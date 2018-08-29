Duchess Meghan is ‘still anxious’ that her dad will continue to be a giant d-bag

Later today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step out for a gala charity performance of Hamilton. It will be their first public event in some-odd four weeks or so (that private wedding doesn’t count). August has been a month of shenanigans from the Markle family, and I’m completely suspicious that Thomas Markle and Samantha Grant will begin giving a flurry of new interviews as soon as Meghan picks up a public schedule again. According to Us Weekly, Meghan has the same worries:
Duchess Meghan still worries about what her father, Thomas Markle, might do — or say — next.
“She is still anxious wondering if this will go on forever,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s worrying about when it will stop, or if it even will.”
While Meghan may still have issues with her dad, the first source tells Us that her relationship with Harry is “incredible.”
“Her and Harry are truly madly in love,” the source says. “He’s so supportive of her.”
The source adds that the duchess “is still trying to get used to her life there,” but she was prepared for her responsibilities to change when she and Harry wed.
“Her life is dedicated to the monarch – and she knew that going into this,” the source explains. “She doesn’t have much time for anything else.”
I’m anxious the Markle drama will go on forever too. I’m anxious that every time Meghan steps out for a public event, the Daily Mail or The Sun or whatever tabloid will immediately cut a check to Thomas for his thoughts on how Meghan looks, what she says, and how he still hasn’t heard from her. The tabloid editors are the ones in control of this, not the Sussexes, not the palace, not even Poor Jason. As for Meghan dedicating herself to the monarch… I guess that’s the way you have to think when you marry into this family.
Still anxious? I’m pretty sure it’s more like still certain.
And totally prepared for it to happen. Like posters on other threads about Markle have stated, think she has dealt with this for a while (if only in private) and knows how to handle it. Saying she’s anxious, to me, implies she doesn’t know how to handle it all,
Yup, she likely knows to expect more of the same. Sheesh.
General cranky morning pet-peeve comment that the word ‘anxious’ is over-used AND it also does not mean ‘eager.’ Related pet peeve distinguishes between ‘anticipation’ and ‘apprehension.’ But language changes and I guess it’s a world in which anxious people are filled with anticipation. Thank you for this pulpit, CBers. : )
If she’s worried about him blabbing now because of work engagements, wait until she and Harry have kids… He’s going to be an absolute nightmare then.
He’ll only be getting older, maybe that’ll change the dynamic.
Just sucks that he’s acting this way. Poor Meghan. I feel for her. Media needs to stop reporting that it upsets her or it causes her any feelings what so ever. Radio silence is needed. He won’t change. And best to cut him off and muzzle him.
Media are milking the story for all it’s worth, and it’s worth a lot at the moment. However, her response is silence and that’s for the best.
Unfortunately media will continue to do regardless because yes, it sells their publication. I have no doubt she will
Not respond and she’s smart enough to know to keep quiet with everyone around you. Once your father starts trying to run you over, trust with a lot of people is very hard earned.
They’ll milk it until a new milk product comes along. Public attention tends to wane and thankfully people in power or with fame tend to produce fresh scandals.
I just think at some point no one is going to be calling on him to hear his narcissistic ramblings when he doesn’t have new material.
I don’t know about that Mary, the media still trots out Ken Wharf and Paul Burrells any time something happens in the royal family and they haven’t had any access for 20+ years.
Those 2 men are such scum. Paul really thinks Diana would still be his friend after the way he’s sold her out, again and again?
Burrell really is a foul creature – he was slithering around Windsor the day of Harry’s wedding trying to get into VIP area’s.
He has a very unhealthy obsession with Diana and her sons.
The only thing she can do is what she has been doing – ignoring it. I think radio silence from KP has been the best response.
“Dedicating yourself to the monarch” sounds kind of sad in a way but it is the role of the royal family – to support the monarch – whether it is the Queen, or Charles eventually, or William in the future.
Eventually the media will tire of him. He has no access and even the Fail commentsors r becoming more sympathetic to her. He will never stop talking to wanting to talk to the press as this has always been about him and what he feels entitled to. He doesn’t think anything is wrong about talking to the press and getting paid for it. It’s easy money for him as well as feeding his narcissistic delusions.
Scammy is the dangerous one who will never go away. Like Thomas she is obsessed with Meghan but is far more unhinged than he is. She is totally the type to turn up at an event with a camera crew and cause a scene.
