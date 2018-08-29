Carey Hart defends taking sick baby to eat: ‘What’s wrong with this judgmental world’

Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows. I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs 😂. #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels
Carey Hart just keeps oversharing on Instagram. The last we reported on him was earlier this week after he posted a photo of himself on the john with his two kids in the bathroom. It was relatable in that little kids don’t give parents a moment’s peace to do their business. Plus dudes take a long time in the bathroom. More recently he posted a photo of baby Jameson, 20 months, with a rash all over from hand, foot and mouth disease. He wrote that the baby’s rash got comments from another diner when they were out to breakfast. (He didn’t specify whether his wife, singer Pink, and their daughter, Willow, 7, were there too. They’ve been in Australia for Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour.) Well commenters on Instagram pointed out that Jameson is contagious and he called them judgmental. When people asked if he had brought the baby out to eat in his diaper, he sarcastically claimed that he had:
Fans took to the post’s comments with criticism against the couple, with one writing, “Pink I love you but why would you take him to breakfast looking like that? … People don’t know what is going on for all they know he has something contagious so it’s only human to be grossed out or at least concerned.”
Another commenter quipped, “As a mom of 3 whose kids have had HFM a few times, I say that you made a mistake. HFM is super contagious and it’s not fair to knowingly expose others. … I don’t think it’s fair to pass judgment on the other patron. She likely was concerned for her own safety as well and probably concerned about your son.”
Hart wrote in response to the first, “Are you serious???? You are what’s wrong with this judgmental world.”
He also responded sarcastically to one user who inquired about him bringing Jameson to breakfast in just a diaper, “Yeah I took my kid to breakfast only wearing a diaper,” and to another who commented about the condition’s contagious nature, “What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off other people’s plates?”
My kid had hand, foot and mouth disease a few years ago, when it was going around his school. It sounds really awful and like a near fatal virus that migrated from animals to people but it’s really quite harmless and clears up on its own (and is not related to foot and mouth disease, which animals get and which only rarely crosses to humans). It’s very contagious and a letter was sent to parents from the school warning us and telling us to keep our children at home if they had it. Also, I have to mention that there was dirty toddler in a diaper in the booth behind me at Waffle House on Sunday. He was turning around babble-talking to me and his mom was attentive but the kid was wearing only a diaper and had a face full of snot. So it’s not out of the question that a toddler would be out to eat in a diaper. It seems gross and unhygienic but some people do it. (To be fair it’s possible the child’s onesie got badly soiled and the mom didn’t have a backup outfit but I doubt it.)
I wouldn’t argue with people on the internet disagreeing with my parenting choices but I should not be sanctimonious about that since arguing on the internet is a key part of my job. Pink and Carey have similar approaches to dealing with negative comments. I’ll leave it at that. Also, Jameson is adorable.
Photos credit: WENN and Instagram/Carey Hart
Sorry, but if there is a possibility that the child is contagious he should not have been taken out in public. Especially a restaurant where the waitresses and bus boys/girls are handling his cups, plates and utensils.
Yes, HF&M might not be too bad for kiddos but it is excruciatingly painful for adults. Both my husband and I caught it from one of our kids and it was one of the only times my husband went to a doctor, he was in so much pain for almost a week.
I got this disease about a year ago, and it was the most painful thing I had ever experienced in my life. I couldn’t walk because it was all over my feet, I couldn’t grab anything because it was all over my hands, and I ran a constant high fever. Probably the only time in my life I came close to understanding suicide.
I had to be off from work for two weeks, because once the bumps went away, the skin on my feet and hands fell off and then my nails fell off too. Super contagious disease!
It’s really selfish to take a kid with HF&M to a restaurant. Low wage, tipped workers cannot afford to miss work because of HF&M.
There is no reason to apologize. My kid had hand foot and mouth a couple months ago and both my husband and I caught it from him, I’m guessing kiddo picked it up from the playground or grocery store. It was awful, poor buddy hardly ate anything for 5 days and lost so much weight, not to mention the endless diarrhea. How dare Cary expose others to that!
There is literally *no reason* for a wealthy person to bring their kid out into public while they’re contagious. And his daughter had a serious fever! What the heck?! Why not order in and keep your kids comfortable and others safe from their illnesses? And if he needed a break, why not have a staffer watch them for an hour? This is straight up selfish. I am being judgemental. I am judging the s@$* out of him. What an awful thing to do. Bad, bad call.
I just heard an infectious disease Dr on NPR over the weekend talking about this and keeping kids home from school and otherwise sequestered the whole time they are sick. he said it is totally pointless and causes (usually women) to miss so much work when if you truly wanted to reduce the possibility of not spreading kid infectious diseases such as HFM that you would have to keep kids out of school for up to 6 weeks post symptoms and up to 6 days before they were symptomatic. Why? because these diseases can live in the mucus membranes and intestinal tract for weeks and still spread, and because you are contagious even before you get symptoms. There is nothing to be gained from keeping kids home and he said basically if your kid has enough energy to attend school, they should go, period. This goes for older kids too with colds etc because they too easily fall behind at school. so i am in support of Hart and Pink regardless of how bad the kid looks. epidemiologically, it makes no sense to sequester. Crucially, there has never been one study that shows keeping kids home reduces rates of transmission. think about that.
