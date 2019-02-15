Denise Richards on how she met her husband, her neighbor’s ex, ‘It’s complicated’

Embed from Getty Images

Denise Richards is a new cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it’s been a delight to see her and to read her interviews. Denise was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at the season premiere. They filmed her from the wrong angle as she looks like she had injections recently. This is not a criticism just an observation! You can’t help but notice that.

Denise was asked about the fact that she told People magazine that her youngest daughter Eloise, 7, has a chromosomal disorder and special needs. I mentioned it briefly in another story about Denise being so classy about Charlie Sheen. Denise said that Eloise “can only say a handful of words,” and that “there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging.” I’m sure that is an understatement. She seems like such a patient and attentive mom. To ET, Denise said that everyone has been very supportive and she was touched by the response. She also talked about how she met her new husband, Aaron Phypers. She was sort of cagey about that.

Why was now the time [to share Eloise’s story]?

It came up on the show so obviously I had to talk about it. I was so touched at how supportive and wonderful everyone has been [about it]. How did you and Aaron meet?

It’s complicated. We met at his [wellness] center. I was a client. Mix business with pleasure.

The gossip in me (a.k.a me) wants to know more about how she met Aaron. Interestingly enough, Aaron was married to Denise’s neighbor, Nicolette Sheridan, for just six months before they separated in 2016. So I suspect that’s how they met and this “met at his center” story is a cover. When you search on Aaron his job is listed as an actor, but some press coverage says that he’s a wellness coach. I found an Instagram post from inside his center but I can’t find the website or any more information.

Denise doesn’t have the best history in relationships. Remember when she dated Richie Sambora? He was also the ex of her then-neighbor, Heather Locklear. (Update: I’m not saying there was overlap in either of these relationships. It’s just interesting to me that Denise has dated her neighbor’s exes twice. It’s very possible that both men were separated when she started seeing them.)

Here’s an Instagram post from Aaron’s office. I guess he sells wellness stuff? I don’t get it.

