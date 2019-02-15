Kanye West’s Valentine’s Day surprise involved roses and… a surprise from Kenny G!

Debate: while Kanye West has been canceled justified for his unhinged MAGA politics, should we also say that he occasionally does really romantic things? The evidence I have is that Kanye is into very big declarations of love – he is not the kind of guy who picks up flowers at the grocery store on Valentine’s Day afternoon, which I saw at least a dozen men do yesterday. No, Kanye PLANS. He puts thought into his big romantic gestures. He rents out movie theaters, restaurants and stadiums for romantic gestures. He doesn’t just buy a bouquet of flowers, he has a WALL of flowers made for his wife.

For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Kanye decided to do another big gesture. He filled one room of their house with individual roses in individual bud vases. He spaced them out perfectly. And then he hired Kenny G to come to their house and play instrumental versions of sappy love songs. Kim seemed legit surprised, but she kept it together long enough to record some videos and post them:

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3g1iwXeJE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Romantic or creepy or both? Personally, I can’t help but obsess about the logistics and all of the sh-t that went down behind-the-scenes. First of all, how much does it cost to get Kenny G to come to your home and perform for your wife on Valentine’s Day? Second of all, what was that conversation like between Kenny and Kanye? I NEED THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES DOCUMENTARY OF THAT.