If you want to listen to the story, it’s 6 min long and very edifying.
https://whyy.org/segments/sending-sick-kids-to-school-is-the-new-normal/
Around the start of school years to midway though after spring vacations is when H,F,M is at its worst.
You simply do not bring them out in public in a diaper or around others. That’s just madness if you think its judgemental. It’s concern.
I adore Pink. Hart always seems like an idiot.
Sorry, bros. I guess everyone here knows more about communicable diseases than the NPR doc… ::shrugs:::
BROS and BabyJane: it’s one thing to send them back into the environment where they probably acquired it (ie. school). It’s an entirely different thing to send them into a totally different environment where the people have not been exposed continuously for the previous six weeks. It’s just basics of infection control. Check out the CDC guidelines.
mattylove, you have a higher chance of picking up a food borne illness at a restaurant or Hep A than you do getting HFM from a few tables over. There are sick, contagious people all around you all the time, but it’s not as visible as HFM. Im sure you’ve stood on the subway or shared a plane with people who are sick. people really should stop freaking out about everything.
@bros Think of the workers who will be cleaning up after him. They are not salaried employees who have sick days. They are low-wage hourly and tipped workers. Missing work means missing income.
No, Bros and BabyJane, it is not okay to send your kid to school with active virus symptoms where they are SURE to spread it to everyone, including teachers and staff who can’t afford to miss work. HFM is excruciating for adults. It doesn’t matter if it “clears up fast” how about the fact that I just *don’t* want me or my kids to get it period? No, they don’t have to get HFM. I’ve literally never had it in my life.
Keep your kids home if they are sick.
Poor kid, that looks awful! My toddler had a very mild case of HFMD last week. We unknowingly went to a play date with a bunch of other kids last Monday morning, got home and saw blisters on his feet and diaper area. I immediately contacted all the other parents after getting off the video appointment with the dr so they could make sure to disinfect toys and wash hands. I canceled everything we had last week and just stayed home. I know there is nothing we could do when he was asymptomatic, but I figure it’s best to stay home when he had visible blisters and was obviously not feeling well. Sometimes parents do have to take sick kids out in public because they have no choice. Eating at a restaurant with a visibly ill and contagious child is not one of those times. You are willingly exposing other people. I’ll be judgemental AF about it too.
Waitresses and bus staff who don’t get paid for time out of work.
At BabyJane and Bros, what did the NPR doctor say about how the waitress should pay her rent when she catches that and can’t wait on customers?
They shouldn’t have taken him out at that stage. And they should have consulted a doctor about when it was safe to take him out without risk of infecting others. There are diseases – though not HFM – where once the rash comes, the infectious stage is actually over. However, that’s not the case here.
I have zero problems with the diaper though. It’s a kid. It can be absurdly difficult to get toddlers to wear clothes if they don’t want to, and clothes will not keep them clean. A diaper is NOT like an adult’s underwear – it gets changed very frequently.
America puzzles me about this. The culture professes to be very ‘pro-family’, to the extent that abortion rights are a huge issue, but people are incredibly judgmental about the practicalities of raising kids. Can’t miss work! Shouldn’t breastfeed in public! Don’t take kid out in diaper! Kids are dirty and gross – if your kid has a rash, don’t take them out EVEN if they’re not infectious, lest others think they are. It’s like people don’t understand the social contract. Having kids is a choice, yes, but these kids are hopefully the ones who will pay for our healthcare, our retirement benefits, figure out cures for our diseases as we age, and hopefully find a way for the planet to continue.
+1
Yup, if a child is ill, leave them at home, they will be more comfortable and not spread illness.
Yep. A lot of common sense responses on this site. Instead of shading the person that made the comment…is it too much to ask of the parent(s) to use common sense? Obviously if you are a celebrity in these days it might be difficult.
For real. This is NOT a difficult concept: keep your contagious sick child AWAY FROM THE PUBLIC so you don’t spread whatever disease he/she has. WTF is WRONG with people???
Any time you have open sores, flaking skin, etc you should DEFINITELY get your order to go. I absolutely judge. That kid should be at home. If adults need a break, they need to hire/bribe a sitter and take a break. It is disgusting for other patrons and completely ufair to that poor, sick baby.
100%. This is disgusting. The fact that he defends it as if it’s some sort of attack on his moral character and not a legitimate bio-hazard concern shows how ignorant and self-centered he is.
If your kid has something highly communicable, you keep them home. You don’t take them somewhere people are eating and contaminate the kitchen staff.
No. This is an all around no. I am not the one to be judging every little thing a parent does. I’m aware that every parent does what works for his or her family and it’s not my business.
