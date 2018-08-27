Pink takes photo of Carey Hart on the loo with their kids around him: TMI or funny?



The Daily Mail points us to this photo of Carey Hart on the toilet surrounded by his kids. He posted it to his Instagram so it’s not like Pink took it and posted it without his permission. Regardless it’s relatable to a lot of parents who just want a moment’s peace and can’t have it. Pink is currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour in Australia, she had to cancel some dates due to illness but is back at it, and her kids and husband Carey are with her. This photo was probably taken in a hotel room (or an amazing rental property, it’s hard to tell) and I doubt they have as much space as they’d like. It also speaks to the fact that dudes take their time in the bathroom.

Also why is it that every guy I’ve lived with takes forever to poop? (I’m sure other dudes do too I just haven’t paid known that about them.) I was talking about it recently with a friend who has two adult sons and she confirmed it. It’s like women are in and out regardless of the complicated business we have and men just chill out in the bathroom. Do they want alone time? Do their digestive systems work differently than ours? I googled this (using incognito browser) and only found one thread in reddit in which men said that they do it for alone time. It’s got to be a combination of that and some physiological differences.

Pink and Carey have daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 19 months. Sometimes I miss that time when my son was little and needed me all the time. Then I see a photo like this or hear a child throwing a fit over some minor thing and breathe an internal sigh of relief.

Also, remember when your kid wouldn’t sleep through the night? I barely do.

