Kim Kardashian claims she’s ‘never’ had a nose job: ‘Everyone thought I did’

Kim Kardashian did a makeup Master Class last weekend, and that’s actually why she missed her niece Stormi’s crazy birthday party. There are several headlines from Kim’s Master Class, which I’m covering separately, but let’s just take a moment and really think about how Kim is considered such an expert on makeup that she’s out there doing makeup Master Classes and charging tons of money for it. It’s whack, right? Anyway, Kim talked a little bit about plastic surgery during the Master Class, but it’s not what anyone expected – she claims that people always think she got a nose job, but she didn’t.
Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight about her nose. The reality star, 38, admitted she loves laser treatments to treat stretch marks and even documented her first Botox experience on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2010. But there’s one cosmetic procedure she hasn’t gotten: a nose job.
“I never had my nose done,” Kardashian West revealed as she got her makeup done by her longtime pro Mario Dedivanovic during The Master Class in L.A. on Feb. 9. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.” She added on Twitter, “I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me.”
While he did her makeup in front of a room full of aspiring makeup artists and fans, Dedivanovic explained that Kardashian West has a small bump on her nose, which he discreetly hides using a nose contouring technique. Still, Kardashian West does understand why some people might think she went under the knife — even she notices a difference in her face at times!
“Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others,’” the KKW Beauty mogul said.
CB thinks Kim is telling the truth, in that there was no nose job, but Kim has just had so much other work (mostly injectibles) that her face looks different, and thus her nose looks different too. I used to believe that Kim had subtly tweaked her nose a little with surgery, but I honestly don’t know at this point. Kim has done so much other stuff – lasering her baby hairs off, the catlike Botox, the lip injections – and she legit wears a million pounds of makeup. Maybe she’s telling the truth about this one thing.
I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me. https://t.co/b6O327HMyq
Yeah, and your sister never got lip filler either. 🙄
Ikr? We have eyes, gurl — we can see how much your family’s faces have changed over the years. And by my count Kim has had at least three nose jobs. The nose she had when she was married to Kris Humphries was the best, IMO.
👖 🔥
Uh-huh. We have eyes, grey matter AND the internet. She was a beautiful girl, and I believe she would have aged well, with a few tweaks at the age she is now, if she really felt she had to. As it is, she turned herself into a frozen, vacant-eyed, soulless, deluded wax dummy.
And their butts and boobs are real…
No. she left her nose alone and re-did her entire face!
Yes, I agree with this. The lips are obvious, she’s got some kind of cheek bone implants, everything is botoxed, but her nose looks the same as it did years ago. All the fake is around it.
The “old” photos of her above are after her 1st nose job. She’s had several and she started young. Theirs photos of her from the side, and the nose jobs are very obvious in those pics.
She countours the nose to make it look thinner. I also think she just changed the entire face with fillers and wears make up that changes her face as well.
Agreed. You can see the contouring in the second picture and nothing about the nose really changed.
Also it sounds like it wasn’t so much her master class as a master class that she was a part of as a model.
Yup, I don’t think she’s done her nose at all.
One thing that does amaze me is that her skin under that permanent inch of makeup seems… good? My skin is quite clear and I usually just wear tinted moisture, but If I have two nights in a week where I really spackle on makeup I feel like I’m getting bumps and spots for a days after. I have no idea how her skin manages to look like it’s pretty good under the industrial strength stuff she wears.
“but If I have two nights in a week where I really spackle on makeup I feel like I’m getting bumps and spots for a days after”
It could be something in the makeup you’re using, too. I mean – she’s got an insane amount of money, she can test out any and every product until she finds stuff that works with her skin. That, and I’m sure she’s using some great primers to create a barrier between her skin and the makeup. I know I can break out relatively easily – the Fenty foundation would take me from no blemish to a blemish after a few hours of wear. There’s just something in it that doesn’t get along with my skin. But I can wear my coverfx power play foundation and not have that issue.
She really lost her look when she lasered off her baby hairs
This! I always wondered why no one else comments on this.
Agreed! She was a stunner before, but now, she looks so plastic and manufactured.
I know. She was so naturally beautiful! Now she just looks like a blow up doll. To each their own, but it’s so sad.
It used to tip down, now it doesn’t, and there is more room btw her nose and her top lip. She trolls for a living, this is no different.
Yeah, she’s definitely had the tip shortened/rotated and some nostril work.
Maybe she thinks it doesn’t count as a nose job if the bone isn’t broken or shaved. Because that’s technically rhinoplasty. She had other nose work done. They obviously tweaked the cartilage.
Maybe if you believe a lie, it becomes true to you. In the early years, she complained about her profile and the bump. The bump is long gone, as are her baby hairs, her original lips, etc. I don’t agree that she was so gorgeous before her surgery either, just one lucky woman who hooked up with the right guy to make her and her family set for life. Now please Khloe, don’t you start, this one has had several noses during the series alone. Even Kourtney did the nose. We all know Kylie is natural…LOL!!!!!