But exposing others to illness like this is actually everyone’s business. It’s rude and irresponsible. It sucks that life slows down and you have to stay at home when your kid is sick, it’s no fun for anyone. But it’s part of being a member of society, you don’t expose others to illness willingly like this, just because you wanted some freakin pancakes and a morning out of the house (or tour bus, whatever he resides in right now).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you while-heartedly. This is actually a pet peeve of mine that makes me irrationally angry, but I won’t go on a rant here. Just want to add that on top of being rude and irresponsible,it’s incredibly selfish. To not give a darn if you make other people sick. some people have weakened immune systems and don’t recover from diseases as easily as healthy people. Somebody else may end up missing work and losing pay because of his selfishness. Waitstaff don’t necessarily get paid for sick days. So he’s not only gambling with other people’s health but also affecting someone’s income possibly. Grrrrrrrrrr.
Yeah, I’m a preschool teacher and you would not believe how sick some kids come in. Parents don’t want to skip the three hour break they get from their kid. I get that one one hand but when it exposes everyone else it’s no joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a preschool teacher also and it’s INSANE how many parents will send a sick child to school.
It speaks to our society’s treatment of workers, taking time off to care for your sick child is frowned upon, discouraged, and for some families it’s a complete financial burden. I wish it was easier for parents, like in Germany where my sister lives there’s no stigma and no negative repercussions for illness among parents or children. A more enlightened society acknowledges that we are HUMAN. And the best way to handle illness is rest, good care at home, and NOT spreading it around.
Once a child came in to my classroom VERY ILL. It was a heartache. It was hard to even get his parents on the phone to come get him. Within a week four other children got the illness, two ended up in the hospital and I also got it and ended up three nights in the hospital, it was a horrible intestinal illness. All of this could have been avoided if his parents had decided/felt that they were able to keep him home.
But for Carey and Pink, they have MORE THAN enough means to never be in the position to choose between staying home with their child or losing a day’s pay, and for them losing a day at work doesn’t cripple their finances as it does for some struggling workers here in the USA. It’s unconscionable for Carey to behave this way, he has no excuse.
I used to be a school nurse and you cannot believe the kids that would come straight from the bus to the nurse’s office…parents would knowingly put sick kids on the bus hoping they could “make it”. This was a small, rural, fairly poor school district so we did what we could for them, but sheesh, these people have enough $$ to keep that little dude home. HFM is nothing to play around with, it’s CONTAGIOUS! Don’t give me that “judging” lecture Carey…that is total BS and a copy out. Call Mr. Delivery next time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlie Penn: I absolutely agree that we need to change the culture about taking sick days for either yourself or to take care of a child. We frown on people taking any time off work for illness and we treat becoming ill like it’s just some silly excuse to get off of work for the day. But when you come to work sick, or send your kid to school sick, you’re just causing more people to become sick! And then those people either have to stay home or they come to work and are not at all productive because they’re sick. Companies need to realize that letting one person stay home sick for a couple of days is going to be so much more beneficial than having them come to work, infect all their coworkers, and then decrease productivity for the entire company for weeks at a time as everyone in their company is too sick to work productively. Illnesses then get passed around from person to person at school or in the office for weeks, whereas if the sick person could’ve stayed home until they were better, the company would only be losing one worker for a couple of days.
I agree – I’m not a parent, but my feeling is contagious = stay home.
Absolutely agree. He was rude AF. And then continued to be rude with his sarcastic a-hole response about taking the kid out to eat in his diaper. Dude, you posted a picture of your kid, sick, in his diaper, sitting at a table, and captioned it by saying he was sick and you took him out to eat—how are we supposed to know that the photo was taken at home or not at the restaurant? If you’re the type of parent who takes your visibly sick and contagious kid out to eat, and you then get upset when people look at you or ask you about it, and you’re the type of guy to publish photos of your sick baby in a diaper and your daughter naked in the bath, then it’s not too much of a stretch to think you might be the type of parent who brings your kid out to eat wearing only a diaper. This guy sounds like an enetitled, sanctimonious asshole. HFM isn’t just spread by your kid eating off of someone’s plate. The table and chair he used is infected, everything he touched is infected. It’s super contagious! Plus, that baby is going to be physically uncomfortable and probably have diarrhea, too. You want to expose a restaurant full of people to your kid having explosive diarrhea at the table? Why would you take that risk? You don’t NEED to eat at a restaurant. And did the daughter with the 102 degree temperature go out with them? Who was watching her? Why couldn’t the same person watch the baby boy if Dad HAD to go out to eat? What a jerk. Judging HARD.
Forgetting the possible contagiousness of the kids disease, wouldn’t a sick child feel more comfortable and happier at home? This sounds like it’s more for the parent’s benefits than the child’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought as well. Even if they are currently touring, they can get room service of food delivered to them. But Carey wanted to eat out so he brought his sick kid with him. Parenting is hard. I get it. We don’t need to be judging every little damn thing that parents choose to do with their kids–but this is a huge NO for me. Stay at home with your ill child until he/she is no longer terrifying strangers.
