Jennifer Aniston has spent a quiet summer working with Adam Sandler in Italy

Here are some photos of Jennifer Aniston in Milan, Italy this week. She’s actually been in Italy for most (if not all?) of August. She’s been filming a movie called Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. This is a Netflix film AND a Happy Madison film, meaning that Adam Sandler’s surprisingly powerful production company has gotten in bed with the powerhouse of Netflix. Lord help us all. Since it’s a Sandler film, I’m sure hijinks will ensue – for now, all that’s known about the plot is that Sandler plays a NYPD cop and Jennifer plays his wife and they take a trip to Italy to reinvigorate their marriage, and they somehow get involved with a mysterious murder. It sounds like Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much, only instead of “assassination threat” plotline, this is just a straight up “who done it?”

Jennifer and Adam have been hanging out a bit off the set, but it’s truly nothing to worry about – his wife and family are in Italy too. Jennifer seems to be enjoying a low-key working summer in Europe, and the most notable thing she’s done (celebrity-notable) is make a stop in Como to visit George Clooney for a few days. She hasn’t offered any opinions or thoughts on the neverending Brangelina divorce, nor do I believe that she’s in “secret contact” with Brad after all these years. If anything, after 13 years of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle, all of the Team Jolie peeps are finally like “oh, now I understand what Aniston was going through back then.” Aniston Vindicated.

Incidentally, we still haven’t heard a peep about Jennifer or Justin Theroux filing for divorce. They were never legally married, peeps.