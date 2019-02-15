Bachelor Colton Underwood was grabbed at event: ‘I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat’



I’m hearing a lot of buzz about this year’s Bachelor, even Daniel Radcliffe is a fan. When I asked on Twitter if I should be watching it, barely anyone responded. So I’m skipping it for now. I understand if you like and watch it. Apparently Bachelor Colton Underwood was at a charity event for his cystic fibrosis charity when he was grabbed by someone there. He left and issued a statement about it on his Instagram stories.

The reality star, 27, said on Instagram that he was attempting to take photos with fans at an event for his Legacy Foundation on Wednesday when a personal line was crossed.

“I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

ABC did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The incident, which was first reported by TMZ, occurred at his foundation’s Garden Party at Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego.

The event was slated to run from 6-9 p.m., and all proceeds from the $25 tickets went to the Legacy Foundation. The former NFL player launched the charity in 2015 to aid people living with cystic fibrosis.

“I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal. I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello,” he continued. “Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF.”