Will Staci & Evan Felker get back together now that Miranda Lambert dumped him?

Within one week, two things happened: we learned that Evan Felker’s divorce from Staci Felker had come through, and we learned that Miranda Lambert had dumped Evan Felker. I was going to say that those two things happened at the same time, but we don’t know. I think Miranda got bored with Evan pretty quickly because “the hunt” was over: she successfully homewrecked a married man in a matter of days. She tried to create some drama for herself by stalking Staci Felker a little bit, but even then, Miranda has a short attention span when it comes to men. So Miranda is already on to the next one. What about Evan? Will he somehow reunite with his long-suffering ex-wife?

Evan Felker and ex-wife Staci Nelson will not be moving back into the house that built them following the musician’s split from Miranda Lambert earlier this month. Though fans are speculating about a reunion between the Turnpike Troubadours singer and Nelson, a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE “there is no reconciliation in the works.”

“They’re not getting back together,” says the source. “They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks.”

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Lambert, 34, and Felker’s relationship took off after his band opened for three dates on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February. According to an insider, he served his wife with divorce papers just 15 days after meeting the “We Should Be Friends” singer in person for the first time, and on Aug. 17, a source confirmed that Felker and Nelson’s divorce was finalized. Just one day before news broke that Lambert and Felker called it quits, Nelson defended him on social media.

“She’s defending him now because he gave her what she wanted, which was a divorce,” the source adds.

[From People]

I was saying that Staci would take Evan to the cleaners and move on quickly, but I’ve read that Evan got their Nashville home in the divorce. Staci hopefully moved out of the house already and she’s had enough time (??) to find a new place. Starting over… it’s not such a bad idea. No backsliding, start fresh with a new apartment, new job, new man, whatever. I hope she doesn’t even answer his calls ever again.

Photos courtesy of Staci’s Instagram.

54 Responses to “Will Staci & Evan Felker get back together now that Miranda Lambert dumped him?”

  1. MaryContrary says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Girl-do not look back.

    Reply
  2. Dana marie says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Karma . That’s all I have to say about this.

    Reply
  3. Juls says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:09 am

    (Narrator’s voice): Evan had it all: beautiful wife, promising career (one that most musicians work so hard for but remains only a dream). He threw it all away. He is paying the price. Evan Felker: A cautionary tale.

    Reply
  4. Sally says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I predict him and Staci get back together. From her social media i got the sense she was fighting for Evan and never wanted divorce to begin with.

    Reply
  5. HeyThere! says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:12 am

    How could you ever trust him again?! I couldn’t. Boy bye!

    Reply
  6. Jovi says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Holy lord, what a complete and utter loser. He was a loser when she met him. There are people who have cheated, but then there are cheaters. This dude is a cheater. He thought it would be a thrill and that it was his ticket to fame. He thought Miranda was gonna help his career take off.

    Enjoy the house, buddy.

    Reply
  7. Who ARE These People? says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Look at him. Not worth it!

    Reply
  8. launicaangelina says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Girl, just move on. I know she probably has a ton of unresolved feelings right now. The impression I got was that in her view, her marriage was in a good place and when he dumped her; it was probably shocking. It might be easy to slide back into a relationship with him. Personally, I’d need a year or so to digest and process everything. I did the backslide with a toxic ex years ago and it didn’t end well.

    Reply
  9. T says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I don’t think she will get back with him. From her posts on SM, she is working on moving on. Deleted the post about the calls, when her divorce was finished made a post thanking her friends, she is traveling. She may be hurt, but I don’t think she wants a reconciliation.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:21 am

    If he does it once he will do it again. Keep him at the kerb.

    Reply
  11. Stef says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:22 am

    She just might take him back, but it’s going to cost him a lot of time, energy, love and work.

    Since their divorce is already finalized, he has a tonne of work to do to win her back. If she still has his name, it likely means she still loves him. If she’s already legally gone back to her maiden name, then I predict she has already moved on. I say this from personal experience…

    I hope she kicks his sorry ass to the curb and laughs all the way to her next big love. However, “the heart won’t lie” – it wants what it wants. (Yes, I just kinda sorta quoted Reba).

    Reply
  12. JudithButlr says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:30 am

    She is cute, very classic Southern cute girl. I would be surprised if she didn’t end up with a Nashville Lawyer/Businessman type. I hope she goes the way of Dean Sheremet – classy fade and healthy family/career outside of this shallow game.

    Reply
  13. jessamine says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Ghost him like he ghosted you.

    Reply
  14. Lala11_7 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I think they’ll get back together…and she’ll get pregnant with a quickness….Personally, I couldn’t do it…to leave me for someone like Miranda? AHH…HECKY NAW!!!!

    Reply
  15. Christin says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Miranda certainly has a pattern. Thrill of the chase, heightened by the person already being in a relationship. He should have known better.

    Reply
  16. Caitrin says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:08 am

    He’s also got some – alleged, but serious if true – substance abuse issues.

