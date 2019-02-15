Amy Sedaris thinks you don’t need a lot of gadgets in the kitchen

Amy Sedaris’ show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, is coming back for its second season February 19th. If you haven’t seen it, the show is a parody on craft/cooking/lifestyle shows. I like it. I didn’t love it and fell off towards the end but it had a few moments of brilliance that will bring me back for season two. Part of the reason Amy’s parody works so well is because Amy is actually a very good crafter and cook. So when Amy gives tips in interviews, I also take them to heart, like her recent comments about limiting your gadgets in the kitchen. Amy says don’t spend the money, you just don’t need them.

At Home’s scrappy, silly ethos underscores just how far the hospitality shows that transfixed Sedaris as a kid have evolved from the joyous imperfection of Julia Child dropping the potato pancake on the floor to the meticulous perfection of Pinterest and today’s cooking shows. “It’s like who has this electrical lemon grinder?” Sedaris says. “Just squeeze it yourself. When they say you need all that stuff, it makes me feel left out. I don’t have a huge kitchen. I don’t have any of the gadgets you just showed me, or nice countertops. And why don’t you have an apron on? I just can’t relate to it, that’s all. But the older shows, I could. Those were the shows back then. Julia Child and The Galloping Gourmet. They seemed like real people and were doing something sincere.” And don’t get her started on the Martha Stewart pipe cleaner mouse. “I made that mouse, and in no way did you make that. With these instructions? I don’t buy it.”

[The Daily Beast]

Everyone in my family cooks or bakes and I really don’t have a lot of gadgets. I agree with Amy, work with what you have and don’t rush out to get the latest and shiniest. I went through four electric pasta makers before I chucked them for a countertop and a hand crank cutter – I get near perfect results every time. I’d add to Amy’s advice of effort vs. outcome. Like my aforementioned pasta, I have tried many brands and I do prefer fresh pasta to almost anything I can buy in the store so I don’t mind the time and effort to make it. But does anyone remember that New Basics Cookbook in the 90s that had you make every ingredient from scratch? I had gallons of syrups that I never used and tasted no better than the stuff from the store.

I’ve liked Amy for a while, I still collect my dryer lint for the local birds to put in their nests because of Amy. But the fact that she prefers Julia Childs and Graham Kerr (The Galloping Gourmet) to anyone today just makes me even more of a fan.

Here’s the trailer for At Home with Amy Sedaris season two:

