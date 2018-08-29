Duchess Meghan is ‘still anxious’ that her dad will continue to be a giant d-bag

Later today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step out for a gala charity performance of Hamilton. It will be their first public event in some-odd four weeks or so (that private wedding doesn’t count). August has been a month of shenanigans from the Markle family, and I’m completely suspicious that Thomas Markle and Samantha Grant will begin giving a flurry of new interviews as soon as Meghan picks up a public schedule again. According to Us Weekly, Meghan has the same worries:

Duchess Meghan still worries about what her father, Thomas Markle, might do — or say — next. “She is still anxious wondering if this will go on forever,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s worrying about when it will stop, or if it even will.” While Meghan may still have issues with her dad, the first source tells Us that her relationship with Harry is “incredible.” “Her and Harry are truly madly in love,” the source says. “He’s so supportive of her.” The source adds that the duchess “is still trying to get used to her life there,” but she was prepared for her responsibilities to change when she and Harry wed. “Her life is dedicated to the monarch – and she knew that going into this,” the source explains. “She doesn’t have much time for anything else.”

[From Us Weekly]

I’m anxious the Markle drama will go on forever too. I’m anxious that every time Meghan steps out for a public event, the Daily Mail or The Sun or whatever tabloid will immediately cut a check to Thomas for his thoughts on how Meghan looks, what she says, and how he still hasn’t heard from her. The tabloid editors are the ones in control of this, not the Sussexes, not the palace, not even Poor Jason. As for Meghan dedicating herself to the monarch… I guess that’s the way you have to think when you marry into this family.