    Reply
    • Pandy says:
      August 29, 2018 at 10:12 am

      Was just coming on to say he has that skinny junkie look so that wouldn’t surprise me.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        August 29, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        From fans reactions, it sounds more like potential alcoholism. He apparently was drunk through two major show performances. It would explain a lot, though. Addict behavior is generally very narcissistic, so the affair + ghosting of the wife is entirely expected.

    • Caitrin says:
      August 29, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Yuuuup, Veronica. I’m the child of an addict, so I recognize the behavior (I lost my mom to an overdose in 2012).

      So here’s story time with Cait – in January 2017, Rhett Miller came through New Orleans to perform. My husband and I big Old 97′s fans, and I dragged him to one of Rhett’s solo shows on one of our first dates when we lived in south Florida. We knew that Evan Felker was touring with him, and we also knew that Evan’s sobriety had been openly questioned on social media by Turnpike Troubadours fans and music bloggers alike. What we DIDN’T expect was to see Rhett Miller acting like a sober coach for the whole concert. Instead of having an opener/main act, they just switched off performing. Back and forth the whole night. It was a really, really weird vibe, and Felker had a lot of groupies in attendance – that part is vividly memorable, because they kept “woooo!”ing him the whole night, trying to buy him drinks, and dancing up to the stage in an attempt to catch his attention. Felker was clearly uncomfortable and appeared to be stone cold sober, and disappeared right after the show, while Miller did his normal affable greet-the-fans thing. The contrast between the two men was just…stark.

      I remember telling my husband that Evan Felker seemed to be a troubled guy.

      Reply
  17. tealily says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Turnpike Troubadours is a terrible name for a band.

    Reply
  18. Other Renee says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Is he holding a rifle in that photo?

    She can do so much better than this cheating loser.

    Reply
  19. Jess says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I hope she doesn’t go back, she deserves better than that loser! He ruined a lot of good things because he couldn’t keep his dick in his pants, I’m sure his band mates aren’t happy about being ditched on tour!

    Reply
  20. Ruyana says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I suspect she could do a lot better – and she deserves to.

    Reply
  21. oh_dear says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:00 am

    from what I understand she moved back to Oklahoma this summer, and he is in Nashville when he isn’t on the road. I hope that means she has closed that door for good.

    Reply
  22. Bobafelty says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:01 am

    He looks like a 100 year old teenager. I know that makes no sense, but either does his face.

    Reply
  23. Meme says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Since Staci signed off on the divorce, I think they may have some under the radar rendezvouses but I can’t see how Staci could officially take him back. I’m sure she will have a couple nights with him and realize she can’t look at him the same way after cheating on her with Miranda freaking Lambert.

    It’s been reported her father and brothers would run him off if he ever stepped foot on their family properties ever again. I don’t think her family would ever accept him again so a relationship reconciliation doesn’t seem possible.

    Reply
  24. Honey bear says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Hate to say it, but this is the risk you take when you date/marry a musician. This is especially true of a musician on the rise. He probably viewed Miranda as a way to reach stardom and make it big. Why are we assuming Miranda is at fault? Maybe he saw an opportunity for his dreams to come true and put his marriage second to that. Maybe he was Miranda this entire time. I see this as him choosing fame and stardom over his wife, not choosing another woman over his family.

    Reply
  25. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I hope she doesn’t take him back! Kick his lame ass to the curb and keep moving forward!

    Also, Miranda might love the challenge of a married man, but she is no homewrecker. You cannot wreck a happy hope. She could dance naked and throw money at a guy, but if he’s into his girlfriend or wife, he’s not gonna go there. Not all men are weak in the face of fame and money. Although, I do think she is not a good person for constantly going after married/hooked-up men. Plenty of single fish in the sea, Miranda, why don’t you reel one of those in??

    Reply
  26. Sesame says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    I feel for her. I think it is one of those situations where it seems clear as day for ppl removed from this (like us!) to say « run away Staci! Don’t look back!! » but easier said than done and given the short timelone of everything that happened, she is still probably processing the cheating situation (so i’m not sure the divorce has fully sunk in yet). Something similar happened to a very good girlfriend of mine (except everyone is unknown civilians) and we, her tight circle were all rooting for her to GTFO but sometimes it takes a few detours and/or time for the heart to get over the past relationship. I just hope she had a really tight circle of friends and fam to support her thru this!

    Reply
  27. JRenee says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    She’s beautiful and i wish her the best. Her EX husband doesn’t deserve her.

    Reply
  28. Electric Tuba says:
    August 29, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Get these two nobodies out of my face hahaha. Who yanked that cheater boy by the ears? You know he’s been stupid his whole life and his Mom’s probably had to drag his dumb country butt all over the yard for not minding her, got his ears all stretched out.

    Reply
  29. Tallia says:
    August 29, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I don’t know why I think this is some ploy to clear the air and a few months later, they will reunite because it was “true love” and the heart wants what the heart wants. PR.

    Reply
  30. em says:
    August 29, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Don’t do it Stacey!! Look, you have your own little fan club here. We are all wishing you the best – and that’ s not him. Live your life!

    Reply