Look at the pic of the kid in diaper…it’s obviously a hotel room and not a public space (all the stuff in the background), it’s obviously NOT a pic from the restaurant itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And now people are deliberately misconstruing the facts of the article to support him…Corey *himself* admitted that they went “out” to eat. Where else would someone have had an opportunity to judge them? Alone in their room? That makes no sense. The photo is obviously not from that outing. What the photo does in this story is show what the kid looked like on that day. That’s it. The story doesn’t say he took the child out in diapers.
Reading is fundamental. This isn’t that hard to figure out.
I agree, Rapunzel. When children don’t feel well, they can get very grizzly, and it’s no fun for them or the parents to be out breakfasting or whatever. I’ve not heard of HFM but perhaps it’s called something else in Australia. Do children feel unwell with HFM? Taking a baby out in a nappy/diaper to a food outlet is just bad form – at least put a tank top and little shorts on the baby. It’s not that difficult.
The family does look nice all dressed up.
I stand corrected. We do call it HFM Disease. I’m a teacher, and have never known anyone with it, which truly surprises me. 😳
My children were miserable when they had HFM. In one case my husband and I were in Boston, and my friend took her son and my daughter to a play place type thing. Both kids got HFM. My mom called me to tell me that my daughter had a rash and a fever and I had to call in to the pediatrician. My mom said my daughter was a bear and irritable, so we drove at night from Boston to NJ to relieve my poor mom. I don’t know if all cases are different though.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is a pretty harmless disease in children. However it can be a lot worse in adults and especially anyone with immune system problems who will require treatment. In rare cases it can cause viral meningitis.
So I think it was pretty irresponsible to take him out in public like that.
Agreed, my oldest daughter has special needs and a compromised immune system. We never go anywhere anyway because of it and this is why, because there are so many people out there who don’t think about anyone else and will bring their sick kid anywhere. It’s actually quiet infuriating. Why is it so hard to understand. Especially something like going out to eat, you can’t stay home for a few days???
Also, my twins got hit with HFM when they were about 8mo and one had it pretty mild with just a few little blisters around the mouth, wrists and feet. The other one however had it so bad she had blisters all over her legs, back and butt and they burst open and scabbed over and she was obsolutly miserable for the first two weeks. They also got under her finger nails and some came off. To this days, 2.5 years later her nails are still brittle because of the damaged nail bed and the matrix. The pediatrician at first wasn’t even sure if it was HFM because it had presented so atypically. So yeah it may sound harmless and it can be but it can also cause a lot of suffering. Oh and yes I got it too and the tiny blisters I had my hands and feet were so painful. I could even really use a pen and I didn’t have it even 1/10 as bad as my daughter.
He’s probably not even contagious anymore. With hand foot and mouth, you can have a rash long after you aren’t contagious anymore. IIRC you’re only contagious for the first week or so and the rash can last a lot longer than that. People can get so judgemental when parenting is involved!
From the CDC:
“Generally, a person with hand, foot, and mouth disease is most contagious during the first week of illness. People can sometimes be contagious for days or weeks after symptoms go away. Some people, especially adults, may become infected and not develop any symptoms, but they can still spread the virus to others.”
I would not take the chance no matter what.
Eek, I was completely wrong! Thanks for informing me.
That’s okay. I had to look it up before commenting above because I wasn’t sure how long it was contagious. Plus I didn’t realize that you could become infected, not have symptoms and still spread it.
100% ++++++
Yeah but by that logic once your kid contracts HFM nobody in the household should leave the house for weeks! My son just had this a couple months ago and the doctors told us it was okay to take him out of the house once his fever went away and he didn’t have any rash/blisters.
Having read the same CDC info I was a little surprised we weren’t talking about a multi-week quarantine but maybe this is just the rational approach based on what @bros posted above about the infectious disease doctor saying you would have to keep a kid home for up to 6 weeks post symptoms and up to 6 days before they were symptomatic b/c these diseases can live in the mucus membranes and intestinal tract for weeks and still spread, and because you are contagious even before you get symptoms.
So yeah – I wouldn’t take a kid with HFM rash out of the house (per doctor’s orders) but otherwise it’s nearly impossible to quarantine him and everyone else in the house who may be a carrier for as long as it would take to truly not be contagious. Damn germs!
You are still actively contagious for 3 weeks after the rash is gone. So if you have the rash for this . Yes you ARE contagious
Have they not heard of room service? Parents like this are annoying., I am a teacher and some of the lack of social/parental boundaries in families kills me. It actually forces me to be a much more rules and routine person at work than comes naturally ….because for some kids I am the only boundaries they get. Anyway…I like Pink but I think she would expect everyone to love her kids like she does.
I agree. I never would’ve expected Pink and her husband to become THOSE types of parents, but they clearly are.
