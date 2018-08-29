Kanye West claims he wears too-small slide sandals because it’s the ‘Japanese way’

A few weeks ago, Kanye West escorted Kim Kardashian to 2 Chainz’s Miami wedding. They rented a giant, neon Mercedes SUV which matched Kim’s neon dress. Kanye wore a muted putty-colored suit (wrinkled) and what looked like too-small slide sandals. The fact that Kanye wears his sandals too small became a thing. People were clowning on Kanye for days about his too-small sandals, and the fact that he wears his sandals with socks too, I would think. As it turns out, Kanye has been doing it on purpose:

The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Now, do you think Kanye really intended to wear his sandals in “the Japanese way”? Or did he just wear too-small sandals for no reason and it took him two weeks to figure out an explanation? I don’t really care one way or the other – how you wear your sandals is a personal choice. I could not deal with my heel hanging off the back of my sandal though – it would annoy the hell out of me and it would probably make me walk funny. Is one way “better” for you or something?