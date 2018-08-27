Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper, 7, got a haircut just like her mom

At some point in life, many little girls try to emulate their mothers. Whether it’s getting into her makeup, tottering around in her heels or trying on her clothes, I’m sure a lot of us have done something to be a little like mom. Victoria Beckham’s adorable seven-year-old daughter is no exception, recreating one of her mom’s most famous hairstyles.
Over the weekend, Victoria shared pictures of her daughter’s new ‘do, a cute chopped bob reminiscent of Victoria’s Spice Girls-era style. She also posted a photo of Harper with dad David Beckham with the caption, “Family time is everything @davidbeckham kisses from us all x VB.” That second picture seems like more proof that they’re living the “happy marriage, happy family” narrative they promoted in their recent British Vogue spread.
The bob isn’t the only thing Harper loves about her mom. The little girl loves the movie Spice World. (Who doesn’t?) As Victoria shared,“Spice World has been on heavy rotation this holiday!” Harper is “obsessed” with the Spice World double decker bus and loves the “little Gucci dress” scene.
I think it’s sweet that Harper is adopting mom’s look, but I’m glad she’s still smiling in photos. Don’t copy mom with that aspect of her aesthetic, Harper.
Mini-Me Moves! Victoria Beckham's 'Baby Girl' Harper Channels Mom with Posh New Haircut https://t.co/F92xgwChw0
— People (@people) August 25, 2018
Photos: Instagram, Getty, WENN
I had almost the exact same hair cut when I was about 10. It looks much cuter on Harper though.
That made me smile Erinn! I bet you looked adorable. I could never have that hair style with my curls. Thank you whoever invented the straight iron.
Haha, thanks Nancy. It was much better than the previous one which looked a lot like Winona Ryders 90′s pixie cut or Janine Turner on Northern Exposure. My parents still claim it was ADORABLE, but I hated the short hair. The Posh one was more of my decision than theirs at least. Mine was just a bit more angled than Harper’s.
My mother still says “You should cut some of that” whenever she sees how long it is. But she’s all about the short hair – I can’t remember her ever having anything but short hair my whole life. Her argument to support my haircuts was that I would physically fight her when she tried to brush it – so it avoided some of the conflict by chopping it. Come to find out it was being beat into submission by brushing and hair dryers because as an adult it’s actually pretty wavy if I let it do what it wants.
😀 Mothers seem to like short hair. Mine too, nothing like a mop of short curls, ala Shirley Temple. Mine comes to at least my shoulders. I promised I wouldn’t do the same to my daughters, and I haven’t. I gotta tell you, I thought Winona looked cute in her pixie, maybe mom was on to something!!!
Are we sure she is copying mom? It looks like a standard little girl haircut to me. Probably tired of the tangles from the long hair and the scalp ache from the braids.
Well, if Harper leans into her mom’s independant business woman/working mother phrase, not the football’s superstar trophy wife phrase, then yay!
Since Victoria started as a superstar on her own, then chose to be the most famous wag, and later became a succesful business woman in fashion, any way Harper get inspired by her mom will be ok.
Her fashion brand has been bailed out by her husband money for years now because it is haemorrhaging money. Simon Fuller is the brains behind the brand and Roland Mouret was allegedly the designer behind her earlier collections so I’m not sure how much of independent businesswomen she actually is.
And Beyonce is a song writer.
Who cares. As long as you are successful
@Jane
But she isn’t that successful, is she? She’s had to make loads of redundancies to her fashion brand, her clothes aren’t selling that well and her husband has to keep bailing her out with his money.
While i’m sure her mom wants to turn her into a mini-me. A bob haircut is standard haircut many have, she looks adorable. So I will give her a pass on that one. I just pray she doesn’t follow in the anorexia footsteps.
That top pic is the closest to a smile I’ve seen on Vicky.
And Harper is GORGEOUS.
What’s with the pram in that one pic?
I have a daughter about Harper’s age. No doubt she’s taking her baby doll for a walk! I even noticed she put her purse and probably diaper bag underneath, like my girl does, as well. I bet the collection of supplies she chose is adorable (and maybe a bit hilarious). I saw that and thought it looked really sweet and real.
I wonder did David have a bit of a breakdown cause he LOVED his Babygirl’s long hair!!!! It’s an adorable cut…and Harper seems to have all of the light that both of her parents have…so she’s a lucky little girl!
He posted a pic of him cutting a little off before the stylist took over. It was a cute and very emotional post.
I love that hairstyle on little girls, it’s just so adorable. I know some women who can really pull it off, too, but I’m not one of them. Too much work and it draws too much attention to my neck, which I hate. Harper is lovely. And I like the pink dress on Vicky, it looks fresh and cool.
I know, I WISH I could pull that hairstyle off. It looks so…posh