I would have got up and walked out. I wouldn’t have said anything, or given any dirty looks but the kid looks contagious and that’s all it would take for me to put some distance between us.
You do not take a child with the highly contagious HFM disease out to a public restaurant. You just do not. That’s not being judgmental. That’s common sense. My rule – if the kid couldn’t go to school, then he didn’t go out anywhere else either. It’s not like Pink and Cary don’t have someone who could bring back food for the family.
It’s harmless, but if you are a working parent and your child has HFM they can’t go to nursery/preschool until the rash crusts over and begins healing. In my daughters case it was about a week each time.
She had it 3 times in a 5 month period (there are different strains of it), I’m lucky that I had an employer who understood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy cow, that sucks.
We had a few families at day care who never followed guidelines. Sent their kids in knowing they were sick, didn’t keep them out 24 hours after a fever, sent them in with HFM. They day care told us they can’t really do much and will not kick out families for things like that.
It’s a contagious illness! ffs do people not use common sense anymore? It may be harmless for healthy children, but you never know who you are spreading your illness to in public, immune-compromised people, the elderly, chemo patients… Sorry, but this is gross and irresponsible.
This is how my grandmother caught chickenpox in her 80s. Some parents thought it was “harmless” to bring their kids with chickenpox to my cousins’ party without asking and almost killed my grandmother, Totally irresponsible .
Agree my Father in law is enduring chemo at the moment and he has been practically sealed up at home for months now, it is just not worth the risk to his health to be exposed to anything. He has missed a family funeral and people there were whining about how he was not “putting family first” all the while they are coughing and snotting over everyone at the service. People are very irresponsible about this stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best of wishes for your father-in-law.
Thank you Swack, he is a wonderful man and just gets on with things and he has never once complained or felt sorry for himself. He is a true gentleman.
Sorry about your father-in-law. May he get well soon. This past flu season was really bad everywhere. I hated even going to the grocery store because people were coughing and sneezing everywhere WITHOUT covering their mouths. You are supposed to cough and sneeze in your elbow not hands. I saw this one man blow his nose, put the dirty tissue back in his pocket and then proceed to touch all the oranges. Damn, sanitizer is NOT expensive !!! People need to learn how easy it is to spread germs but people are too damn selfish to care.
Carey Hart has been a whiny, confrontational pain-in-the-arse while he’s been in Australia. He is always posting on social media about how this person said something to him at a petrol station, and that lady gave him a nasty look…
I don’t know what’s happened to Pink and her husband once they had kids. I get that parenthood can be all-consuming, but seriously – it’s all they ever talk about these days. They also make the mistake of assuming that – because their kids are the centre of their universe – they should be the centre of everyone else’s too.
I would probably have thought the kid had measles or something, so I’m not surprised other diners were a bit taken aback. Dude, seriously, stop whinging and get off social media.
And, the man who complains about people being judgmental calls a fellow diner a “vile woman.”
They are probably staying in a Hotel and the breakfast was there. I doubt the kid was wearing only diapers. That diaper picture has a bunch of bags in the back, so it was probably their room or Pink’s dressing room.
I want to chime in as a physician. First, the period when a kiddo is contagious with HFM is pretty much over once the kid has sores (which incidentally the most miserable part of recovering from this bug). Sores usually occur a few days after a kid actually gets the bug. It’s usually a few days of feeling bad and then the sores are usually the tell. (https://www.medicinenet.com/is_hand_foot_and_mouth_disease_hfmd_contagious/article.htm)
It’s so contagious because the period when it’s passed on a kid may have generic symptoms like a fever or sore throat. That’s why it moves like wildfire among kids. It’s pretty rare for a kid to catch it from a kid who has passed the incubation period. I mean, it happens, but it’s so, so rare.
So as a physician are you ok with what Carey did? I’m not being snotty I am genuinely curious.
I would hope a doctor wouldn’t be ok with it. My sister caught HFM from her son a few years back and she couldn’t eat or anything because the blisters were in her throat, , and she lost most of her fingernails from blisters under them. It was awful, she had to miss work for a month, can’t type when your fingers are raw. Just because it’s not serious for some people doesn’t mean it won’t effect others differently. Bottom line, if you have a contagious disease, STAY HOME! Think about others.
It’s transmitted through bodily fluids, so I wouldn’t be terribly concerned, particularly since it seems (based on the pictures) that this kid is about a week past the initial infection. He looks terrible, but the risk of him passing something onto that rando woman or others is fairly small.
You know what, Lana the doc? That’s really great that YOU don’t have an issue with it, but unless you are a walking, talking microscope, you have no way of being 100% certain the kid is completely out of the contagious period. There are other people on this planet who also don’t want to take a chance, many of them for valid medical reasons, and you having a medical degree doesn’t mean you get to substitute your judgment for theirs, any more that it should allow idiot parents like Pink and Carey Hart to do so. My father just finished radiation treatment. You think I would want that anywhere near him?
