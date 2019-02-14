Brad Pitt sent a birthday gift to Jennifer Aniston’s house before her b-day party

LOL, of course People Magazine had to devote another article to The UnTriangling Of Brad & Jen. Fourteen years, you guys. That’s how long it’s been since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their split. Around this time 14 years ago, Brad and Angelina Jolie were furtively meeting up here and there, and then they were photographed together in Kenya in April 2005. Again, 14 YEARS AGO. But people still have so many feelings about “Brad & Jen.” Which is why Us Weekly and People Magazine are milking this for all it’s worth. Jennifer knew exactly what she was doing when she invited Brad to her 50th birthday party, and Brad knew exactly what he was doing when he showed up. Here’s People’s latest:

Brad Pitt not only showed up to support his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston as she celebrated her 50th birthday on Feb. 9, but he also sent her a present—as did most of her other celebrity friends who turned up for the star-studded soirée. “Most birthday party guests sent gifts to Jen’s house,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Brad did too. Her friends are all very generous and creative, and she seemed very excited by all the gifts.” The source adds that most of Aniston’s friends were also very pleased to see that Pitt, 55, showed up to the bash. “He was invited, so why shouldn’t he go?” another source says of Aniston’s ex, who was married to the former Friends star between 2000-2005. “He’s single and has no one to answer to. He and Jen spent many important and happy years together. He obviously decided to join her celebration because he wanted to.” Pitt split from his second wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares seven children, in 2016. (Their divorce is still ongoing.) But despite his rocky split from Aniston in 2005, there are no hard feelings or grudges on either side. The first source says, “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.” An insider told PEOPLE, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.“

Am I the only one laughing? These quotes are cracking me up. “Most birthday party guests sent gifts to Jen’s house. Brad did too. Her friends are all very generous and creative, and she seemed very excited by all the gifts.” What a completely natural way of speaking naturally about something that was completely natural. I would love to know what Brad sent her! Fingers crossed for a McDonald’s gift card.

Also this one: “He’s single and has no one to answer to”- is that what his relationship/marriage to Angelina was? He had to ANSWER to Angelina, that vile seductress, that maniacal villainess! And this one: “Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past.” “Whatever caused” Brad and Jen’s divorce dumped him in September 2016.