Kanye West claims he wears too-small slide sandals because it’s the ‘Japanese way’

A few weeks ago, Kanye West escorted Kim Kardashian to 2 Chainz’s Miami wedding. They rented a giant, neon Mercedes SUV which matched Kim’s neon dress. Kanye wore a muted putty-colored suit (wrinkled) and what looked like too-small slide sandals. The fact that Kanye wears his sandals too small became a thing. People were clowning on Kanye for days about his too-small sandals, and the fact that he wears his sandals with socks too, I would think. As it turns out, Kanye has been doing it on purpose:
The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018
Now, do you think Kanye really intended to wear his sandals in “the Japanese way”? Or did he just wear too-small sandals for no reason and it took him two weeks to figure out an explanation? I don’t really care one way or the other – how you wear your sandals is a personal choice. I could not deal with my heel hanging off the back of my sandal though – it would annoy the hell out of me and it would probably make me walk funny. Is one way “better” for you or something?
*rolls eyes to heaven and back*
Yeah sure, you are so cultured and the rest of us don’t *get* it.
Shows once again that A) he has no sense of humor and B) he takes himself waaaay too seriously
The Best tweet I saw on this was that he could study the history of Japanese Sandals but not Slavery LOL
This is amazing! Ha!
I’d be pretty mad if someone turned up to my wedding wearing socks and sandals – imagine the photos!!!! 😂😂
Thank you. That was my problem with it also – inappropriate for the occasion. Also read he went ahead and bought that car for Kim.
Precisely. He wore slides with socks to a wedding. That’s never acceptable.
He’s beyond stupid.
If someone showed up to my wedding looking like that, I would tell security ‘New phone, who dis’.
What a clown. Also, you’re not Japanese Kanye.
He is not Japanese.
He is not in Japan.
The wedding was not Japanese themed.
I really could have done without the picture of him groping that giant, fake neon green butt.
+1
Part of me thinks everything Kanye has done since getting with Kim is an elaborate, years-long punking of the Kardashians–just how much ridiculous “fashion” and “philosophy” from him will Kim put up with for the sake of being the wife of a world-renowned, award-winning rapper?
wow.. why is Kim like 10 shades darker than her original skin tone. Wtf
haha Steph we had the same thought at the same time.
Same here…close to black face IMO.
ChillyWilly- it’s not close to blackface. It actually IS blackface. Blackbody, to be precise. Not sure why she goes so dark, although I also don’t understand the whole fake tan phenomenon. It seems like way too much trouble to me. If you’re going to put so many chemicals on your skin, might as well just use a good sunscreen instead. But I guess she’s not really looking for sun protection.
My reaction was like “why is Kim trying to match Kanye’s skin tone?” – when does this become full on black cosplay with her?
I’ll bet you 2 obvious nose jobs and 1 lopsided belly-to-hip fat transfer that she’ll say she wants the neon to “pop” against her skin. NO! NORTH told her that it will.
I didn’t even think it was her first despite who else having that silhouette and Kanye’s hand there.
Can we talk about how dark Kim is? Spray tan? Or does she tan in the sun?
That is definitely not a natural tan with her ethnic mix. She is artificially coloring her skin.
Jackass.
as i read this article, the circus music theme song as hummed by Homer Simpson played through in my head. these people are truly nuts
what in the ever loving hell is that?!
those foamy too small slippers (there’s no way in hell I’d call that crap sandals) and socks. my eyes are bleeding. and what’s up with the stupid slipper and sock trend? everyone suddenly has enough money for fracture clinic appointments when you face plant or some such s#!t with these dumb slippers. even my 8 yo knows that crap ain’t gonna fly.
Kim looks like completely different person. that tan is almost to the point of offensive.
I’ve never understood the objections to socks and sandals (or in this case, socks and slippers). I usually find both more comfortable with socks, especially now that I typically wear knee socks with light compression.
But people have been sneering at such a choice for decades, so it must have somehow been put into the uncool box at some point (but I don’t know why or when). Fortunately, I didn’t care about being cool even when I was a teenager. Comfort seems to have always been my personal driving force.
But I don’t understand having the heel hang over the back. That would seem uncomfortable to me. But if it doesn’t bother him, ok. Soft slippers does seem like an odd choice for wearing outside to events, but he is probably not actually outside much. Just goes from car to building.
I’m just sorry he didn’t wear the socks and sandals with plaid Bermuda shorts.
Is that also the “Japanese Way” to wear a too-tight su–…
Sigghhh…😑
OK, Kanye. OK. 😐
Sigh, is he saying it’s the Japanese way to ruin an expensive suit with perspiration stain under the arms, oh!! never mind. We talking about KW here, 😝.
Ok there’s a lot to pick on Kanye for, I get that, but something like a simple bodily function-sweating in 88 degree Miami weather with high humidity? That’s reaching to rag on him for that. Unless you’re perfect and don’t ever perspire in hot climates.
Seems like he just googled different cultures to see what he could take and make “fashionable” in North America. I remember when he wore a Kurta with jeans years ago (something Indian men were doing way before Kanye).
Either way they’re ugly.
Who cares if it’s the “Japanese way,”the wedding was in Miami, not Japan. It’s painfully uncomfortable, damaging to your feet, and too casual for a wedding.
That’s just babbling nonsense because there was an earlier picture of his feet in similar sandals and they fit perfectly. I suspect he accidentally put on Kim’s sandals and then tried to the mistake over.
Yeah, I’ve been living in Japan for the past 10 years and that’s total BS. It’s only done with traditional sandals, not the regular old slip-ons, and that’s because in olden times most people didn’t have access to materials that wouldn’t rip your feet to shreds. Thus the need for a comfy way to wear them. Though the indoor shoes often laid out for guests in Japan tend to be too small for a lot of foreigners’ feet, so maybe that’s where he got the idea – trying to cram into too small shoes in super-fashionable Tokyo and thinking it was a normal thing
Anything for attention. Anything. Both of them.
As someone with bunions and premature “old lady” feet — I applaud Kanye for trying to make orthopedic sandals a sartorial event!
He can wear them however he wants, but he looks dumb, sounds dumb and it can’t be comfortable wearing the wrong size.
Is tanning the “in” thing again? I guess in the era of the orange one in office this was bound to happen.
She is really trying to make neon happen.
We should count our blessings. At least she didn’t paint her skin neon yellow.
How in the world do her kids recognize her? Name tags? Her voice? Her appearance changes so drastically from day to day.
Kanye and Kim are so gross
A window licker and his blow up doll!
He is so ignorant. He is married to a lowlife.
Dear Kanye,
It’s “heel”, not “heal”. Also, it’s “should”, not “sould”. Thus that nugget of info is most likely sh*t and not gold.
Regards,
Lady who wears her correct shoe size.
They both look stupid and sloppy but think they they are so clever and fashionable. His suit is wrinkled and just ugly and Kim looks trashy AF. I would be livid if two guests showed up at my wedding like this.
Well I see so many pics of women wearing open toed sandals with their toes hanging over. Some people just can’t pick the right size shoes.
Those ‘Japanese’ sliders look a lot like standard issue mental hospital shoes. Just saying….. #inspiration?
What’s up with Kim’s newly adopted skin tone? And don’t tell me she just got some sun. Nothing about her “look” is not planned and calculated.
Uh, no. Japanese people, like most people, wear shoes that fit. (Lived there for a year.)
His explanation about the sandals is total bull. Also his suit isn’t wrinkled, if you zoom in you can see it’s actually embossed with the Louis Vuitton logo all over, still tacky imo but not wrinkled.
