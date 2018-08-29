Kanye West claims he wears too-small slide sandals because it’s the ‘Japanese way’

Kanye West gets very touchy with wife Kim Kardashian West in Miami

A few weeks ago, Kanye West escorted Kim Kardashian to 2 Chainz’s Miami wedding. They rented a giant, neon Mercedes SUV which matched Kim’s neon dress. Kanye wore a muted putty-colored suit (wrinkled) and what looked like too-small slide sandals. The fact that Kanye wears his sandals too small became a thing. People were clowning on Kanye for days about his too-small sandals, and the fact that he wears his sandals with socks too, I would think. As it turns out, Kanye has been doing it on purpose:

Now, do you think Kanye really intended to wear his sandals in “the Japanese way”? Or did he just wear too-small sandals for no reason and it took him two weeks to figure out an explanation? I don’t really care one way or the other – how you wear your sandals is a personal choice. I could not deal with my heel hanging off the back of my sandal though – it would annoy the hell out of me and it would probably make me walk funny. Is one way “better” for you or something?

Kim Kardashian gets a helping hand from her man Kanye West while they grab ice cream

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

50 Responses to “Kanye West claims he wears too-small slide sandals because it’s the ‘Japanese way’”

  1. Aarika B Carter says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:21 am

    *rolls eyes to heaven and back*

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I’d be pretty mad if someone turned up to my wedding wearing socks and sandals – imagine the photos!!!! 😂😂

    Reply
  3. Carol says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:23 am

    He’s beyond stupid.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:24 am

    If someone showed up to my wedding looking like that, I would tell security ‘New phone, who dis’.

    Reply
  5. abbi says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:25 am

    What a clown. Also, you’re not Japanese Kanye.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:25 am

    He is not Japanese.
    He is not in Japan.
    The wedding was not Japanese themed.
    I really could have done without the picture of him groping that giant, fake neon green butt.

    Reply
  7. Steph says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:27 am

    wow.. why is Kim like 10 shades darker than her original skin tone. Wtf

    Reply
  8. aang says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Can we talk about how dark Kim is? Spray tan? Or does she tan in the sun?

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Jackass.

    Reply
  10. bacondonut says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:32 am

    as i read this article, the circus music theme song as hummed by Homer Simpson played through in my head. these people are truly nuts

    Reply
  11. noodle says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:35 am

    what in the ever loving hell is that?!
    those foamy too small slippers (there’s no way in hell I’d call that crap sandals) and socks. my eyes are bleeding. and what’s up with the stupid slipper and sock trend? everyone suddenly has enough money for fracture clinic appointments when you face plant or some such s#!t with these dumb slippers. even my 8 yo knows that crap ain’t gonna fly.
    Kim looks like completely different person. that tan is almost to the point of offensive.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      August 29, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      I’ve never understood the objections to socks and sandals (or in this case, socks and slippers). I usually find both more comfortable with socks, especially now that I typically wear knee socks with light compression.

      But people have been sneering at such a choice for decades, so it must have somehow been put into the uncool box at some point (but I don’t know why or when). Fortunately, I didn’t care about being cool even when I was a teenager. Comfort seems to have always been my personal driving force.

      But I don’t understand having the heel hang over the back. That would seem uncomfortable to me. But if it doesn’t bother him, ok. Soft slippers does seem like an odd choice for wearing outside to events, but he is probably not actually outside much. Just goes from car to building.

      Reply
  12. Sigh... says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Is that also the “Japanese Way” to wear a too-tight su–…

    Sigghhh…😑

    OK, Kanye. OK. 😐

    Reply
  13. me says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Seems like he just googled different cultures to see what he could take and make “fashionable” in North America. I remember when he wore a Kurta with jeans years ago (something Indian men were doing way before Kanye).

    Reply
  14. tealily says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Either way they’re ugly.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Who cares if it’s the “Japanese way,”the wedding was in Miami, not Japan. It’s painfully uncomfortable, damaging to your feet, and too casual for a wedding.

    Reply
  16. Ruyana says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:57 am

    That’s just babbling nonsense because there was an earlier picture of his feet in similar sandals and they fit perfectly. I suspect he accidentally put on Kim’s sandals and then tried to the mistake over.

    Reply
  17. dokilis says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Yeah, I’ve been living in Japan for the past 10 years and that’s total BS. It’s only done with traditional sandals, not the regular old slip-ons, and that’s because in olden times most people didn’t have access to materials that wouldn’t rip your feet to shreds. Thus the need for a comfy way to wear them. Though the indoor shoes often laid out for guests in Japan tend to be too small for a lot of foreigners’ feet, so maybe that’s where he got the idea – trying to cram into too small shoes in super-fashionable Tokyo and thinking it was a normal thing

    Reply
  18. PodyPo says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Anything for attention. Anything. Both of them.

    Reply
  19. Malificent says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:18 am

    As someone with bunions and premature “old lady” feet — I applaud Kanye for trying to make orthopedic sandals a sartorial event!

    Reply
  20. Yes Doubtful says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:30 am

    He can wear them however he wants, but he looks dumb, sounds dumb and it can’t be comfortable wearing the wrong size.

    Is tanning the “in” thing again? I guess in the era of the orange one in office this was bound to happen.

    Reply
  21. Gobo says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:33 am

    She is really trying to make neon happen.

    Reply
  22. Meme says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Kanye and Kim are so gross

    Reply
  23. JenjamTx says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:54 am

    A window licker and his blow up doll!

    Reply
  24. bap says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:59 am

    He is so ignorant. He is married to a lowlife.

    Reply
  25. Rice says:
    August 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Dear Kanye,
    It’s “heel”, not “heal”. Also, it’s “should”, not “sould”. Thus that nugget of info is most likely sh*t and not gold.

    Regards,
    Lady who wears her correct shoe size.

    Reply
  26. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    They both look stupid and sloppy but think they they are so clever and fashionable. His suit is wrinkled and just ugly and Kim looks trashy AF. I would be livid if two guests showed up at my wedding like this.

    Reply
  27. Trillian says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Well I see so many pics of women wearing open toed sandals with their toes hanging over. Some people just can’t pick the right size shoes.

    Reply
  28. Violette says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Those ‘Japanese’ sliders look a lot like standard issue mental hospital shoes. Just saying….. #inspiration?

    Reply
  29. Hildog says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    What’s up with Kim’s newly adopted skin tone? And don’t tell me she just got some sun. Nothing about her “look” is not planned and calculated.

    Reply
  30. mazzie says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Uh, no. Japanese people, like most people, wear shoes that fit. (Lived there for a year.)

    Reply
  31. Tanesha86 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    His explanation about the sandals is total bull. Also his suit isn’t wrinkled, if you zoom in you can see it’s actually embossed with the Louis Vuitton logo all over, still tacky imo but not wrinkled.

    Reply

