NYT: Ryan Adams is a manipulative, emotional abuser of multiple women

Ryan Adams has barely crossed my mind in the past few years. He and Mandy Moore split up and divorced in 2015, and the only real public drama was about money and spousal support. Post-divorce, Mandy seemed like a huge weight was lifted, and she’s been working nonstop. Now, courtesy of the New York Times, we’re getting a look at why Mandy and Ryan Adams divorced, and what kind of man he’s been all along. Hint: he’s an emotionally and sexually manipulative psycho. Mandy even spoke on the record to the NYT about suffering through years of Ryan’s emotional abuse. You can read the full NYT piece here:
For decades, Ryan Adams was heralded as a musical genius. But 7 women and over a dozen associates say he has a pattern of manipulative behavior, dangling career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex. He has denied the claims. https://t.co/7e67ZBY4cI
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2019
In the piece, seven women and a dozen close associated describe “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex…In some cases, they said, he would turn domineering and vengeful, jerking away his offers of support when spurned, and subjecting women to emotional and verbal abuse, and harassment in texts and on social media.” Here’s more, via Variety:
Singer/actress Mandy Moore, Adams’ ex-wife, says in the article, “Music was a point of control for him.” The article goes on to accuse him of exposing himself with an underaged girl who at times lied about her age, yet he persisted. “i would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this,” Adams wrote to her in November 2014. “If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol,” he wrote later.
He also struck up a romantic relationship with singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. While the relationship started off as strictly musical, the article says Adams began sending Bridgers “flirty texts,” she said, and a “whirlwind romance” ensued. Bridgers said Adams began discussing marriage less than a week into their relationship, and insisted that she open for him on his European tour. But in the following weeks, “Adams’s attention turned obsessive and emotionally abusive,” the paper cites Bridgers as saying. demanding to speak with or and threatening suicide if she didn’t reply immediately. She said he rescinded his offers of tour-support slots after their relationship ended. Through his lawyer, Adams disputed Bridgers’ characterization of their relationship, calling it “a brief, consensual fling.” She also said he later invited her to his hotel room and then answered the door completely nude, a charge Adams denied through his lawyer. Two other female singer/songwriters level similar claims.
For her part, Mandy Moore, who was 23 at the time their relationship began, convinced her to fire her manager and effectively took control of her musical career. She said that over their six years together he became psychologically abusive. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’ His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she continued.
The article states that the women only recently discovered their similar experiences and have built a support system.
“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” Moore said. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”
Adams’ long list of exes also includes actress Carrie Hamilton (the late daughter of Carol Burnett), musicians Melissa Auf der Maur, Leona Naess, Parker Posey, Natalie Prass, Phoebe Bridgers and Julia Hatfield and music publicist Amy Lombardi, some rumors from 2006 about Lindsay Lohan, journalist Jessica Joffe, and model Megan Butterworth.
I’m sorry to discover that my first instinct of “he’s a creep” was dead-on. How many men get to hide behind “he’s a musical genius” and “he’s just a deeply misunderstood artist” when they’re just fundamentally shady, gross abusers? I also think he’s absolutely the type to go for very young women because he sees them as easier to manipulate and emotionally abuse, and he probably thinks “the younger, the better.” I feel so sorry for Mandy Moore, but at least she got out. What a controlling piece of sh-t he is.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN and Avalon Red.
I kind of assumed something had gone down with their marriage. What a PoS.
Ughhhhhhhh. The only good thing in this mess is that Moore is in a place where she can speak about him and gis abuse on the record.
I kind of wondered why she was such a big deal and then just dropped off the face of the Earth for a bit. sad to see that this is why, makes sense that she exploded again as soon as she was no longer with him. what a jerk.
Happy Valentine’s day, d*ckhead.
Ugh, that’s horrible. What a POS.
How is he a musical genius? I have never even heard of him. Meaning his music. However, I did read about how he is not above trashing women before. So much for the genius. I suspect he is one of those bros who think no woman can be more successful than he is so he puts them down. And he probably thinks that women in general are a man’s accessories.
Yeah, he trashed Mandy after they split. His tweets about her are still out there I think. He just sounded so disgusted and disdainful towards her, I am not surprised at all that he was an abusive d*ck. He really sounded like one. Good on her for getting out and finding happiness with her current husband.
The “discussing marriage one week into the relationship” is such a red flag. It’s called love bombing and narcissists do it to throw a person off their game. The receipient feels like the center of the universe – for a while. Then, the narcissist turns controlling and critical. The love-criticism-love cycle continues and the object of the attention is bewildered and vulnerable.
Glad Mandy Moore is away from him and others are warned.
Yeah, he’s always given me very uncomfortable vibes. Good for Mandy Moore!
I always got a ‘I have better taste in music than you but show me your tits’ vibe from him and could never really get into his music. Plus, the whole remake of 1989 was super weird to me. I’m glad MM got out. That Jason Isbell song, (Chaos and Clothes) about their relationship is one of my all time favorites.
He’s gross and a fraud. I hope this completely ruins him. Sick of these scumbags. Sick of so many men hating women.
He looks so much like my emotionally abusive ex-husband. I’m glad Mandy is out of that relationship and that others are exposing him for the dickhead he is.
He looks like someone I used to date too. What is it with that face that emits such douchery? Ugh, they can all fuck right off.
This guy is so gross. I’m glad she called him out. I think this kind of manipulation is very common. Glad she got out.
To think this man made an entire album cover of 1989. I wonder what happened there. Because there was even a very interesting a blind item at Lainey Gossip…
Anyway, the good thing is that Mandy Moore finally left him and she seems super happy now, and her career is back on track.
I am reminded of a line from Bad Times at the El Royale:
“Let me guess, it’s some man who talks- a lot- and he talks so much that he thinks he believes in something when really, he just wants to f%ck who he wants to f%ck. I’ve seen it enough, I’m not even mad about it anymore- I’m just tired. I’m just bored…. A fragile little man preying on the weak and lost”
Why can’t the music/work be the focus and reward for these guys- not just a cynical vehicle for living out some schoolboy incel-compensating psychodrama?