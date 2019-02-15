Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘secret’ to wrinkle-free smooth skin: ‘Don’t smile’

Kim Kardashian has loved the cameras for a very long time. She used to just love any attention, and she was visibly happy whenever paparazzi took her photos when she was out and about, or whenever photographers paid attention to her on a red carpet. Then sh-t changed. Maybe it was the Paris robbery and realizing how vulnerable she was when paparazzi tracked her movements, or maybe it was her two difficult pregnancies. Maybe it was all of it. But something shifted, and now Kim usually looks sort of sad and over it when she’s been photographed. Kim took part in a makeup “Master Class” over the weekend and she was asked by one paying customer/student about laugh lines, wrinkles and how her skin is so smooth. Her answer is… Klassic Kardashian.

When one fan asked Kim Kardashian West her secret to smooth skin while she got her makeup done by longtime pro Mario Dedivanovic during The Master Class in L.A. on Saturday, the star revealed her secret. “Don’t smile,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star honestly replied. The reason Kardashian West also doesn’t like to always show off her pearly whites actually stems from her first pregnancy with 5-year-old daughter, North West. “Last time [contributed to] not only the weight, but also the swelling that everyone would make fun of, not understanding that I had this condition,” the reality star, who suffered preeclampsia in her first two pregnancies which caused her to bloat, said in an interview with C Magazine. Ultimately, Kardashian West said that the body shaming she faced while pregnant “changed the way I viewed wanting my picture taken.” “Before I was always smiling, and so into being out and about,” she said. “After I had the baby, I was like, ‘These are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn’t control.’” Her solution: stop smiling. “‘I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out,’” Kardashian West added. “Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo. It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot.”

I mean… I get that. She gained a lot of weight during her first pregnancy and she was sick with preeclampsia. People were really mean to her (and to Jessica Simpson during her first pregnancy too). I get that Kim’s personality changed when people were being mean to her, but I also think… she just used to be a happier person. Before Kanye, she was a lot happier. Before the Paris robbery, she was a lot happier. Her “not smiling” thing is about a lot more than “people were mean to me years ago.” Also: it feels like a miserable way to go through life, refusing to smile. Ugh.