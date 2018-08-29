Miranda Lambert dumped Evan Felker because he broke one of her ‘rules’

Miranda Lambert dumped Evan Felker last week, at some point. We found out about their breakup just days after Evan Felker’s divorce came through. I should have suggested a theory in this “will Evan and Staci Felker get back together now?” story – maybe they will get back together and Miranda will homewreck him all over again. She only liked him when he was taken. As soon as Staci even thinks about taking Evan back, Miranda will be back on Evan like white on rice. But for now, we’re left wondering: why did Miranda dump Evan in the first place? People Mag has the answer: because he broke her “rules.”
After Miranda Lambert suddenly announced she was single, fans immediately began wondering what went wrong in her brief romance with Evan Felker. Last week, the country superstar revealed in an interview with The Tennessean that she and the Turnpike Troubadours singer, both 34, recently broke up, but the reason behind the split instantly became a game of fill in the blank.
Now, a source reveals to PEOPLE that Felker crossed lines that caused their relationship to end.
“I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them,” says the source. “He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”
I know everyone is like “Star Magazine is bullsh–t” and I believe that Star is full of sh-t about some things, or maybe even a lot of things. But over the past year, I’ve started to believe that Star has some good sources within Miranda’s camp, because they actually break some news about her and/or have some interesting details which are eventually confirmed by other outlets. A few weeks back, Star claimed that Miranda had “rules” for Evan – if he contacted Staci or spoke to his wife in any way, Miranda would dump him and kick him off her tour. I think that’s exactly what happened – Evan contacted Staci in some way after their divorce came through and Miranda lost her damn mind. Can you imagine trying to live like this? Miranda seems like such a nutjob.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Your turn is coming, sweetheart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s not even that cute. I don’t know what the appeal is, since she’s apparently batshit crazy as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nashville music industry contacts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know she has beedy little eyes when that MU comes off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like she’d be exhausting to be around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably all fun and excitement, then it’s nonstop drama.
Their romance apparently didn’t even make it until the official end of her tour!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! And speaking of the tour, how pissed do you think his band mates are that his wondering dong lost them a cushy gig?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really messed up his marriage and career in one fell swoop.
His bandmates have a right to be upset. Not sure how critical he is to the band. They might be better off to request he go solo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m curious what the rules are, and how many rules there were.
Either way, good luck with that Miranda…I guess you need someone to lord over.
If the shoe was on the other foot and this story was about a man giving a women a set of rules to obey we wouldn’t heard the end of how twisted it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it rich that she views her own rules as unbreakable, yet marital vows are apparently no big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly my thoughts – the homewrecker has rules?! *clutches pearls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s honestly not all that attractive. All her features are scrunched into the middle of her face like George Zimmerman’s. And she has “rules”? She must have the Venus Flytrap of Vaginas to pull married men in like she does. Just my opinion, but I think she’s nasty – and not in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“All her features are scrunched into the middle of her face like George Zimmerman’s. ” Daaaaaaaaaamn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sentiments exactly 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 SAVAGE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the female George Zimmerman with bleached blond hair and some makeup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the adult version of a cabbage patch doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cannot Unsee this visual! Great observation @christin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wanted to say, an adult, *trashy* cabbage patch doll. Comes with a special sensor magnet that immediately attaches to men’s wedding rings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amy Schumer is the ultimate cabbage patch doll, but I call see it with Miranda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the boobs, the blonde hair, the booze and the fame that these guys hunger for. Besides, none of the guys she’s hooked up with have been very attractive either IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ruyana LOL!!! George Zimmerman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her rule: be a married man
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I was just coming to say how does this heffa have rules when she doesn’t follow any??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are so right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! He ceased to be married and the exciting forbidden cheatin’ heart mojo vanished. On to the next!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing upon seeing the headline!
He broke the rule by getting divorced, and now she’s no longer interested.
Girl’s got serious issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe if she tried dating a guy that’s SINGLE, she wouldn’t have to worry about him contacting his WIFE. And since they were going through a quick divorce, it’s reasonable that he had to have contact with her regarding some details that were too private to leave in the hands of attorneys. Miranda is crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was one of her rules not being single or married to another woman?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never heard of her but she sounds horrible. Hopefully karma’s waiting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miranda sounds like a horrible awful person. Anyone who leaves their wife for her is met with instant karma when her true colors begin to show. haha! sucks for you Evan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering he’s done two shows drunk off his ass according to fans, I’m wondering if there’s a substance abuse problem she saw. Might have done Staci a favor in the long run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Bitch does not get to claim she did Stacey a favour after destroying her marriage, home and future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not for nothing but if he was gonna ruin his marriage to try and improve his career by sleeping with the bigger star, he should see it all the way through. She asked him not to speak to his ex, keep your eye on the prize and don’t speak to your ex. You can’t half way gold dig. He’s worse off than when he started. lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS! THIS! I’m still laughing over, ” You can’t half way gold dig.” So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s hilarious! Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know someone who was on Nashville Star with her, they dated a bit. She”s every bit the ruthless, in it for herself person she appears to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aside from all the obviously messed up things about this evolving drama. I keep wondering what the rules are regarding having opening acts on tour?
Like, are they not under contract? is she really allowed to just take them off tour wherever she wants? and if so, it makes me wonder about power dynamics and her abuse of it.
She’s technically his boss no? who began a relationship with Felker, someone who depended on being on her good side to keep their job, and those lines were crossed. I know they are both adults and made their choices, but this story always gave me inappropriate boss vibes. And i doubt Miranda is the type of person that’s just cool with people turning her down.
I’m not saying Felker was intimidated into choosing to cheat with Miranda. I’m just saying being fired from a gig because she used him and got tired of him, or things fell apart, seems unfair and unethical.
basically Felker’s bandmates did not ask for any of this, and now they’ll be sacked too because they boss is done banging their co-worker. And there’s no protections against that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good question. It feels like the employment is being overlooked and it wouldn’t if the man fired a woman for not sleeping with him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very good points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on what the stated reasons for them being fired was. Fans reported him hammered on stage at two different shows, so that may very well have been viewed as a breach of contract justifying their tour ending. Either way, sounds like his bandmates should be pretty angry.
This being said, you’re right about the power dynamics being skeevy. It may not have been coercive, but it’s certainly unethical on both of their sides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was texting him flirty messages and sending selfies before he even left on tour at the end of January. He goes on tour with her the first 3 days in February and he files for divorce on February 15th and supposedly told he couldn’t contact his wife. Miranda’s his boss — she’s the female version of the MeToo in country music. He is as guilty as she is because he wanted the fame and money. However, rumor is that she has done this in the past with other warm up folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is only one reason she dumped him. His divorce came through. It’s not fun for this skank if he’s not married or otherwise taken. She’s a complete pig!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a rode hard and put away wet cabbage patch kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, she just looks *weird*. Her eyebrows sit on top of her eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Miranda is totally a crap person, but I kind of love that she’s a woman who doesn’t mess around (lol) when it comes to what she will accept in a relationship. I wish more women would create acceptable standards of behavior and stick to their guns. Let’s be real here, once the Felker divorce was finalized what reason would he have had to be to talking to ex? None really. They didn’t have kids, or share animals or property. Basically, Miranda isn’t going to let anybody play her for a fool, give her the runaround, or jerk around. That’s actually a good thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, saw this the other day in a blind. Damn Miranda, slow your roll and stay away from wedding bands, okay? Sheez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse