“Ryan Gosling arrived in Venice to promote Damien Chazelle’s First Man” links

75th International Venice Film Festival - 'First Man' - Photocall

Ryan Gosling arrived in Venice to promote Damien Chazelle’s First Man. [LaineyGossip]
Tobias Menzies looks nothing like Prince Philip. [Go Fug Yourself]
Daryl Hannah & Neil Young probably got married? [Dlisted]
The good that came out of Louis CK’s comeback attempt. [Pajiba]
I still don’t know why Brandi Glanville was on Marriage Boot Camp. [Reality Tea]
It should be a bigger deal that Michael Che is a misogynist. [Jezebel]
I hope Andrew Gillum becomes Florida’s governor. [Buzzfeed]
HBO isn’t doing “adult entertainment” anymore. [The Blemish]
Here’s a newly released clip for the Suspiria remake. [OMG Blog]
An excellent profile of Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro. [GQ]

75th International Venice Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings

  1. Nicegirl says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Or is he there to have a rendezvous with Jennifer Aniston?

    Enquiring minds want to know.

    Lol/jk. Having fun

  2. Xyz says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Love Ryan. What a classy, talented, handsome and humble guy.

    • Lee says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      Especially love the fact he and Eva Mendes really chose to be private! They’re not those kind of celebs who ask for privacy but pimp their relationship or their kids whenever they need to promote something. They wnat privacy and they are able to keep their personal life private. Kudos for that!

      • Sash says:
        August 29, 2018 at 2:13 pm

        Yes! I really love that their relationship and family aren’t part of their “brand.” They keep their family life and relationship private and separate from their careers. It seems like something that’s very sacred to them and it’s very respectable and endearing. I still hope she one day walks a red carpet with him though!

    • Lee says:
      August 29, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      @Sash
      I agree! Gosling&Mendes clearly consider their family sacred, unlike others who pretend to long for privacy but then use family&kids to pimp movies and Gin (*cough* Lively&Reynolds*cough* – I mentioned this pair bc they always claim the want privacy but are totally fine to use their brand image couple when they promote something).

  3. tealily says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Wtf, Neil?

    Also: That Talia Lavin story is great!

  4. SM says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Booooooorriiiiing!!! Lainey just posted pics of Taika Waititi in Venice. Now that view I enjoyed very, very much! He is wearing a robe.

  5. Ninks says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    I don’t usually develop crushes on politicians but… hello Andrew Gillum.

  6. Sally says:
    August 29, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Ooh, blond is not a good color on Tobias Menzies. He looks much better with his natural brown hair and eyebrows :)

    He is a good actor, so I’m sure the not-looking-like-Philip thing can be overlooked for the show. (I think his nose looks right for Philip, just not the eyes or mouth)

    I’m stoked Olivia Colman is playing the queen. She is terrific!