If she does it even once, they should throw her out of the country and ban her from ever returning. She could still travel to other places to get to her, but with a flagged passport, they’ll know in advance.
Lord, I can’t stand that wretched family. This whole thing is awful: watching emotional abuse unfold in real time.
Samantha has been quiet. Except for couple of attempts to get attention with weird clothing line thins and non appearance on cbb.
Something has happened there.
Maybe daddy shut her down hoping it will get Meghan to talk?
Guess it might be Thomas is a good one.
Ot she may have received a warning from Twitter.
Or maybe a letter from an attorney was sent to her, warning her about possible action..
@ hershey: Wondered the same thing. Did they get tired of Samantha and decide to cut her off? This should have happened to her a long, long time ago. She is truly evil trying to make money off of a relative and still says nothing new. But didn’t she get a job on Big Brothers or some reality show? Guess that’s what she is angling for. Does she do anything else? IMO all of these “relatives” (and I use that term loosely) want Megan to support them while they do nothing. Keep on doing what you’re doing Megan. Ignore them, keep silent, and keep on stepping.
@go figure,
Lady d’s guess would be my first guess too.
Or Twitter. Or a palace attorney sent a cease now or we come after you letter.
Or you might be correct, she may have been advised her media presence has become so toxic that even gutter media are shunning her and she’s trying to clean herself up by being quiet.
But something happened.
Thomas is out of material. Press just having fun with this. People are not tired of Meghan, which extends the life of this.
A source called out some of what he has said as false.
I think some sort of action, possibly just a warning letter from an attorney, will have to happen.
The guy is 74 and not super healthy looking. But letting this drip on for even a year seems improbable.
When the Wales marital difficulties were pushing all other royal family coverage off to back pages, BP let it go on for a while.
Than the queen said get on with the divorce. Which drew attention.
If this stays big and interferes with the coverage the more senior royals receive, this will be dealt with in some manner.
Meghan should do whatever she wants with him personally, I think cutting ties cleanly probably her best choice.
But Meghan has in laws that are more senior. If Thomas and his dumba,s.s interviews mess with wider coverage of her in laws in a significant way, they will eventually deal with it.
If I were Meghan, that problem would be causing me way more anxiety.
And any source saying she is anxious is an idiot. Making her anxious is what her dad wants.
It seems to me that the Markle’s really only care about meeting the Queen and the rest of the royal family, Meghan’s feelings are a secondary concern to them.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1009829/meghan-brother-begs-queen-to-help-heal-split-with-dad
The Markles are crooks, leeches, scammers and liars. The invitations would’ve been sold to the press and used for personal gain. The Middletons are a far, FAR cry from the trashy Markles. Markle Sr. had his chance and he blew it. Grow up (I know that would be quite a feat at 74 years old), shut up, and move on. I wonder who “the source” was for this non-story as I highly doubt Meghan sees the tabloids.
I find it hard to believe any palace source would be given permission to leak that she is anxious.
It seems as if she knows her dad’s narcisstic behavior patterns. Letting dad know he’s making her anxious just reinforces his behavior.
Harry has said himself he has to check the tabloids himself because he doesn’t trust others to let him know what is out there about him.
British tabloids are absolutely vicious vultures. still as bloodthirsty for any dirt as they were during Princess Diana’s days
Meghan’s TV dad Wendell Pierce swung on Bad Dad in an iinterview in the Telegraph, a legit paper. The Markles will never go to the straight press because they don’t pay and they will challenge them.
Meghan is ok. She’s nor curled up in a ball somewhere and there are more reports on the upcoming tour in Australia. The press is getting tired of the Markles.
Is the Telegraph middle of the road, left or right? Sometimes I have a hard time telling with British papers, because the term “conservative”, anyway, seems to mean something a bit different than it does here. I take a look at the Telegraph once in awhile, and they seem very pro-Meghan, but in other things, they seem rightwing. I’m not sure what they are.
Theyre right wing, they probably do like Meghan though, most papers do. Notable exception being the Daily Mail who hate most women for any reason.
Dedicated to the work of the Monarchy would have sounded better and it’s the same thing. Glad to hear she and Harry are solid as she needs him.
Can’t wait to see a new outfit on Meghan today! If it’s an evening full out gala, maybe we’ll finally see a long dress?