I kinda believe her. If you darken the shadows on the tip and sides, it narrows it, and is actually still slightly croojed. MAYBE filler in the tip, which she doesn’t consider a nose job, but I don’t see more than that and contouring.
You cannot slide your nose up your face either, so the space between her nose and mouth is probably from upper lip Botox, and lip filler pulling it down. But that’s not a nose job. She’s obviously no stranger to treatments, but I believe her on the nose job. Why lie? She’s admitted to drugs, other surgery and treatments, and other unflattering info. Nose job would be a dumb lie IMO.
Plus in the comparison photos she’s smiling open mouthed compared to a neutral expression. It can give the appearance of less space. I also think that it’s a lot of contouring, and possibly a slight filler, but even then I’m not sure. I think if she’d gotten a nose job she’d have gone full tilt with it.
Either way, she has a big philtrum now like so many other cat faced ladies. I want to draw whiskers on it.
Is that true about people’s noses changing during and after pregnancy? A lot of celebs say it, but mine never and I know tons of people who have had children and their noses don’t look any different
If anything I’ve noticed people’s nose may get a little wider during pregnancy, I never noticed it changing entirely. But I think she meant that her kids will have her features so by that we will know she hasn’t had a nose job? I am not sure what she really meant tho
They can sometimes get wider or swollen but then return to how they were afterwards. But they never get more defined, slimmer, tipped up, ski-sloped or refined.
I was reading, only a month ago, about how many peoples’ noses grow wider and more bulbous as they age, but she’s still young enough not to have to worry about this. If her nose did swell due to pregnancy, there’s been ample time for it to return to normal. Nope, what she has there is the result of several “procedures’’, no matter how much sh denies it.
She sounds absolutely insane with this stance…
Stevie Wonder could see the difference….
If you look at profile photos of her through the years, the size and shape of her nostrils has changed. There isn’t anything original left about her body and face.
that empty head is still the same
*Chortlesnort! ⭐️
I personally see the same nose in both pictures – but I’m not an expert in plastic surgery or Kim Kardashian.
I think she’s just got a face full of injectables which is then covered in spackle levels of makeup…she looks totally different without it.
She also claims her butt is natural.
She MIGHT be telling the truth about her nose, although the tip looks a little touched up to me. But she definitely got her chin and lips done, which changed her face a lot. She really doesn’t even look like the same person anymore.
She looked so human before! Now she looks “plastic”, all her proportions are slightly off… it must be so difficult to learn to live with a whole new face.
ROTFLMAO
beautiful woman. with or without surgery or tweaks.
I think she’s still really pretty, but a bit lifeless/robotic. Pre-surgery she just had so much more..vitality? ..do you know what I mean? She looked fresh and natural and..human.
Maybe it’s because she used to smile back then IDK…
Remember, she doesn’t smile because it causes wrinkles!
…..aaaaaaand this is why I love this site.
The bridge of your nose does not magically slender away while pregnant. I’ll give her ‘features chabce’ They don’t disappear. Her nose below the bridge and above the nostrils was clearly wider with less definition, more of a spread to the cheek area.
But ok, get back to your squats that grew that ass.
Yeah, this goes along with her I’m Armenian and we have big butts comment. As her butt kept getting larger and larger to freakish porportions. Lies lika rug
Her and that family are constantly trying to re-write their history.
Does she understand how damaging and irresponsible it is for her to lie about this? Young girls (unfortunately) look up to her.
Why would it bother her? She’s a vapid, shallow, narcissist, who lives in a bubble of delusion and privilege, selling her brand to fill her already overflowing coffers. She uses her platform to convince people that, they too, can be (her brand of) beautiful, simply by entering their credit card details for whatever dodgy products she’s flogging at the time. What drives her is narcissism, fame and money, not concern for others’ well-being.
I forgot how pretty she actually was before everything she did to her face.
Uh, I remember when she had the nose job that seemed to lift her nose up off of her face and raise it by about half an inch. She had this huge upper lip area for a while. It reminded me of when my dad would shave off his mustache and it appeared that he had a huge parking lot for an upper lip area. He didn’t. But it appeared that way because the mustache took up so much real estate.
I wouldn’t disagree with her, it looks the same but her face does look a lot different because of fillers and all that. My 20 year old face and my 35 year old face are a lot different though without any work of any kind. Especially my cheeks!
She did the nose a bit, but what changed the most is her bite. THat changes the whole face, the jaw is VERY different as the cheeks and obviously the baby hair….her eyes are different as well. No shame though, good for her
Well, given the family’s track record of lying on this topic, I don’t trust her responses. Remember when Kylie started transforming and was denying what was plain to see until she finally admitted about her lips?
Anyhow, her nose really isn’t that different. Her chin was reduced and she has cheek implants. Her lips are filled and Botox is raising up her eyebrows. That’s the conservative end, plainly visible face stuff. Guessing she does a lot of lasering of skin surface too.
KK has a few nose jobs. Go back to photos when she was PARIS Hilton’s stylist. She had a HUGE shnazzola then. You didn’t go back far enough!
Here you go:
Looks like a different person.
Yeah, Ivanka hasn’t had a nose job either………………..