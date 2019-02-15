Courteney Cox reveals that she didn’t lose her virginity until 21

Courteney Cox was on James Corden’s The Late Late Show Wednesday night. Nick Kroll was also on the show, talking about the Valentine episode of his Big Mouth show, which deals with puberty and curiosity about sex. This led to a PG-13 discussion about how prepared both Courtney and Nick were for their sexual awakening. Courteney saidher parents hadn’t talked to her at all about it but when the time finally came, her mother outfitted her for the big occasion.
(Big Mouth) deals with that sort of awkward age of puberty and learning about sex and all those things. Courteney, were your parents, were they comfortable talking about sex and these changes when you were home?
No, I didn’t learn anything, my mom never talked to me about – one thing that I should’ve known. I shouldn’t probably say this, but I will. I was a virgin until I was 21. I think we can be proud of that. But I dated the guy for a long time and my mom was like, ‘okay, I think she’s going to be with him for a while,’ and she sent me a pair of underwear to try to, you know, womanhood. And they were called Olga, and I swear, the lace was about three and a half, four inches, and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that. But, you know. Get that Coco?
I don’t often discuss how old I was when I lost my V-card because I wasn’t “legal” in my state. He was the same age, it was consensual, and I’m not embarrassed at all, but people hold very strong opinions on others sexual choices, so I leave it be in certain company. But I don’t hold opinions on when others lost it so yes, I think Courteney can be proud of her making it to 21. What I love is that Courteney’s mom’s contribution was not discussion, but lingerie. Like, let’s analyze those priorities. But I also love that Courteney admitted that the panties her mom sent were better than anything she owned so, well done mom!
If you watch the video, Nick said his folks were “supportive” but doesn’t address if they discussed sex or puberty with him. He had three older siblings so I’m sure the subject came up. It’s important to me that sex is discussed openly in our house. When my kids were young, they’d ask about a word they’d heard and I’d preface it by saying, “it has to do with sex, do you want to know?” and they’d decide if they were comfortable. Now it seems like they bring the majority of their questions to us, including a lot of “is this normal” puberty-related instances and currently, some questions about their sexual preferences without anyone feeling uncomfortable. This gives me some confidence that when they start thinking about actually having sex, we can delve into emotional readiness and protection.
I wish my kids won’t lose it until they finish highschool
wait…is it illegal to have sex before a certain age? even with a partner the same age?
Yes. Age of consent.
No it’s illegal to have sex with someone below a certain age, but if both parties are the same age both are guilty and it’s a misdemeanor. The law is intended to protect children from predators not stop teens ftom having sex (no one’s figured out how to do that).
I was 21 too. Not because I wanted to be a virgin but it just happened like that. This might sound weird but I think I got a proper sexual awakening in my early 30′s; that is when I started loving it and found out what I liked and loved my body. Sorry for over sharing I just think that’s as important as losing the virginity in a way… when you’re young it’s just hormones. Maybe I’m wrong.
Same here. I think in high-school I really thought nobody was into me – looking back I’m so mad at all the guys who obviously liked me but I wasn’t confident enough about myself to even be receptive at the time. That said, I obviously wasn’t ready if I wasn’t comfortable with even receiving attention yet – so maybe if I had gone down that path things wouldn’t have gone well?
I’ve kind of had a weird sexual dip in my mid twenties. Holding out for that early 30s resurface!
what you’re saying about high school is my experience as well! I remember talking to my best guy friend from those time and he told me about how many boys digged me but I never seemed into it so they wouldn’t even approach me. It’s funny thinking about it now, but I wouldn’t change a thing.
Enjoy it no matter the age 30′s are fun though, I’ll tell you that.
I love Big Mouth, so very raunchy but so very sweet too.
I lost mine at 19 to my now husband right before his 20th birthday. We’d been dating a year. The only sex talk I got from my parents growing up was to wait until I was married.
Ha, that was the same “talk” I got from my mom. She would be horrified to know that I also wasn’t legally of age when it happened. Also consensual, but still I was so young.
I’m happy that my kids are now both over 18 and haven’t yet had sex. Although I do wish my older son would be comfortable with the idea of dating. He’s too intimidated and somehow believes he is only worthy of being “the friend.”
I was a teenager when I lost my virginity and it was with someone I loved and trusted. We were young but we were safe and both sets of parents armed us with information. I wouldn’t change my first time for anything because it was something I wanted and wasn’t pressured into. To this day I see him and his family in the store and we say hi and my hubby knows who he is (our boys are in clubs together by fluke too!). I know that sounds privileged because that’s what it was . Most people don’t have an experience like that and I know how lucky I am. Regardless of age, that is what I want for my kids – to feel informed, safe, loved, and regret nothing.
I hate that this is a “story”. They’re not saying it outright but the implication is “wow, she waited until 21? That’s incredible!”. Ummm, no, no it’s not. Among my friends that was about average as I recall (I fall into that average). There’s nothing wrong with losing it younger (as long as precautions are taken and it’s truly consensual) but I really think we need to be careful not to perpetuate the idea in kids that there’s a “deadline”.
I agree. I know people who first had sex in high school, and some who didn’t have sex until after college. I don’t think 21 is that “old” in terms of waiting (I was 20 and felt like that was the right time for me, but its so personal.) Like you said, as long as it is truly consensual, then people need to make the right choice for them.
I wish I had waited longer. It was my sophomore year of high school. Sheesh, tooooo young. Luckily the guy it was with, who was my age and in my grade and was my boyfriend, was not a total creep and I don’t regret that it was with him. We’re each married now and have families of our own, but he and I are still good friends and talk thru social media often. I think we will always have a soft spot for one another. But if I could go back and do it all over, I would have waited longer for sure.
My younger son, out of the blue, started asking a lot of questions about sex when we were driving to the beach on vacation one year. My older daughter, my husband and I all had input into the answers. It was a really normal and natural conversation. My kids, who are now adults, have a healthy attitide about sex, and we still laugh about that day in the car. Compare that to my upbringing, where the topic wasn’t discussed until my parents realized I knew everything, then the conversation was all about “saving myself for marriage.”
I’m all about some sex positivity and have tried to keep an open conversation going with my kids. It was especially important to me because I had the opposite experience with my mom, who was very anti-sex. My plan hasn’t led to many healthy conversations because my kids are all “Eeeewww, mom, I absolutely do not want to talk to you about any of this!” And not because they have it handled, but because they’re uninterested and think it’s gross, I guess. The oldest two are teens, and only the 7 yo ever asks a question every now and then.
People should do what they are comfortable with and ready for.