And to clarify — this is transmitted through bodily fluids. A random person standing by an infected kid isn’t at risk. Honestly, the biggest risk comes from changing diapers since it can be transmitted through number 2′s for like 6 weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preschool teacher here….HMF is a fact of life in preschools, not a constant but once it hits it tends to spread fast ,very contagious. Not deadly but affects every kid differently. Either way the policy is they are kept home till they are not contagious. We send home a note ecplaining the policy along with a suggestion to avoid public places so as not to infect others. Basically a quarantine. Cary comes off as acting entitled or just uninformed though I would think any doctor would tell him the same thing. The diaper thing doesnt bother me.
On the one hand, I feel for him. If they’re on tour and he’s stuck in a hotel room with a sick kid – or even just the kid being stuck in the hotel – you can feel desperate to get out and do something. But, a restaurant is probably not the best idea. And especially don’t post it to instagram and open yourself up to judgement.
Nah, they can afford room service and temporary child care/nurses. I don’t understand why rich people whine about the “problems” they have living the good life. In this situation, it’s about common sense and public health, not ‘judgy moms.’ He seems like an arse.
Geez, that’s a bad outbreak, too. Poor kid. Yeah, it was unwise to take him out, but I find that a lot of people don’t realize how easily HFM can be passed on. Granted, it’s passed through saliva, so the risk was less significant here than taking him to daycare or something.
This being said, the woman was rude. Plenty of people have skin conditions that may not spread but aren’t pretty to look at.
If the disease passed through saliva, a restaurant is definitely a poor choice if the kid is using its dishes, utensils and cups.
We don’t know exactly how the other diner was looking at the baby or his parents; all we have is Hart’s interpretation. In any case, that particular baby was much more likely to have an infectious condition than a skin condition of the type you might be thinking of (eczema, psoriasis etc.).
It’s not about the baby being shunned; it’s about waiting just a day or two more before exposing others to potential infection. When you have to split hairs about whether it’s still contagious or not, might as well err on the safe side. Again, they can afford help.
I’m aware of the transmission risk since I work in medicine, but if he’s in the advanced stages, he’s past the infectious point. I think it’s unwise to take the risk either way, but it’s not as dramatically irresponsible as, say, not vaccinating the kid.
Who cares if it’s not as dramatically irresponsible as not vaccinating. It’s still irresponsible. You also don’t know who or what this kid touched while he was out and about. Or who or what his father touched after this kid touched his father.
The disease has to be transmitted versus bodily fluids, so it’s transmission risk is significantly lower than an airborne virus, particularly if he’s past the infectious stage (which kids with the rash usually are). I’m not advocating it as a responsible action nor do I think it wise for taking the kid out, merely stating that I think most of the people in that restaurant should be okay.
Yes, it’s not a fatal disease to healthy folks. What about transplant patients, chemo patients, and immunosuppressed patients? and other kids? Neonates who haven’t had their vaccines yet! That’s another level of problems for those groups that this non fatal disease threatens them with because of irresponsible, thick headed parenting. Its selfish.
And then the comment the father says “not like I let my kid eat out of other peoples plates”, he should educate himself with some basic FOMITE TRANSMISSION 101!!! Kids touch surfaces, we touch surfaces, exposing transmission from one to the other! That’s the point, fool.
Just last week my poor son had a major blow out while we were in the store and I was totally unprepared. I ended up throwing his clothes in the trash and then taking clothes off the rack to dress him. I got a few judgemental stares just traveling from the restroom to the clothes section with him in a pull up. I try not to judge people when I see them with babies or littles that are missing clothes. Shit happens.
I’m sorry, but what was he thinking? His child must be incredibly uncomfortable while sick, and it’s irresponsible to bring him while he could still be contagious. I pay to eat at a restaurant, and I really don’t want to see babies in a diaper, covered in a rash, a few feet next to me. I live by Disney, so I see and hear kids who are disruptive at restaurants all the time, but have learned to ignore because I know the kids are exhausted and excited, but I would probably glare at a parent like Hart, just once, not all night. Yuck
My son had HFM a few years ago and it was horrible. He has sores all over his mouth and could barely eat or drink. At one point we had to give him liquids with a syringe. He also ended up losing his finger nails from it. When my 5 month old daughter caught it, the virus attacked her bone marrow… it was so scary. Yes it does go away on its own, but it’s a nasty disease.
Ugh why does Pink make that anoyong snarly face still ? Her fake bad ass persona is the worst .
There was a time when Pink had legitimately earned and totally deserved her bad ass rep. I’m not really sure when it changed. Probably about the time she got with him?
Nope. There’s being judgmental and plain common sense. If hand, foot, and mouth disease spreads as easily as it does, the kid should be quarantined until he no longer has it. If your kid has the chicken pox, it’s the same deal. This is just as high on the list of stupid things you can do as a parent along with not getting your kid vaccinated.
