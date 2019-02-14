“Alien shapeshifter Tilda Swinton has a lovely human daughter” links
  • February 14, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

69th Berlin International Film Festival - 'The Souvenir' - Press Conference

Alien shapeshifter Tilda Swinton has a human daughter, and they’re promoting The Souvenir at the Berlin Film Festival. [GoFugYourself]
Aaron Paul is returning in a Breaking Bad sequel TV project. [LaineyGossip]
Lindsay Lohan tried to get all high and mighty on Leonardo DiCaprio’s IG. [Dlisted]
Avril Lavigne & Nicki Minaj? Pass. [OMG Blog]
A success story from My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]
I hate Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup on this magazine cover. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bill Cosby loves prison. [Pajiba]
Josh Groban as a wedding singer? Pass. [Seriously OMG]
The Academy clarified some of the changes they’re making for the Oscar telecast. [Just Jared]

The Souvenier Photocall - 69th Berlin Film Festival

69th Berlin Film Festival - 'The Souvenir' - Premiere

8 Responses to ““Alien shapeshifter Tilda Swinton has a lovely human daughter” links”

  1. Fluffy Princess says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t know what it is about Tilda, but I am a fan. All her crazy alien fashion, her steadfast refusal to follow convention — I think it’s refreshing.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    She’s always had a “David Bowie” face to me – not necessarily traditionally beautiful but very striking and interesting to look at. It’s a face that makes you want to study it even if you don’t find it personally attractive.

    Reply
  3. broodytrudy says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Her daughter looks a bit like Lena Headey! How wonderful!

    Reply
  4. Lilly (with the double_L) says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    The Lindsay L story made me laugh, but I’m sure she’s loving the attention. I don’t love Leo, although I once kinda loved some of his movies, but he does highlight good environmental matters.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Swinton is close to being at the top of my list if I had a list. She is decidedly so and brings no apologies. Imo she has always been at the top of her game and always will be.

    Reply
  6. PhillyGal says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Cosby and Trump have a lot in common. Both are sociopaths and are delusional.

    Reply
  7. Larelyn says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    Thank you for the link to My 600 Lb Life. Stories like this are always inspirational. I had my bariatric surgery back in July, and while I was less than half her size, I was approaching the tipping point in my life where my morbid obesity was going to cause permanent problems. Obesity is a real epidemic, and until the healthcare system is revamped to provide affordable practical/physical supports to those who suffer, obese patients need all the emotional/social supports we can find to improve our odds.

    Reply

