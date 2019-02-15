Denise Richards on how she met her husband, her neighbor’s ex, ‘It’s complicated’

Embed from Getty Images
Denise Richards is a new cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it’s been a delight to see her and to read her interviews. Denise was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at the season premiere. They filmed her from the wrong angle as she looks like she had injections recently. This is not a criticism just an observation! You can’t help but notice that.
Denise was asked about the fact that she told People magazine that her youngest daughter Eloise, 7, has a chromosomal disorder and special needs. I mentioned it briefly in another story about Denise being so classy about Charlie Sheen. Denise said that Eloise “can only say a handful of words,” and that “there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging.” I’m sure that is an understatement. She seems like such a patient and attentive mom. To ET, Denise said that everyone has been very supportive and she was touched by the response. She also talked about how she met her new husband, Aaron Phypers. She was sort of cagey about that.
Why was now the time [to share Eloise’s story]?
It came up on the show so obviously I had to talk about it. I was so touched at how supportive and wonderful everyone has been [about it].
How did you and Aaron meet?
It’s complicated. We met at his [wellness] center. I was a client. Mix business with pleasure.
The gossip in me (a.k.a me) wants to know more about how she met Aaron. Interestingly enough, Aaron was married to Denise’s neighbor, Nicolette Sheridan, for just six months before they separated in 2016. So I suspect that’s how they met and this “met at his center” story is a cover. When you search on Aaron his job is listed as an actor, but some press coverage says that he’s a wellness coach. I found an Instagram post from inside his center but I can’t find the website or any more information.
Denise doesn’t have the best history in relationships. Remember when she dated Richie Sambora? He was also the ex of her then-neighbor, Heather Locklear. (Update: I’m not saying there was overlap in either of these relationships. It’s just interesting to me that Denise has dated her neighbor’s exes twice. It’s very possible that both men were separated when she started seeing them.)
Here’s the interview:
Here’s an Instagram post from Aaron’s office. I guess he sells wellness stuff? I don’t get it.
She seems like such a kind, generous woman – I wonder how she will function within the nest of vipers that is rhobh.
It’s not uncommon to connect with a friends ex (though I never would). There’s a reason you are friends and there’s a reason she liked this guy. It goes to reason, you may have a lot in common/ be well suited. Weird that Denise has done this twice.
and what it is with neighbours! Shania Twain. Bezos. Denise. Personally, I never interact with my neighbours.
She looks very toxed
I, maybe, say hello to the neighbours on either side of me. But only if we make eye contact. They probably think I am a bitch but I am okay with that.
Also, her face reminds of that puppet Madame from the 70s and 80s.
I’m starting to wonder if stuffing your face with fillers and Botox is a requirement to be on the show. They all look like face balloons.
I *swear* I didn’t see your comment until now! I seem to have a knack for making eerily similar comments within moments of other commenters (this is, like, the 3rd or 4th time I’ve done it). 😆
Her face is so full of fillers she is practically unrecognizable. Is that some sort of pre-requisite for being on one the Housewives shows or something? Good grief! She does seem like a really good mom, not just to her kids but Charlie Sheen’s twins as well, so I definitely give her props for that.
I’m confused about the placement of the fillers, too. It seems like she “needs” them under her eyes, not in her cheeks where they seem quite obvious to me.
I know and it’s really sad because she is a stunning woman. She looked like this just 4 years ago: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000612/mediaviewer/rm4029573376
I guess don’t move next door to Denise!
She’s the nicer version of miranda Lambert
It’s possible these men were both separated actually. I will put that in the story!
She was so naturally beautiful. She looks like a chipmunk.
I’m hoping that maybe this is just swelling from fresh injections. Because if she willingly did this to her face then that’s really tragic.
If he was married to her neighbor, wouldn’t that make him her neighbor also? I’m not really finding the “we met at his work“ thing believable, but she does seem to be an amazing mother and person in general, so hopefully I’m wrong.
I mean when you get to a certain age you’re more likely to date someone you know or an acquaintance. It makes sense. Not everything is a scandal.
Heather Locklear made a huge deal about her dating Ritchie Sambora. But Denise said in many interviews she’d only met Heather a few times. They weren’t friends.
Also, Aaron is very handsome! I was surprised to learn they’re the same age!