Also I’m not sure his kid was only wearing a diaper at the restaurant but again not okay if he was. You can let your kid run around in his diaper at home/the beach. The hotel restaurant is not the place for it.
And I’ve been bitten by bed bugs and while everyone reacts differently (and some people don’t react at all which is why some people don’t realize they have an infestation until it’s really bad), the sores on Pink’s son did not look like my bites at all. I can’t tell you how terrified I was when I realized my hotel room had them. It sucked!
NO! You don’t know what other people are dealing with. My daughter has UC and has been on immunosuppressants since she was 7 years old. Something that can be relatively harmless for one kid may not be for a kid with a compromised immune system and their recovery may be harder and extended. So I find this very irresponsible and upsetting. Add to the fact that not everyone has the luxury of sick days. I am lucky at my job but I know some people who don’t get paid time off and getting sick is unfortunately not an option for them because they live check to check. So inflicting a contagious disease on others where they have to stay home and not get paid while they recover is messed up when you should have kept your kid home to begin with and you should know better. Ugh I like Carey but his sense of entitlement is showing here.
Adorable or not, you keep your kid home if they have something that could easily spread to other people, kids & adults alike. If a school tells you to keep your child home then you keep them home.
They look like brothers in the bottom pic.
The most charitable possible interpretation is that he’s just clueless and didn’t realize how contagious it was. Although when my kids had it, they alternated between being exhausted lumps and miserably cranky, and I wouldn’t have taken them out for that reason alone. One of my adult friends got it recently, and it was awful.
ugh people commenting about it being contagious through saliva so its not that bad to go to a restaurant… what??
This diisease hits toddlers/preschoolers the hardest; and what do these age groups do constantly? Put their fingers in their mouths, and then touch everything around them.
Exactly. And sure, your kid isn’t eating off of someone else’s plate, but he’s putting his mouth on his utensils and cups (in addition to what you said about fingers going from their mouths to everywhere else) and then the waitstaff, busboys, and dishwasher all have to touch those utensils and cups before they’ve been washed/sanitized. So yeah, the restaurant will wash the dishes and other patrons won’t be exposed that way, but people have to touch those dirty dishes first!
Nope nope nope. Why for the love of god do celebrities plaster photos of their kids all over the internet? Even when they are sick, nothing is private anymore. Entitled parents bring up entitled kids. I really believe that all these kids being constantly photographed and pushed out into the public will grow up into selfie-dependent narcissists who think the world revolves around them. It will be a world full of Kardashians, and I for one am terrified.
No.
I’m a pretty chill mother, and I cringe when I see sanctimommying. I’ve been on the receiving end of it, and it SUCKS, even when you consciously know you probably don’t deserve it.
But I also grew up in a family with a genetic immunodeficiency, and the thought of taking a contagious kid out to a public place is just really, REALLY scary. I would hate to be responsible for getting someone sick.
Unless Pink and her husband are microbiologists, they needed to keep that kid home. Thee isn’t any way to be certain at that point he wasn’t contagious, and they put others at risk by doing what they did. What a couple of entitled, thoughtless, a-holes.
I’m sure the waitress and the busboy and the dishwasher who have now been exposed would have appreciated the kid being kept at home.
In addition to it being super contagious- it is pretty dangerous to pregnant women and can cause issues to the fetus, and is worse in adults. It can last a long time too putting people out PTO and paid days and stuff.
He has no right to pull the judgmental card and act like this is a parenting choice being attacked in so-called parental wars. You simply do not take sick children out in public. It’s not fair to the child or anyone else.
The diaper pic you can tell by the background they are not at a restaurant. Also, I would be effing livid if my kid got the high chair after their kid with HFM and then caught it!!!!! So freaking rude. Also, I have left a decent restaurant because of how nasty the wooden high chair was before. Covered in old food, dried crusted food in the seat and all over the buckle, or broken buckles(baby won’t stay in unless strapped in)!!! I have a cart cover and a high chair cover but sometimes it gets taken out of the trunk and I don’t have it with me. Kids and babies are always going to get sick BUT you still want to try to protect them from illness. Especially nasty ones like HFM.
Shoulda kept the kid in the hotel room and ordered room service or gotten take out.
My brother in law got HMF this year and he had to take weeks off work (including unpaid time off and he and my sister have 3 children under 3 years old to support #twinlife).
Carey is just baiting people and asking for it. He seems to have some issues himself if he doesn’t see the problem he brought onto himself here.
Is he looking for a fight/confrontation by bringing a visibly ill child out to a public food facility? He has a bigger problem going on here that just a sick baby…
I always feel bad for celeb kids (or any kid) when their parents share on social media the most embarrassing or painful things that happen to them. These kids are already exposed because of who their parents are, let’s not make it worse by oversharing their problems. But I’m also someone who thinks the faces of minors should be blurred in pap shots…
He and Pink look like siblings. Have they always or are they turning into each other?
I like Pink (don’t really know who her husband is) but good god, NO. It’s not like they’re hard up for cash. Criminy, if they wanted a meal out so badly they could hire a nurse for a night.
