Jennifer Aniston has spent a quiet summer working with Adam Sandler in Italy

Here are some photos of Jennifer Aniston in Milan, Italy this week. She’s actually been in Italy for most (if not all?) of August. She’s been filming a movie called Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. This is a Netflix film AND a Happy Madison film, meaning that Adam Sandler’s surprisingly powerful production company has gotten in bed with the powerhouse of Netflix. Lord help us all. Since it’s a Sandler film, I’m sure hijinks will ensue – for now, all that’s known about the plot is that Sandler plays a NYPD cop and Jennifer plays his wife and they take a trip to Italy to reinvigorate their marriage, and they somehow get involved with a mysterious murder. It sounds like Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much, only instead of “assassination threat” plotline, this is just a straight up “who done it?”
Jennifer and Adam have been hanging out a bit off the set, but it’s truly nothing to worry about – his wife and family are in Italy too. Jennifer seems to be enjoying a low-key working summer in Europe, and the most notable thing she’s done (celebrity-notable) is make a stop in Como to visit George Clooney for a few days. She hasn’t offered any opinions or thoughts on the neverending Brangelina divorce, nor do I believe that she’s in “secret contact” with Brad after all these years. If anything, after 13 years of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle, all of the Team Jolie peeps are finally like “oh, now I understand what Aniston was going through back then.” Aniston Vindicated.
Incidentally, we still haven’t heard a peep about Jennifer or Justin Theroux filing for divorce. They were never legally married, peeps.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I love Aniston and her look BUT the photograph with her hair down looks like a stunt double
I think it’s the aviators? No bueno!
Good for her. Both Jennifer and Angelina strike me as decent people who know themselves, and aren’t willing to put up with any more nonsense. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, I’ve always detested (which is why I could never get on the Brangelina train). It’s interesting to see how things have panned out, and now I get to feel smug that Pitt’s spoilt, selfish golden-boy halo has finally slipped. I feel sorry for the kids, though.
Side note: that dress is nice and summery.
Oh this looks like a fun movie. I think Jen does a nice job of playing the female lead in these types of comedies. I LOVED her in We’re The Millers.
I can’t stand Adam Sandler movies and will never watch another, but if someone offered to pay me very well to spend the summer in Italy…
Honestly, for awhile now I feel like Adam Sandler’s movies are about as vile and misogynistic as you can get without being torture-porn. I have no idea what he’s like as a person and some of his early work and indie performances are quite original but now as a comedian he isn’t even trying and his characterizations of women, minorities, and life-consequence-free man children are straight up nauseating.
That was probably Jennifer’s rationale for taking the role.
Sounds like it could be mildly entertaining. Too bad I can’t deal with more than a few minutes of Sandler at a time.
Cargo shorts, ugh!
Good for her. Sounds like a nice way to spend the summer. Glad she’s away from the state’s and Mr. Edges famewhoring.
Adam Sandler? But why?
Some Sandler films are a guilty pleasure, my husband and I have an ongoing joke about how Sandler just picks a fun holiday destination and then makes a movie out of it. A tax write off long working holiday…he has it sorted and Jennifer is his fave leading lady.
I absolutely loved Adam and Jennifer together in Just Go With It. Maybe I’ll Netflix and chill with my bf for their new movie together. Cute dress