I’m dismissing entirely anything written by outlets like PEOPLE and US and the rest of them. They’re just keeping the machine going and half what they’re saying is, like, well, duh, that worry sure isn’t rocket science to guess at! The rest is fluff – they’re just making money off her.
I guess it goes with the territory.
One of three things will happen.
Thomas will stop.
British tabloids will stop covering him.
Buckingham Palace will take action to make it stop or make it smaller.
Anyone thinking the palace strategy is always ignore, has not thought about the British royal family in the modern era.
They do what they need to do to keep publicity about them positive.
If Thomas falls to the back pages, they can just go on ignoring him.
If he continues to draw negative attention on the front pages that interferes with royals senior to Meghan, there will be action of some sort.
Likely legal action, either with press or Thomas. Or possibly just a discrete warning to Thomas about legal action or the possibility a disclosure about him might be leaked to the press.
Hopefully this will just dry up and go away. It’s a sad situation for his daughter.
If he can keep his crap alive on the front pages long enough, he will be faced with his own legal or publicity nightmare.
He has some issues that occasionally surface in the press over here in the states. He’s not squeaky clean.
He is playing with fire by continuing to wag his fingers and stick his tongue out at Buckingham Palace. They have money to pay sources. And total access to leak yucky material to the press.
The BRF know how to ghost – they ghosted a former King and his wife until both died. Legal action is a part of why the tabloids are using Evil Papa Smurf to get at Harry – he sent a letter of complaint to IPSOS about their treatment of both her parents before and after the engagement. 2 weeks after that letter was sent the MOS dropped the expose on Daddy. The Markles are quite happy being the stick the tabloids use to beat H&M and the RF with as they are getting paid for it.
H&M are doing what you should with people like them – let them hang themselves. Its the same approach the use with Burrell and Wharfe – both are now seen as jokes who get paid to spout sh!t about Diana and the RF – they too only speak to the newspapers that pay.
BRF will do nothing as long as daddy Thomas does not interfere with coverage the more senior royals want to see about themselves on the front pages.
If Thomas displaces coverage the royal family values, they will find a way to shut Thomas down.
Or they might choose to light him on fire, making him bigger short term, to make this painful to him so that he will stop.
This might be about Harry and the press right now. If it starts to interfere with bigger royals, Thomas will wish he had shut it.
Don’t forget, when Burrell was generating real coverage with the charges he had stolen or hidden royal property, the queen stepped in.
We don’t know what she did. But she acted and the story disappeared.
That story was damaging, long running, on the front pages, and probably contained more fallout no one wanted to see. The Queen herself took action. Charges dropped.
He can still get himself paid for commentary on the royal family. But he has nothing new or damaging to offer.
And he can no longer create coverage important enough to knock senior royals off the front pages.
Nothing lasts forever, the man is old and in ill-health and the public is so fickle these days, they get bored quickly. The only way it won’t is if he’s got something really damaging stored up and decides to drop it at some critical moment. I think a lot will change once H&M have a baby, which I predict will happen soon!
That bathrobe with the white stripe is horrible.
Perhaps it’s an item that looks better in real life or in motion? In this picture it truly does look like a bathrobe.
It looked marginally better with skinny pants and beyond awesome shoes she had on with it. But even the shoes didn’t fully distract from that coat. I do love her pants and shoes. And usually her coats. But I don’t like this one.
I noticed the Fail is doing puff pieces on Meghan. It wants to get on the Palace’s good side to do the tour. I think the Monsters in Law are quiet because after Jr’s latest stupid interview they realize the public and the press has turned on them. The comments section on the Fail must really sting.
I don’t think she’s as “anxious” as the papers WANT her to be. She’s living her amazing life and the BRF have embraced her, so the Markles can’t do anything. She has probably already spoken with the Queen, and P. Charles, told them about how he is, maybe apologized for it–but seriously, they have all weathered much worse in the press than a loser relative crying for attention. They probably brush it off like crumbs on a sleeve.
The other thing is, WHAT do the Markles have on Meghan? NOTHING. They don’t have any “dark” family secrets that they have been saving for the big “pay off”. If they did, they would have used it.
She’s lived a scandal free life and is actually a good person — so there is literally no “there there.”
She’s just gotta wait it out, because they are literally out of stuff except : “You should call your dad.” wah wah waaaaaaaaah. That isn’t going to pay off forever.