I really hope that hotel room was cleaned thoroughly after they left.
You do realize that it is contagious before you get any symptoms. So there could some person walking around with no symptoms that can pass it on to you. The outrage is a little over the top. Always remember… wash your hands, don’t touch your face and no hugs or kisses… and wash your hands again. I’m more worried about the infections with no symptoms.
Eh – so if someone takes their kid to a playdate last week when the kid was contagious but they didn’t know yet and probably infects other kids, that means they should keep taking them out to public places once they know the kid is contagious – b/c they already infected some people so why not keep going?
But also – agree on the other end we should all just assume there are germs everywhere and wash your hands and all that other stuff you said b/c you can get sick from touching the doorknob to the bathroom easier than you can get sick from the kid with the rash at the next table.
I’m not sure why he posted that. Yes people can be sanctimonious out in public about kids (and a ton of other stuff) but people on the Internet will be even worse. My children have gotten HFM and I have been told that they are not contagious after the rash forms, however I don’t risk it. Plus I’m not taking a miserable, sick kid to a restaurant ever. I generally hate taking my healthy kids out to eat! Celebs on instagram are the new mommy/daddy bloggers these days.
If his daughter has that high of a fever that means she’s probably caught the disease from her brother and is in the “highly contagious” phase. So irresponsible of the parents ! Seriously wtf!!!
She can be such an asshole. Don’t take your nasty sick baby around others esp when eating. I mean WTF.
Corey always has given me douche vibes. I don’t like him. Keep your sick kids home, and stop being a tool.
Dad dude doesn’t get a pass. You do not take contagious kids in public. He seems like one of those dad’s who are like “look at me. I’m parenting and kudos to me because they are sick and I am still parenting. ”
As for diaper only out and about, I always dressed mine. Even if it was just a tee shirt and shorts. Carried spare clothing too.
Absolutely spot on. I don’t have kids of my own (fingers crossed if pregnancy doesn’t work-trying to adopt) but if that’s all you can manage with the kind of money these people have is just putting on a diaper? I know I’m sensitive to the topic of kids (so I am not so gracefully butting out) but it seems like someone woke up from a bender (alcohol or drugs or both) heard kids crying and stumbled out the door and plopped them down at a table and said “eat up.” Jmo. Sorry for the rant but that’s what it looks like.
The picture of him in a diaper is taken in their room/house. The caption says the incident at the restaurant occurred the day before, so he was presumably dressed when they went out.
So he’d be ok with an adult, for instance, with open sores on their legs, wearing only a diaper, sitting on the park bench where his kids are going to play? That would be totally fine to this Dad.
My daughter had HFMD; woke up on Christmas morning with about 5 spots total on her body – wouldn’t have thought too much of it if I didn’t know it was going around daycare. Fast forward a few days to new years eve… my husband and I are so ill we are shivering, with high fevers and horrible body aches that made it hard to move. Blisters develop across our faces, hands and feet – blisters so bad it looked like 40 cold sores around the mouth, cheeks, forehead. Over the course of the week my rash became diffuse across my body (husband only had face/hands/feet), and it was too painful to walk down the stairs or hold a fork. Neither of us could go to work for over a week, and despite being so very ill our daughter stayed home with us, quarantined from society. Partially because we looked like lepers, but mostly because it was THE WORST ILLNESS I can recall having in my lifetime and nobody else needed to be exposed. I’m not big on parent shaming, but pleasssseee stay home if you have HFMD!!!
OH – AND – Eventually, thick patches of skin from my fingers and bottoms of my feet peeled away, and by April my fingernails finally shed…. HFMD is the gift that keeps on giving.
I didn’t know he was stupid. Selfish too surprises me but then, they’re both over confident. Good for other parents to be aware at least.
I liked Pink always but this is the second thing in a short while which is quickly causing a rethink.
Cary is turning out to be just like his father… That’s NOT a compliment! The air we breathe circulates all types of contaminants…
Carey has been an instagram douche the whole time they’ve been in Australia. I LOVE Pink but he’s a bit of a wanker based on his social media posts while they’ve been here. My daughter and I caught hand foot and mouth a couple of years ago from an indoor play centre and while it didn’t affect her too much it was horrendous contracting it as an adult. We also had to keep her home from daycare that week, so at the very least it’s just common courtesy.
I am absolutely astonished at some of the posters on here who can’t understand why people are not OK with this, and think we should be just because a couple of people who commented here think it’s “likely” that everyone who was exposed to this kid will be fine. NO ONE ELSE has the right to make that determination for others in public, and no one has any way of knowing whether the danger has passed by this time. If there is someone exposed with some kind of immune issue they could become dreadfully ill, and how dare Pink and her idiot husband make that decision for someone else. They have right to do so, any more than an anti-vaxxer does. You stay home, you stay away from others BECAUSE you can’t know whether you would harm someone. That’s the effing point.
