Awesome, let’s debate whether the 25th amendment is ‘constitutional’

I know it’s difficult to keep this sh-t straight, but do you remember Andrew McCabe? He was the Deputy FBI Director – and one-time acting FBI Director – who authorized the investigation headed up by Robert Mueller. McCabe authorized the investigation just after Donald Trump fired James Comey, and after Trump admitted in an interview that he fired Comey because of the Russia stuff. That alone is obstruction of justice, but whatever, words don’t mean anything anymore. Anyway, Trump hated McCabe from the start, and Trump would often criticize and mock McCabe and accuse McCabe’s wife of all sorts of Democratic conspiracies. Just days before McCabe was set to retire last year, Jeff Sessions fired him, denying him some of his retirement benefits. McCabe is still pissed about it. McCabe sat down with 60 Minutes, in an interview which will air this Sunday. CBS already previewed the interview extensively:
At one point in the interview, McCabe confirms some various stories which came out last year, like Rod Rosenstein offering to wear a wire in the Oval Office, and how Justice officials were so concerned about Trump’s rotten, treasonous behavior that there were high-level discussions about invoking the 25th amendment. The 25th amendment conversation apparently happened at the DoJ just after Comey’s firing. McCabe said: “There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment.” It seems so quaint, the idea that people in government might care about the state of the country so much that they would exercise their constitutional authority to remove a petty fascist dictator.
Because we live in the dumbest moment in history, Donald Trump used his Twitter feed last night to argue that… the 25th amendment is unconstitutional. The 25th amendment is quite literally IN the Constitution.
“Trying to use the 25th Amendment to try and circumvent the Election is a despicable act of unconstitutional power grabbing…which happens in third world countries. You have to obey the law. This is an attack on our system & Constitution.” Alan Dershowitz. @TuckerCarlson
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019
Trump loves to sh-tpost late at night as he’s eating cheezeburgers and watching Fox News. He’s not really saying this, he’s quoting Alan Dershowitz, because Dershowitz was on one of the Fox News shows, making the argument that… the 25th amendment in the Constitution of the United States of America is “unconstitutional.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m just exhausted with this crap. Emotionally, physically tired. Can we please sack the rotten pumpkin and move on??
Amen. This is so corrosive to our individual and collective well-being. I will celebrate the day we’re rid of Trump, his family, and his cronies.
Last night my boyfriend and I were day dreaming about the day Trump leaves office. Even if he gets 8 years, eventually he will leave. I’ll dance and sing when he walks out of the White House for the last time. I hope I’m alive to see it happen. It will be a glorious day.
I’m really exhausted too. It’s like Bandersnatch, a nightmare that goes on and on and on…
Trump should have been removed the first day, everyone knows this.
Yes and the longer it goes on the more his corrupt and treasonous behavior is normalized. My teen son, who really likes to question and debate everything, just said “if he really was a criminal he would be removed by now.”
The fact that some people are accepting this presidency as in any way shape or form as normal has me constantly feeling queasy and in despair.
When McCabe was fired, I saw an amazing influx of trolls in various forums repeating the Trumpy accusations. They eventually left and the regular non-Trumpy posters emerged. It was the usual hit and run, obviously.
The projection never stops. And the self-realisation NEVER begins! Can you imagine if McCabe had been able to stop Fat Nixon right after firing Comey??? Sigh….I am soooooo exhausted with all of this, and none of us can afford to be. We must stay vigilant.
I am going to try and not watch more than 1/2 hr of news a day for the weekend to recharge. I hope the world doesn’t blow up before I come back here on Monday!
Yes, I have been stepping away from the news, too. I started embroidery again and actually finished a novel this week although I have to say I wasn’t ever able to fully immerse myself in it. Trump has even affected my ability to enjoy normal pastimes. Ugh. Take care.
I was on Twitter as all that was happening last night. Truly one of the most surreal things I have ever seen. Several of my colleagues have submitted or will be submitting complaints to the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers on Dershowitz’s fitness to maintain an active license after such a mind-boggling ridiculous statement. It’s easy to do, anyone can file a complaint on the Board’s website.
And this insane statement is based on the premise that Democrats (again, it was REPUBLICANS in DOJ) can’t get over losing an election. The people who are still living in 2016 are Trump and the idiots who support him.
