Bachelor Colton Underwood was grabbed at event: ‘I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat’

I’m hearing a lot of buzz about this year’s Bachelor, even Daniel Radcliffe is a fan. When I asked on Twitter if I should be watching it, barely anyone responded. So I’m skipping it for now. I understand if you like and watch it. Apparently Bachelor Colton Underwood was at a charity event for his cystic fibrosis charity when he was grabbed by someone there. He left and issued a statement about it on his Instagram stories.
Bachelor Colton Underwood made an early exit from a charity event after he was allegedly touched inappropriately.
The reality star, 27, said on Instagram that he was attempting to take photos with fans at an event for his Legacy Foundation on Wednesday when a personal line was crossed.
“I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”
ABC did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The incident, which was first reported by TMZ, occurred at his foundation’s Garden Party at Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego.
The event was slated to run from 6-9 p.m., and all proceeds from the $25 tickets went to the Legacy Foundation. The former NFL player launched the charity in 2015 to aid people living with cystic fibrosis.
“I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal. I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello,” he continued. “Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF.”
That sounds awful and so violating. I hope someone goes over the camera footage to see who grabbed him and that they’re held accountable. This reminds me of that terrible “reporter” who was going around assaulting celebrities. His name was Vitalii Sediuk and he assaulted Will Smith, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt and Gigi Hadid, among others. He did this over the course of several years to so many celebrities and has only served one night in jail from what I can find. I guess I’m saying that it only takes one crazy person to assault or grab a celebrity and that for all the upsides it must be so scary to put yourself out there.
Photos credit: WENN and via Instagram
Okay….that is horrible and yeah, I would have bounced as well.
Also, there’s a new season of The Bachelor on?
I feel bad for him. I hope he keeps talking, specifically to men, about how he felt violated and disrespected. Women have been putting up with this sh*t forever.
What is wrong with people?
Why is he wearing a Virginity Rocks t-shirt? Is he one of those “born-again virgins”? I haven’t watched The Bachelor since … wow, Ben Higgins’ season, so I have no idea what’s going on!