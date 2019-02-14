Duchess Kate in rose Gucci for the 100 Women in Finance gala: cute or meh?

Last night, the Duchess of Cambridge was the royal guest for the annual 100 Women in Finance Gala. The 100 Women in Finance throws a charity gala once a year to benefit one big charity, and they usually choose one of the charities or foundations associated with one of the younger royals. Prince Harry has attended this event in the past too, as has Kate – 100 Women In Finance is actually one of Kate’s patronages, although she hasn’t attended this gala every year since becoming the royal patron. In 2015, she was the royal guest because their gala benefitted one of her patronages, The Art Room, and I always remember that appearance because she wore one of the dumbest Erdem gowns I’ve ever seen, and she had, like, a country-music-star wiglet plopped onto her head. It was weird.
For this year’s gala, Kate didn’t go for a large, garish floral again, thank God. Instead, she went with this pinkish Gucci gown which… I don’t care for that much. It doesn’t look bad, and it definitely looks like it’s “Kate’s style.” I feel like the bust is way too tight, to the point where she might be uncomfortable. The two-tone combined with the velvet belt… I don’t know, I’m not into it. Again, it’s not the worst thing she’s ever worn or whatever. She looks presentable and pulled-together, and I appreciate that she’s giving us a slightly different vibe. But meh.
This year’s 100 Women In Finance Gala benefitted Kate’s Mentally Healthy Schools program. Something interesting: Kate gave two speeches on Wednesday, one at the Royal Foundation’s conference on Mentally Healthy Schools, and one speech at this gala dinner. Meghan’s entrance into the royal fold really did light a match under Kate in that one department, speech-making. Kate has made more speeches in the past year than she did in the previous seven years altogether.
I vote “meh”. That style is doing no favours to her boobs. I don’t think she has much to begin with but that dress looks like a bandage compressing them.
If it wasn’t identified as Gucci, one would never guessed, cause it’s so generic and boring. It’s perfect Kate.
I love every part of the dress except for that random velvet belt in the middle???? But then rest is good. She could have done an updo but her hair is fine here. Overall a pretty good look.
Same. The belt throws it off for me. I don’t HATE the belt, but I feel like it wasn’t necessary. Or maybe if it wasn’t velvet I would like it more?
I’m into the muted shades like this, lately. So I like it.
Do we think she added the belt herself? It seems a bit off from the dress but it goes with her clutch.
I actually love this dress on her! It really flatters her body type. And yeah she’s really stepped her style game up and worked more in the last month.
I hate it. Her poor breasts!
I saw headlines calling her an English Rose and I think that’s what she was going for. She looks lovely and I love the dress
Yuck
She looks lovely, and I know she would have picked her gown awhile ago, but it’s kinda weird to be wearing Gucci when they’re in the middle of a blackface scandal and celebs are setting their clothes on fire on social media.
I also love how there was not one single article that talked about how much she’s spent on gowns in the past week. Probably about 20k, no? Where is the same outrage that Meghan gets? Where is the nit picky level of detail on the cost of every single item Kate is wearing?
You aren’t wrong. People are definitely more vitriolic towards Meghan. I will say that Kate gets slightly more latitude in her spending as she will most likely be Queen one day.
You must be new to royal watching! Kate has been dragged for the amount she spends on clothes. Just search on the DM & on this site and you’ll see countless of articles over the years criticizing the cost of Kate’s outfits.
The reason no price was quoted for her latest outing is because it is custom made.
People still take guesses at Meghan’s custom clothes. They just write off Kate’s.
Heck on here whenever Meghan does an appearance there is a chorus of “she needs to watch her spending, she’s tone deaf, no one needs to wear designer to a day event with brexit going on.” But Kate does it and there are crickets.
Gucci in the evening and dolce and gabanna during the day. It’s like she’s going down a list of “recently really problematic” designers, which is strange, because she usually wears McQueen.
I would like this dress much better if it was all the darker rose color. I don’t mind the belt, I think it’s pretty, and I don’t mind the shape or style of the dress, I just really don’t like the lighter pink color.
I’m really not into it but each to their own! However it is so similar to a Jenny Packham she owns in two different colours – right down to the velvet belt. Don’t understand the need to have all these dresses that look the same, cost a fortune but are just different colours 🤷🏼♀️
This, exactly this, for me as well. She already has two identical dresses (except color), one of which she wore to this same event a few years back. I really don’t get it. Plus, for me, those shoes just do not go with that dress.
Yes, exactly. It’s her uniform of evening gowns. Just like with daytime events she has found a style of evening gown she likes and she basically looks the same in all of them.
I like the colors too but I wish she had tried to match her make-up to it. The peachy blush and dark eyeshadow aged her when a rose shade would have looked so great with this!
It’s a big ‘’meh’’ from me.
I’m liking this look. The bombs dont look comfortable but it’s not important.
Its different and it’s not college girl with a sugar daddy.
I’ll be the dissenter – I actually think this is beautiful.
See I quite like the velvet but hate the bra thing- that two tone could have been carried in the skirt, not on her boobs.
And call me crazy, but I had forgotten the erdem until i clicked on your link. I hated it at the time but looking back it looks quite… fresh. The print is quite crisp and I am finding myself liking it… arrggghhh!
Agree that the two-tone in the bust looks like a weird bra, which I find very bizarre.
Kate is really stepping up on the speeches and appearances.
Dare I say 200 plus appearances this year?
But, ummm weren’t both speeches exactly the same? Like, she didn’t give two speeches in one day, she gave the same speech twice in one day. And even the first time she had to literally read from the notecards “I wasn’t planning to give remarks today.”
She’s so dumb LOL
I…kind of like it? I can’t decide. I don’t like the chest area – it looks like binding like someone said above. But the colors are nice on her. This dress overal is very “Kate” but I prefer it to some of the lace dresses she tends to for events like this.
Her hair looks nice but I prefer it up with big formal dresses like this.
It reminds me of the Packham dresses we have seen on her before (like at the BAFTAs last year).
That Erdem dress was one of the worst ever lol.
Finally – someone on KP’s Instagram asked yesterday if she has given speeches before and they got blasted because “they clearly don’t follow the royals she always gives speeches.” (I don’t think the question was meant to be snarky). But I was like….no, she doesn’t always give speeches. We are definitely seeing an uptick in them though which is good IMO.
Awful dress, the top is so unflattering. So yesterday she wore D&G and Gucci, two of the most problematic label at the moment. Not a smart thing for her IMO.
Can you IMAGINE the headlines if Meghan wore these two labels right now? But Kate is “an English Rose.” SMH
It’s completely tasteless and out of touch, very in keeping with the monarchy…
Although her and Meg have the same problem with the makeup. They over bronze and blush and when the camera brights hit them they look weird.
I feel like she’s worn a zillion different colors of this same dress.
So she is just going to go ahead and wear Gucci the week they pull that hideous blackface sweater while her black sister in law gets dragged constantly in the racist British media. And no one is going to say horrible timing, Princess! Really?
She is an English Rose so it doesn’t matter. Eyeroll.
I like this dress. I love the colours and I don’t think think the boobs are restricted. I think it’s more uncomfortable when your boobs are smooshed up to your chin.
If she’s going all out and wearing Gucci, why go for something so bland and, dare I say it – Packham-like? It’s not awful but I bet the burgundy belt and matchy matchy purse are entirely her own. It just looks like something she’d add.
I sort of like the idea of the dress, but the bikini top thing ruins it. That could have been softened with the stronger colour into the skirt That and the brand, not a great choice.
Her hair would be better up, but at least it’s back, which is an improvement from other times she’s worn blingy earrings.