“The Constitution only matters if it supports my agenda!” – Two hundred years of the worst of American white male politics in a nutshell.
BINGO!!!
It is still astounding to me that anyone still supports the Fraud in the Oval. He is obtuse about all things constitutional. It’s is beyond criminal that the GOP & Democrats haven’t banded together to save this Republic. I left Facebook because it was too hard to see people that I considered friends show their bigoted racist leanings that the Circus Peanut’s election encouraged them to bring out into the light. The fact he has been “considering” a “National Emergency” for 6 weeks shows his stunning stupidity. If it can wait 6 weeks it isn’t an emergency. If the American taxpayers are funding your wall then the Mexicans are not. Also stating the new trade agreement as “essentially paying for it” shows you know nothing, absolutely nothing, about business. Oh & if it’s in the Constitution it’s constitutional you moron!
Please Mueller don’t let me down.
What concerns me was McCabe wanted the VP in on the impeachment concerns. If anything I think Pence needs to be taken down with Trump.
Why, though? I can’t stand Pence, and I’m sure he had knowledge of “the Russia stuff,” but I am not sure that in itself rises to the level of the 25th Amendment.
ETA and to add, I do think as we learn more we will find out more about what Pence did or did not know and when, and he may end up resigning before Trump a la Spiro Agnew – but as it stands now, the 25th for Trump makes more sense than for Pence.
Pence was brought on by Manafort
@Lightpurple – yes, but I think the 25th amendment for both Trump and Pence would just be too far a reach and McCabe knew it. I want Pence gone as much as the next person, but in terms of the 25th, I think there is a better case for removing Trump by himself.
I mean its not going to happen at this point, but we can dream, right?
No, McCabe did not want Pence in on Impeachment. He wanted him in on invocation of the 25th Amendment. They are two very different parts of the Constitution with different avenues and reasons for removing a President. Impeachment incurs only in the House. The 25th Amendment invocation begins in the Executive branch. A majority of the Cabinet, with the VP counting as a member, must notify Congress that the President is unfit to serve. The President then can prove to Congress whether he is or isn’t fit. It can and has been invoked voluntarily, usually for presidential colonoscopies.
Pence is a Manafort hire. There is NO WAY he isn’t in this loop of perverting justice. He and most of the cabinet/Senate need to be fumigated out of office and dumped in jail!
“An unconstitutional power-grab”
EZ…it’s in the Constitution
Please read it. Then declare a national emergency, then fly off to MAGA-LAGO and golf off a few of your 324 lbs, you fat ass.
He IS coming on the news (after this commercial) to declare just that. And yesterday the flight log was filed for him to fly to MAL today. Sure, Fat Nixon… SUCH a “National Emergency” that you can haul your fat, lying ass down to Florida and go straight from your simulator-golf game to waddle around from cart to course and play golf all weekend.
I almost feel as if the anger/hatred I feel for that pocked, diseased, POS cheeto will consume me at times! (Breathe…breathe…. Ok.. will shut off the news now and try and meditate!)
Trump is exactly who the 25th Amendment was written for – he’s not loyal to the constitution or the country, he does not seem to be mentally “well”, he is openly committing crimes like obstruction of justice while in office, and who knows what is going on with his businesses.
This is not the first we’ve heard of the 25th Amendment being discussed re:Trump, and I don’t think it will be the last.
It’s true but I wonder about it still being discussed as I’m not sure it would ever be approved my Congress.
Alphabet soup…..I don’t even understand what point he’s making anymore. I don’t understand how he is still in a place of such power. Then again, in BC, Canada we’re being made fools of by our governments, too. We own a pipeline now (federal). And we’re paying wa-a-ay too much for our electric power (provincial). and our cell phones (federal). and our gas (both federal and provincial). How about (provincial) car insurance…our insurance corporation is a ‘dumpster fire’ costing us millions, a big part of which is lawyer fees because they keep denying obvious claims. No wonder Vancouver is one of the top 3 most expensive cities in the world.
The rich can keep getting richer because we cannot afford to defend ourselves, whether in the U.S. or Canada. We need to get back to the ‘greater good’ as opposed to ‘what’s good for me is good enough…for me’.
ok side note. McCabe is a snack, right? He looks like he wouldve fit right in on Mad Men.