Kanye West’s Valentine’s Day surprise involved roses and… a surprise from Kenny G!

Debate: while Kanye West has been canceled justified for his unhinged MAGA politics, should we also say that he occasionally does really romantic things? The evidence I have is that Kanye is into very big declarations of love – he is not the kind of guy who picks up flowers at the grocery store on Valentine’s Day afternoon, which I saw at least a dozen men do yesterday. No, Kanye PLANS. He puts thought into his big romantic gestures. He rents out movie theaters, restaurants and stadiums for romantic gestures. He doesn’t just buy a bouquet of flowers, he has a WALL of flowers made for his wife.
For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Kanye decided to do another big gesture. He filled one room of their house with individual roses in individual bud vases. He spaced them out perfectly. And then he hired Kenny G to come to their house and play instrumental versions of sappy love songs. Kim seemed legit surprised, but she kept it together long enough to record some videos and post them:
NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3g1iwXeJE
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
Romantic or creepy or both? Personally, I can’t help but obsess about the logistics and all of the sh-t that went down behind-the-scenes. First of all, how much does it cost to get Kenny G to come to your home and perform for your wife on Valentine’s Day? Second of all, what was that conversation like between Kenny and Kanye? I NEED THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES DOCUMENTARY OF THAT.
Who comes at sets these flowers up? Did anyone see Kylie’s gift from Travis? I really wanna know where are they while people are setting up these things? Does someone keep them out of the living room? Im so curious
I wanna know what got into the room first: Kenny G or the flowers and the logistic behind it.
As for Kylie, I think she actually get the flowers for herself and her BF just rolls with it cause it’s a good look. If you check it out, her flowers are almost the same from the time she was with Tyga and we all know he couldn’t afford.
Yeah, did he have to stand there while the flowers went in or did he have to pick his way over them? Both images are hilarious
I think they did most of the flowers in the front part of the room, leaving the area near the glass doors, had him enter through those doors, then filled in the space behind him and exited through those doors.
Did you watch the videos? There is a clear path in the second one that’s posted here.
more than likely Jeff Leatham, the celebrity florist who is close friends with the family
I thought it was very sweet and obviously kim enjoyed it. Kanye really loves her.
Extremely creepy.
This family’s relationship with flowers is extra weird.
Is there no furniture in that large room?
How long did Kenny G have to stand there while the maid and florists placed all those vases around him?
How long did he have to wait until they released him by removing the vases of flowers around him?
How are you unaware that all the furniture is being removed from one of the main rooms of your home?
Yeah weirdly I don’t think Kim and Kanye’s home has any furniture outside of the bedrooms I guess? They’re constantly posting stuff from inside the house and it’s one giant empty room after another. Even for Chicago’s party the way all of the props were set up, you could see all of the rooms started off as empty.
That’s one of the least weird things about them I’m sure, but to me it makes them look like aliens 😂 like where do you relax on a couch as a family? Nowhere? Do you just go… plug yourselves in at the recharge booths?
Eh, I don’t see the ‘creepy’ in this? What’s creepy about an exceedingly wealthy man buying his wife a tonne of flowers and hiring a musician to play for her?
I mean, I know people don’t like these folks, but to brand this as ‘creepy’ is a bit of a reach.
Read Lightpurple ‘s comment above. The logistics. That’s what’s creepy.
Eh, I don’t find the logistics to be particularly confusing or ‘creepy’.
He paid a florist a tonne of money, they sent their minions to set it up. What’s confusing or creepy about that? I mean, to each their own, but I feel like there are plenty of things about these fools to judge that are legitimately creepy (like Khloe’s new face), but this isn’t one of them. Shrug.
it isnt creepy. the way you explained it is 99.99% the way it happened.
Yeah but, she has to be married the Kanye.
A thousand times no.
The bitch in me also thinks that’s the only musician he wasn’t intimidated by/jealous of around Kim.
One thing I will say about Kanye despite his.. mess… I truly believe that he and Kim love each other. And it’s very sweet.
I actually do, too. I feel like it’s more of a really strong platonic love than a passionate one. But it seems very real to me.
I think if it had been almost anyone else it would have seemed a little extra, but romantic.
But for these attention whores, it is all about the showiness of the gesture, not the gesture itself. I sincerely doubt this had much to do with being romantic and more to do with pulling some over the top stunt to prove he has money to throw around, which in his mind makes him cool and powerful.
There’s a reason he admires Fat Nixon so much.
I’m with you, grabbyhands. He’s as bonkers as tRump, and like that loonie, this is all about appearances.
Personally I would prefer a recording of Kenny G and my spouse/partner holding one rose in one hand and plane tickets to Tahiti in the other hand, if we had the money Kimye has.But it is a sweet gesture anyway
Ugly. That’s the only thing that comes to my mind. Don’t care about Kenny G, but the flower arrangement is so ugly.
The individual roses are sweet I mean at the level of staff and money these two have…all of the logistics are easy peasy. Sort of the high-end version of hiring a musician that Claire did for Phil in Modern Family What I want to know is how much dire starits is Kenny G in, to do this? Or is he a friend of Kanye and Kim is a fan etc etc???!!
i spit my coffee. this is an SNL sketch. STOP THIS. please someone build a wall around this house so no one can leave.
Honk for Kenny G.
That’s all I’ve got.
Just another stunt to get media attention.
So did he DM Kenny G or something? How do you book him? I actually think this is cute and I think it’s sweet Kim seems to be stanning for him
If I were Kim I wouldn’t have been able to keep a straight face if I walked into any of this…I mean come on!