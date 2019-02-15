Brie Larson requested a disabled woman of color for her Marie Claire UK interview

It only occurred to me recently as to why I’ve grown so fond towards Brie Larson: she reminds me of the rise of a certain kind of celebrity in the ‘90s. She’s normal looking – pretty, but in a normal way – and she doesn’t look tweaked or pulled or contoured. She wears normal clothes. She seems to be politically engaged in a way that a lot of celebrities were in the ‘90s too. I don’t know, she just gives me a vintage-y flair. Anyway, Brie looks totally ‘90s on the cover of the March issue of Marie Claire UK. That’s what made me think of it – this cover could have come out in 1997. For her profile, Brie hand-selected her interviewer: Keah Brown, a freelance journalist, a woman of color and someone with cerebral palsy. Brie and Keah talked about why Brie wanted someone other than a white male interviewing her. You can read the full Marie Claire piece here. Some highlights:

Why Brie requested a disabled, female journalist: ‘About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white male. So, I spoke to Dr Stacy Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who put together a study to confirm that. Moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive. After speaking with you, the film critic Valerie Complex and a few other women of colour, it sounded like across the board they weren’t getting the same opportunities as others. When I talked to the facilities that weren’t providing it, they all had different excuses.’

Why she wants to give women like Keah more visibility: ‘I want to go out of my way to connect the dots. It just took me using the power that I’ve been given now as Captain Marvel. [The role] comes with all these privileges and powers that make me feel uncomfortable because I don’t really need them.’

On female superheroes: ‘It’s just the beginning. Captain Marvel will not be the answer to all of these things. It’s about breaking it open to say, “Here’s another way; here’s something to look at to then continue the conversation further.” For me, just the act of accepting the role and the process of getting physically strong [Larson worked out for four and a half hours every day for three months] changed me so much and made me stronger mentally. Hopefully, that will remind others, whatever journey they’re on, of their inner strength.’

How she feels about making big money: ‘I wouldn’t say I had a surplus [amount] of money until about two years ago. So, it’s still a fresh experience for me and, because I never had it, I always felt scared of it. I grew up getting [my clothes] at the thrift store. When I was finally in a position to go out and buy a T-shirt, I was like, “How is it $100? I could buy 50 of them at the thrift store.”’

What she spends her money on: ‘The extra money I have is like energy, it’s a currency I can use. I’ve realised I’ll go broke for the people I love, and I love a lot of people. I’m happy to pitch in and help others fulfil their dreams, get on their feet, whatever it is. I donate to GoFundMe. I don’t need that much stuff, I’ve had this jean jacket I’m wearing for three years. I’m good, I don’t need another jean jacket.’