitely felt bad for Jen during that whole mess. The tabloids were in a feeding frenzy over it.
You are in sooo much trouble. It’s been “proven” that there was no cheating and boy are you going to get it now. Where’s my popcorn?
Darla, you are so funny. Now we need to find out how one “proves” there was no cheating.
IIRC, Jen said in an interview that Brad told her that nothing happened with Angie while they were still married, and Jen *chose* to believe him. Which, when the end result was gonna be the same either way, makes sense.
I mean, I call BS as an outsider. But if I we’re in Jen’s position, I’d likely make the same choice.
Wait, I didn’t realize that was a thing. LOL.
Well you gonna learn today Becks! LOL
oh man, I don’t have the energy today lol.
That was my first thought too – maybe in 10 to 15 years Angelina will get an apology too!
He definitely owed Jen an apology, and if he really made it and they’ve moved and are friends, great. But this PR circus about them reuniting is just ridiculous.
How. Many. Days. Can they milk this Brad and Jen are friends again story? It’s pathetic and transparent. New leaks every day. JFC.
You need to be talking in terms of months, Millennial.
they’ve been milking this we’re getting back together storyline for the last 14 years, so we’re definitely not talking days here.
I so hope something big happens in the entertainment industry very soon, so the Brad & Jen Part Deux bullshit will disappear behind a real story.
Well, the Oscars are this weekend so it’ll probably fall to the wayside soon enough (hopefully).
Edit: oops, it’s next weekend. Okay, so maybe another week of this?
Seriously, this Bermuda Triangle is going to outlive religion.
This is my first and last comment on the subject (their alleged “reunion”). It simply isn’t worth my time.
Enough is enough. I’m out.
He is on my loser list and will stay there until he does something that makes him look like a honest man and not a Hollywood PR scum.
I’m going to puke. Can this stop PLEASE?
When will people who fawn over him realise that HE’S THE PROBLEM? He can’t even have a healthy relationship with his own children, is it any wonder he hasn’t had a great relationship with a woman? His ego seemed to love being the prize these two women were endlessly pitted against to win his ‘love’ in the eyes of the tabloids. It’s obvious Angie is done with him, i just hope Jen doesn’t go down that road again. The only relationship his time should be spent on is WITH HIS CHILDREN!!! That’s what desperately needs mending!
I’ll never understand why people think Jennifer plots with the media to be known as “The jilted wife”, “ The heartbroken ex-wife” or the “ Lonely Barren spinster”. What woman’s wants to be known in this light? The only reason those narratives exist is because they are profitable for the tabloids that created them.
And do not forget how sexist the media is.
Jen looks as if she is clinging to Brad in some of the pics, and he looks detached.
I also noticed how thin Jen looks. When Angie hooked up with Brad, she looked emaciated too.
Brad seems to intoxicate women, then they seem to lose themselves and develop a desperate sadness over time. Angie and Jen have both been burned by Brad, and survived.
@ LAUREN II Interesting observation. Jen has lost weight lately.
Jen does look fabulous at 50 from the photos I’ve seen. I’m not made at the watch me live my best life PR angle and I’m not mad it includes Brad Pitt crawling back for a party invite. I really liked mr I’m too cool Justin Theroux’s so thirsty bday shout out to her.
Brad and Jen sure were gorgeous back in the day. I can see how the public wanted them to be a success. As time marched on, he became way less desirable.