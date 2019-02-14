Brad Pitt sent a birthday gift to Jennifer Aniston’s house before her b-day party

LOL, of course People Magazine had to devote another article to The UnTriangling Of Brad & Jen. Fourteen years, you guys. That’s how long it’s been since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their split. Around this time 14 years ago, Brad and Angelina Jolie were furtively meeting up here and there, and then they were photographed together in Kenya in April 2005. Again, 14 YEARS AGO. But people still have so many feelings about “Brad & Jen.” Which is why Us Weekly and People Magazine are milking this for all it’s worth. Jennifer knew exactly what she was doing when she invited Brad to her 50th birthday party, and Brad knew exactly what he was doing when he showed up. Here’s People’s latest:
Brad Pitt not only showed up to support his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston as she celebrated her 50th birthday on Feb. 9, but he also sent her a present—as did most of her other celebrity friends who turned up for the star-studded soirée.
“Most birthday party guests sent gifts to Jen’s house,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Brad did too. Her friends are all very generous and creative, and she seemed very excited by all the gifts.”
The source adds that most of Aniston’s friends were also very pleased to see that Pitt, 55, showed up to the bash.
“He was invited, so why shouldn’t he go?” another source says of Aniston’s ex, who was married to the former Friends star between 2000-2005. “He’s single and has no one to answer to. He and Jen spent many important and happy years together. He obviously decided to join her celebration because he wanted to.”
Pitt split from his second wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares seven children, in 2016. (Their divorce is still ongoing.) But despite his rocky split from Aniston in 2005, there are no hard feelings or grudges on either side. The first source says, “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.” An insider told PEOPLE, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.“
Am I the only one laughing? These quotes are cracking me up. “Most birthday party guests sent gifts to Jen’s house. Brad did too. Her friends are all very generous and creative, and she seemed very excited by all the gifts.” What a completely natural way of speaking naturally about something that was completely natural. I would love to know what Brad sent her! Fingers crossed for a McDonald’s gift card.
Also this one: “He’s single and has no one to answer to”- is that what his relationship/marriage to Angelina was? He had to ANSWER to Angelina, that vile seductress, that maniacal villainess! And this one: “Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.” “Whatever caused” Brad and Jen’s divorce dumped him in September 2016.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Meanwhile Angelina continues her admirable and important work with refugees, the UN, and raising her wonderful children.
These two need to grow up. That’s always the vibe I got from both of them.
Thank You…
People are tired and aren’t buying whatever it is they are trying to sell
Exactly.
Yep spot on
Damn he used to be so attractive
He was. Especially in the header photo. I’m also reminded how much skin resurfacing he did.
What do you think the card with the gift said? “Please invite me I need good publicity”?
hahahaha! Love this!
“I’m lovin’ it … all this good PR, that is!”
He is a loser in my mind. This narrative that Angie is the devil and he is just a poor sap that got caught in her spell. He is weaker than I thought.
People Magazine needs to grow up.
Exactly.
This guy’s is just so messy and he’s what 55 years old? Instead of getting better with age we have this. Good luck to any woman who wants that. I would run as fast as I could from all of that drama.
I am sure Angie doesnt care and is super glad she dumped his pathetic ass. Heck even i am glad she cut him lose. Such a loser
Looking at the photos, she was always more in love with him then he was with her! Also, what’s up with People magazines fact checkers – – “seven” children?
I’m so over this big pile of manure. It is fictional and ridiculous. I say again the people wanting this union only want it to rub Angie’s face in it. Really like she wants him back. Jen has issues, she thought she was ugly once upon a time and she is very insecure. Hence her obsession with someone as beautiful as Jolie.
She was obsessed with being Mrs Pitt also. She had a majority of people supporting and holding her up after her divorce and it still didn’t help her issues. To me Pitt is a difficult person to be in a relationship with. We still don’t know exactly why she and JT divorced. It happened after Angie filed so I hope and pray she isn’t still pining over that man. God help her.
Meanwhile in real life Angelina is going on with her life and looks better than ever.
Woah…
Double Woah …
Meanwhile in real life Angelina is going on with her life and looks better than ever
Exactly this and it must really hurt she’s not engaging with their shenanigans
In all honesty I never believed in that relationship w/ JT. Seemed forced, never real. I doubt they were ever in love. I think she was just tired of people saying she should remarry again.
I do think JA is still insecure and still pining over Angie’s success. Lol. Plus, I would not rule out her haven’t the hots for BP but if they get back together or pretend they’re back together, it’s about getting back at Angie for both of them.
Lol. It’s funny how everybody’s mind be on her. I wonder if Angie realizes this too.
Their PR is really working overtime. They are both loving the publicity of this, but there are SIX innocent children (not 7, people mag) who are on the receiving end of all this. I’m a mother who got divorced, i know how hurtful people gossiping about their parents can be for them. I hope Pitt is sitting them down & telling them the truth about what is really happening……. or not happening between them. It’s not fair they should have to read & hear all this nonsense from entertainment shows getting all excited about their father reuniting with his ex. Angie seems to ignore it all, but it’s very different for kids in this internet age to shut it out.
