There’s zero chance that Donald Trump only gained four pounds in the past year

Several weeks back, when Donald Trump came out into the Rose Garden to announce the end of the longest shutdown in history, I noted on this site and on Twitter that he seemed to have gained a lot of weight pretty recently. He’s always been a sad fat man, a lazy lardass, a man with a FUPA the size of his ignorance. But I was really struck by his rapid weight gain just over the past three months or so. So imagine my surprise that the official White House doctors claim that Trump weighs a mere 243 lbs. GTFO.
President Donald Trump weighed in at 243 pounds during his physical last week, an increase of four pounds from last year that makes him technically obese, according to a report released Thursday by the White House.
Trump’s blood pressure, 118/80, was about the same as last year (122/74), while his cholesterol was down to 196 from 223 last year. The president has also had an increase in dosage of rosuvastatin (also known as Crestor), a drug designed to help reduce cholesterol levels.
“It is my determination that the President remains in very good health,” said Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, in the report released by the White House.
The last time Trump had a physical, the doctor was drunk AF and shady AF. This year, things are still predictably shady and weird – like, Trump had his physical last Friday, a week ago, and it took six days for the doctors to release any information about his physical. Even Dick Cheney’s old cardiologist was like “the White House doctors are hiding something.” Yeah, they’re hiding the f–king weight scales. There’s no way Trump only weighed 239 pounds last year, and there’s no way he only weighs 243 pounds this year. Sure, that weight puts him in “obese” territory, but let’s be real – he weighs a lot more than that. The Girther Movement is real, peeps!
243…..on the moon perhaps
I thought the alcoholic doctor said Melania was supposed to watch his diet so he would lose weight last year? Could it be that she is (gasp!) sabotaging his diligent weight loss efforts?
I LOVE when they say that number… it’s soooo ludicrous!!!
When I was a kid, someone who was 200 lbs really stood out as large. These days, though, 300 lbs is more the marker in our minds as “obese” and DT DEFINITELY has hit that 300 mark… He’s tall, for one thing – my brother is the same height and looks pretty slim at 220! There’s not a chance in hell Donald Trump is only 20 lbs more, lol!
FAT DONNIE!
*checks through medical notes*
Yep, the examining “doctor” is dyslexic. Emperor Zero is 432 pounds of orange Cheeto dust shellacked together with hamberder grease and cold limp French fries. EZ built his “wall” for sure—around his belly.
He is likely technically morbidly obese and that is why he finally admitted to being only obese. But that is the least offensive thing about this guy (and in fact, is not an offensive trait at all). I call him a fat f all the time, but then I feel guilty about it because I never call people fat in real life, or even think about it. I am not like that. But it comes off the tongue so easy when it is someone I hate this much. I don’t know. I feel like I should work on that, but I hate him so much I don’t want to?
I know how you feel. I would never comment about a regular person’s size, but he’s a monster and these are desperate times.
He’s the only person I ever call fat. And that’s because he’s a fat narcissistic lying white supremacist predator and child abuser. FAT FAT FAT
LOL It does feel good!
He’s 275 or more. But that’s fine. We have eyes. Just like the man continuously lies about crowd, he’ll lie about his weight. Don’t understand these doctors selling their integrity to cover for him. He’s out of shape, eats horribly, and his evil to the core.
Fatboi is 275# if he’s a pound at all.
Somewhere there is an onstage height comparison between the Rump and Obama, who claims a height slightly less that Rump’s, and Rump is clearly shorter than Obama.
Fat Nixon passed technically obese ages ago.
FAKE NEWS!!!!!!
What’s the word for number dyslexia? 342 is more like it. But, I approve. Keep it up until you explode or the coronary event happens, Jabba. Either’s fine.
OMG! I have thought the same thing! LOL!! This will all be over when they announce he has had a massive coronary! We can only hope he is a secret smoker also! Am I evil?
‘E’s ‘aving a laugh… What a lying, delusional twat.
I want to see the scale used to get 45’s weight. It was off by 10-20 lbs at least. He has to be closer to 260lbs.
Well, fat weighs less than an equal volume of muscle and Trump doesn’t get much exercise… They really should measure the percentage of his body that is fat, including his head.
I guesstimated he was gaining something like ten pounds a month after the election. Then he seemed to taper off. If he is gaining again, maybe he’s a stress eater? Or he’s retaining a lot of fluid, which could indicate heart or kidney problems.
The guy drinks a case of Diet Coke each day, which is a lot of fluid (144 fluid ounces if they are 12oz cans in a 12 pack, equivalent to eighteen 8oz glasses per day). Such cans also have about 40mg sodium each, not much for a single one but 12 adds 480mg sodium to an already salt-heavy diet. That can promote fluid retention also. Guidelines for daily sodium are 1500mg (American Heart Association), 2000 mg (US government), 2300mg (World Health Organization), and 2400mg (UK government). A cheeseburger and fries from McDonald’s can surpass the American Heart Association recommendation easily.
Unfortunately I think diet coke only kills women over 50 . I just read about this the other day. Post menopausal women, there really is no safe amount. But i guess he can chug away with no repercussions, too bad.
It’s not just women, but men too just not as much. Apparently, older people (over 60) who drink one or more diet soda a day are 3X the risk for strokes and dementia. The dementia is kind of explained then.
My son is 6’ 4” and a big guy—but he looks nothing like the blubbery Trump. There is no way he’s 243, no way.
Not a chance, especially if he’s as tall as he claims to be. I think he’s got to be pushing 300, if not over. I also don’t believe his blood pressure is that good, without medication. The only thing that makes sense is the medically controlled cholesterol.
as a fat person – i can confirm this bitch is F A T.
i listen to pod save america and something they offhandedly mention, quite a bit, is how unhealthy it is to work in the white house and on campaigns. like – no sleep, eating shit on the go, no time to exercise, stress, always sick and you leave looking like a monster. all of them and some of their guests have remarked about losing weight and getting healthy after leaving. they also maintain that it is through incredible discipline that the obamas (or any others) maintained their fitness in office. trump didn’t start with discipline and he sure hasn’t developed it.
So his scales have managed to hide at least 25 lbs or so for him … where can I get those, and do they come in a non-fascist less orangey version?!
Do you think his people have to change the label in his clothes, so that he thinks he’s a size medium too?!
What I want to know is why these military doctors are lying for him publicly. Are these guys such automatons that they’ll say anything he tells them to simply because he’s “president” and the commander in chief? Or is he targeting doctors with something to hide? Or does he simply pay them off?
The only way he’s under 300 is if you use kilos.