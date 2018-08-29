Miranda Lambert dumped Evan Felker because he broke one of her ‘rules’

51st CMA Awards - Arrivals

Miranda Lambert dumped Evan Felker last week, at some point. We found out about their breakup just days after Evan Felker’s divorce came through. I should have suggested a theory in this “will Evan and Staci Felker get back together now?” story – maybe they will get back together and Miranda will homewreck him all over again. She only liked him when he was taken. As soon as Staci even thinks about taking Evan back, Miranda will be back on Evan like white on rice. But for now, we’re left wondering: why did Miranda dump Evan in the first place? People Mag has the answer: because he broke her “rules.”

After Miranda Lambert suddenly announced she was single, fans immediately began wondering what went wrong in her brief romance with Evan Felker. Last week, the country superstar revealed in an interview with The Tennessean that she and the Turnpike Troubadours singer, both 34, recently broke up, but the reason behind the split instantly became a game of fill in the blank.

Now, a source reveals to PEOPLE that Felker crossed lines that caused their relationship to end.

“I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them,” says the source. “He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

[From People]

I know everyone is like “Star Magazine is bullsh–t” and I believe that Star is full of sh-t about some things, or maybe even a lot of things. But over the past year, I’ve started to believe that Star has some good sources within Miranda’s camp, because they actually break some news about her and/or have some interesting details which are eventually confirmed by other outlets. A few weeks back, Star claimed that Miranda had “rules” for Evan – if he contacted Staci or spoke to his wife in any way, Miranda would dump him and kick him off her tour. I think that’s exactly what happened – Evan contacted Staci in some way after their divorce came through and Miranda lost her damn mind. Can you imagine trying to live like this? Miranda seems like such a nutjob.

52nd Academy of Country Music Awards Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

47 Responses to “Miranda Lambert dumped Evan Felker because he broke one of her ‘rules’”

  1. Lady D says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Your turn is coming, sweetheart.

    Reply
  2. Jamie says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:44 am

    She sounds like she’d be exhausting to be around.

    Reply
  3. Kim says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I’m curious what the rules are, and how many rules there were.

    Either way, good luck with that Miranda…I guess you need someone to lord over.

    If the shoe was on the other foot and this story was about a man giving a women a set of rules to obey we wouldn’t heard the end of how twisted it is.

    Reply
  4. Christin says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I find it rich that she views her own rules as unbreakable, yet marital vows are apparently no big deal.

    Reply
  5. Ruyana says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:56 am

    She’s honestly not all that attractive. All her features are scrunched into the middle of her face like George Zimmerman’s. And she has “rules”? She must have the Venus Flytrap of Vaginas to pull married men in like she does. Just my opinion, but I think she’s nasty – and not in a good way.

    Reply
  6. Bobafelty says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Her rule: be a married man

    Reply
  7. Juls says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Maybe if she tried dating a guy that’s SINGLE, she wouldn’t have to worry about him contacting his WIFE. And since they were going through a quick divorce, it’s reasonable that he had to have contact with her regarding some details that were too private to leave in the hands of attorneys. Miranda is crazy.

    Reply
  8. Yuma says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Was one of her rules not being single or married to another woman?

    Reply
  9. burdzeyeview says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I’d never heard of her but she sounds horrible. Hopefully karma’s waiting.

    Reply
  10. Meme says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Miranda sounds like a horrible awful person. Anyone who leaves their wife for her is met with instant karma when her true colors begin to show. haha! sucks for you Evan!

    Reply
  11. Veronica S. says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Considering he’s done two shows drunk off his ass according to fans, I’m wondering if there’s a substance abuse problem she saw. Might have done Staci a favor in the long run.

    Reply
  12. Reef says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Not for nothing but if he was gonna ruin his marriage to try and improve his career by sleeping with the bigger star, he should see it all the way through. She asked him not to speak to his ex, keep your eye on the prize and don’t speak to your ex. You can’t half way gold dig. He’s worse off than when he started. lol.

    Reply
  13. workdog says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I know someone who was on Nashville Star with her, they dated a bit. She”s every bit the ruthless, in it for herself person she appears to be.

    Reply
  14. mtam says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Aside from all the obviously messed up things about this evolving drama. I keep wondering what the rules are regarding having opening acts on tour?

    Like, are they not under contract? is she really allowed to just take them off tour wherever she wants? and if so, it makes me wonder about power dynamics and her abuse of it.

    She’s technically his boss no? who began a relationship with Felker, someone who depended on being on her good side to keep their job, and those lines were crossed. I know they are both adults and made their choices, but this story always gave me inappropriate boss vibes. And i doubt Miranda is the type of person that’s just cool with people turning her down.
    I’m not saying Felker was intimidated into choosing to cheat with Miranda. I’m just saying being fired from a gig because she used him and got tired of him, or things fell apart, seems unfair and unethical.

    basically Felker’s bandmates did not ask for any of this, and now they’ll be sacked too because they boss is done banging their co-worker. And there’s no protections against that?

    Reply
    • Metoo says:
      August 29, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      Good question. It feels like the employment is being overlooked and it wouldn’t if the man fired a woman for not sleeping with him

      Reply
    • Bea says:
      August 29, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      Very good points.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      August 29, 2018 at 2:04 pm

      Depends on what the stated reasons for them being fired was. Fans reported him hammered on stage at two different shows, so that may very well have been viewed as a breach of contract justifying their tour ending. Either way, sounds like his bandmates should be pretty angry.

      This being said, you’re right about the power dynamics being skeevy. It may not have been coercive, but it’s certainly unethical on both of their sides.

      Reply
    • JTD says:
      August 29, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      She was texting him flirty messages and sending selfies before he even left on tour at the end of January. He goes on tour with her the first 3 days in February and he files for divorce on February 15th and supposedly told he couldn’t contact his wife. Miranda’s his boss — she’s the female version of the MeToo in country music. He is as guilty as she is because he wanted the fame and money. However, rumor is that she has done this in the past with other warm up folks.

      Reply
  15. Jan says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    There is only one reason she dumped him. His divorce came through. It’s not fun for this skank if he’s not married or otherwise taken. She’s a complete pig!

    Reply
  16. Aenna says:
    August 29, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    She looks like a rode hard and put away wet cabbage patch kid.

    Reply
  17. Patty says:
    August 29, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I know Miranda is totally a crap person, but I kind of love that she’s a woman who doesn’t mess around (lol) when it comes to what she will accept in a relationship. I wish more women would create acceptable standards of behavior and stick to their guns. Let’s be real here, once the Felker divorce was finalized what reason would he have had to be to talking to ex? None really. They didn’t have kids, or share animals or property. Basically, Miranda isn’t going to let anybody play her for a fool, give her the runaround, or jerk around. That’s actually a good thing.

    Reply
  18. nikki says:
    August 29, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Yup, saw this the other day in a blind. Damn Miranda, slow your roll and stay away from wedding bands, okay? Sheez.

    Reply