Seriously, the slow burn of this story is exhausting. How many articles will we write about this event, each one with its own unique added detail? How much longer can it go on? Will we still be hearing about how Brad hugged Jen at the party two weeks from now? And how Jen talked to her friends about him and wished him well four weeks from now?
Exactly and those people who want this vintage gossip are totally ignoring the pain of 6 innocent children.
As long as these people get to eat popcorn and read about poor Brad caught between good Jennifer & evil Angelina, they are happy.
Oh, these two.
What Angelina do here? It sound to me actually than the two rubbing it on her, her people doesn’t want her to be forgotten when others mention the Blondies’ lol..
You bring the kids hurt card if he just do anything now days that you make people not caring not?
I don’t care abt this but if it works for what it works for it must worth I guess etc
oh dear…too early for popcorn
I think Jen seems pathetic for inviting an ex husband who cheated on her and then was very insensitive in the press. Why would she ever want him there?! It’s not as if it was a “conscious uncoupling” (smirk) and they have to keep the peace bc of kids. Ok, great you’ve forgiven and you’re “cool”, but have a party with your real friends… not fake Hollywood relationships.
As for Brad, of course he went! He needs the good PR!
Glad people are now finally seeing through Brad.
I am more surprised that she had John Mayer attend after he held an impromptu press conference about their break up. Does she not realize that she was Rachel in “Friends” and could have better men in her life?
Some people don’t keep grudges, saying that’s ‘pathetic’ seems excessive. For all you know they could be ‘real friends’. People do host parties to network… so I don’t think inviting people who aren’t your friends is a terrible thing.
Just because you don’t invite an ex to your party doesn’t mean you ‘hold a grudge.’ John Mayer said she was boring and unceremoniously dumped her. Twice. Brad Pitt said she was boring and divorced her to be with another woman. Have some self-respect, Jen. Be civil, kind even, when you run into them at events – but don’t invite them to your party. A birthday party is for friends.
I’m not saying not inviting him is grudge-keeping, I am disagreeing with faulting her for inviting him when for all we know she forgave him and considers him a friend.
Agree – I didn’t see a single person outside CAA or any person of colour.
Because Pharrel Williams and his wife are white? I didn’t know that.
They were there? Didn’t see any pictures of them.
But if they were then yeah, a couple of POC were there.
Uh ofcourse they both knew/know what they were doing🤷🏼♀️..Brad is trying to distract us from his lawsuit,as well as why he’s never seen with the kids(in 3 damn years).The’yre both middle aged individuals,trying to re-live they’re “hey day”& it’s pretty embarrassing to witness.
Personally….this seems like one of the orchestrated schemes that Brad has been pushing regarding women since his split from Angie…Since the magical genius didn’t pan out…nor did the Charlize thang…It looks like Brad is trying to get in where he fits in…I think Jen took the gift…calculated the cost…let him come to the party after he asked about it…and paid him standard hostess dust…
Nothing to see here….
Jen is making it like it’s an achievement that he accepted the invitation. I’m so embarrassed for her.
I don’t think it is wrong to make friends with exes. They seem to passed it after being in other divorces etc…this stories are wishes and testes than actual imo.anyway they got me interested in these people again something abt he was seen at her party …I wasn’t even a pro ja…
That’s the thing tho. They want to make it seem like being friends w/ your exes is something new, something they invented. Lol. Angie’s friends w/ her exes and I guarantee Angie didn’t and doesn’t mind BP still being friends w/ JA.
@Pringer, LOL. You right.
His few stans on Just Jared are buying it. They’re a bit psycho and delusional tho. They buy everything he puts out. All the lies and every time he’s caught in a lie, they can’t ever explain it fullly so they just insult Angelina. W/ the same insults. That’s their go to. Lol.
I guess BP is haven’t a hard time w/ the ladies. Lol. First, Neri, Sienna, Charlize now JA. I seriously thought Charlize was gonna play his game w/ him but when she said nope I don’t know that dude, I laughed. Angie has shown him for who he is really. A deadbeat Dad who prob needs to go to rehab like Ben Affleck. He looks bad and everyone knows it even his stans really, they just keep lying about it.
He didn’t even stay at the party long, they’re saying now. So yeah, it was basically to get the tabloids the story. SMH at both him and her. JA really shouldn’t be this desperate anymore.
BP has never grown up.
I, for one, had a chuckle reading this. It reminded me of a simpler time when nobody had to worry about treason, collusion, children in cages.
Just THE love triangle of the 2000s.
Now, let’s not drag this out, People magazine. That’s unnecessary.
They will never be Burton and Taylor.
Well, whatever your view, you have to admit they made a beautiful couple. Totally california sunny beautiful.
In retrospect, he was stoned in so many of the pictures from back then. Lol