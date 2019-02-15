Ben Affleck had son’s room decorated with a Patriots theme & giant Tom Brady head

Ben Affleck was on Jimmy Kimmel last night. He’s promoting his movie, Triple Frontier, which is getting a theater release on March 6th and is coming out on Netflix March 13th. He looked freshly scrubbed. I don’t know how else to describe it but his skin was really smooth looking. Maybe he got laser resurfacing or something, but he’s like Bradley Cooper and needs a beard.
Affleck went to the World Series with Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel and they shared those photos of them with the “I’m With Stupid” arrow shirts, particularly the one where Affleck was in the middle and the arrows pointed to him. Affleck told a story about bringing his kids with him to a game and telling them he’s from Boston. He said Samuel, 6, told him “Dad, you’re from Boston. I’m from LA.” He said that made him feel like a bad dad so he got his son’s room decorated with an entire Patriots theme. I thought this was a put on but apparently it’s real and I’ve included some screenshots below. (I watched that on Hulu, it’s not on YouTube yet.)
I know a lot of guys from Boston in LA. So I got the New England discount, got some friends who are painters, carpenters do a little work in my son’s room to help him understand where he comes from, at least spiritually.
This is not a bit
This is in my home. That is a gigantic football dissected by a slide.
That is a chair. That is Tom Brady. My ex wife thinks its creepy.
And that’s the wall. I think it’s totally appropriate for men to make totems and idols out of other grown men.
That’s what we do with our children we take our neuroses and put it on them.
You realize how sick that is?
If this is still on Youtube by the time my son is in therapy he can just show them.
I did send a picture to Tom Brady. He sent my son a football and a jersey signed.
So Ben’s six year-old son wasn’t into the same sports teams as him and Ben took it upon himself to decorate his son’s room with Patriot’s stuff. That’s what Ben likes, not what Samuel likes. This is creepy and narcissistic to say the least. You decorate a kid’s room with their favorite things, not your favorite things.
He also talked about ending his role as Batman, and I feel like we’ve been talking about this for so long. (Two years ago he was unsure about whether he would do the standalone Batman movie.) This is news again because it has been officially confirmed that he will be replaced with someone younger. Ben said “I tried to direct a version of it. Worked with a really good screenwriter. Couldn’t crack it. Thought that it was time to let someone else take a shot at it.”
Then they had a weird ceremony involving Guillermo dressed in a Robin suit, a faux Batman suit with Tom Brady’s number on it, and the sequin jockstrap that Matt Damon wore in Liberace: Behind The Candelabra. Affleck completed the ceremony by saying “I’m not Batman” and it was mildly funny. I was hoping he would use the voice though, he missed an opportunity for that. There are surely fans of him as Batman but he didn’t embody the role to many people. On some level he knew that
Update: Here’s video of that section about his son’s room, it’s on YouTube now:
Here’s the part where he says he’s not Batman anymore.
Could he be more narcissistic?
I can’t image hearing my son say that and then decorating his room to force my history. WTF??? When my sons began showing all their loves and interests, their rooms reflected that! My gawd.
That poor kid is going to spend a lot of time on the “Raised by Narcissists” Subreddit one day. I feel bad for him.
he was the worst batman, even worse than Clooney, and that’s saying something.
neither of those two have the sarcasm/charm/swagger-yet-self-deprecating-ability that Batman needs.
ETA: this is interesting on an other level. If Dad spends time with Son during formative years, fandom often tends not to matter WHERE the kid lives. I have friends who moved to this area from other places (Dallas, Arizona, Florida, etc.) and their kids, who grew up in NJ, are fans of Dad’s/Mom’s teams, because they watched the games and read the sports page together. If Affleck’s son isn’t a Boston/NE fan, it makes me wonder how much time he actually spent with the kids before the divorce. just sayin’.
This is much ado about nothing. Lots of parents decorate their kids rooms with their team preferences in hopes they’ll become fans too, or just because they don’t know how to decorate a boys room and it’s an easy option, especially since the son is still young. At least he’s not growing up in NY with a Red Sox loving parent (talk to my brothers about that, lol!). Of all the narcissistic things Affleck may do this is the least offensive IMO.
Can I just say that it really irks me when parents push sports team fandom onto their children? It’s so weird to me when I see kids decked out in sports team merch and screaming utter loyalty to a sports team when they can’t possibly have developed that attachment on their own -especially not when the team of choice matches their parent’s choice. It’s one thing to spend time with their children at sports events as a bonding experience, another thing to convince the child that they too “love” and admire a team to the point of fandom. I find the whole thing very strange.
I’ll add that my husband spends most Steelers games (his proclaimed fav) on his phone looking at reddit or reading other things he’d clearly rather spend his time thinking about. He doesn’t actually care about football on the inside, but would never admit it and the love of the team was pushed onto him by family. When you inherit a love of something simply by means of habit, repetition, tradition, is it really something you love?