There’s zero chance that Donald Trump only gained four pounds in the past year

Several weeks back, when Donald Trump came out into the Rose Garden to announce the end of the longest shutdown in history, I noted on this site and on Twitter that he seemed to have gained a lot of weight pretty recently. He’s always been a sad fat man, a lazy lardass, a man with a FUPA the size of his ignorance. But I was really struck by his rapid weight gain just over the past three months or so. So imagine my surprise that the official White House doctors claim that Trump weighs a mere 243 lbs. GTFO.

President Donald Trump weighed in at 243 pounds during his physical last week, an increase of four pounds from last year that makes him technically obese, according to a report released Thursday by the White House. Trump’s blood pressure, 118/80, was about the same as last year (122/74), while his cholesterol was down to 196 from 223 last year. The president has also had an increase in dosage of rosuvastatin (also known as Crestor), a drug designed to help reduce cholesterol levels. “It is my determination that the President remains in very good health,” said Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, in the report released by the White House.

[From USA Today]

The last time Trump had a physical, the doctor was drunk AF and shady AF. This year, things are still predictably shady and weird – like, Trump had his physical last Friday, a week ago, and it took six days for the doctors to release any information about his physical. Even Dick Cheney’s old cardiologist was like “the White House doctors are hiding something.” Yeah, they’re hiding the f–king weight scales. There’s no way Trump only weighed 239 pounds last year, and there’s no way he only weighs 243 pounds this year. Sure, that weight puts him in “obese” territory, but let’s be real – he weighs a lot more than that. The Girther Movement is real, peeps!