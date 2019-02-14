Duchess Kate in rose Gucci for the 100 Women in Finance gala: cute or meh?

Last night, the Duchess of Cambridge was the royal guest for the annual 100 Women in Finance Gala. The 100 Women in Finance throws a charity gala once a year to benefit one big charity, and they usually choose one of the charities or foundations associated with one of the younger royals. Prince Harry has attended this event in the past too, as has Kate – 100 Women In Finance is actually one of Kate’s patronages, although she hasn’t attended this gala every year since becoming the royal patron. In 2015, she was the royal guest because their gala benefitted one of her patronages, The Art Room, and I always remember that appearance because she wore one of the dumbest Erdem gowns I’ve ever seen, and she had, like, a country-music-star wiglet plopped onto her head. It was weird.

For this year’s gala, Kate didn’t go for a large, garish floral again, thank God. Instead, she went with this pinkish Gucci gown which… I don’t care for that much. It doesn’t look bad, and it definitely looks like it’s “Kate’s style.” I feel like the bust is way too tight, to the point where she might be uncomfortable. The two-tone combined with the velvet belt… I don’t know, I’m not into it. Again, it’s not the worst thing she’s ever worn or whatever. She looks presentable and pulled-together, and I appreciate that she’s giving us a slightly different vibe. But meh.

This year’s 100 Women In Finance Gala benefitted Kate’s Mentally Healthy Schools program. Something interesting: Kate gave two speeches on Wednesday, one at the Royal Foundation’s conference on Mentally Healthy Schools, and one speech at this gala dinner. Meghan’s entrance into the royal fold really did light a match under Kate in that one department, speech-making. Kate has made more speeches in the past year than she did in the previous seven years altogether.

