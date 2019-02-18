Miranda Lambert didn’t give Blake Shelton a heads up about her new marriage

Looking back on Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert’s courtship, marriage and divorce, it feels like we can understand what happened even clearer today. Blake was famously married when he met Miranda. They had an affair which ended his marriage, and which ended Miranda’s relationship with a boyfriend at the time. Miranda and Blake got married and became country music’s golden couple. There were always rumors that Blake was fooling around, but then he suddenly filed for divorce from Miranda and somehow got a very, very quick divorce. It was abrupt, and there were tons of rumors that Blake had just then discovered that Miranda had been cheating on him quite extensively. There were rumors that she ruined another man’s marriage too. Blake barely said a word about it publicly.
Blake didn’t say anything publicly… until Miranda homewrecked Evan Felker, and that’s when Blake did a very shady tweet about “karma.” That set off days of back-and-forth controversy about how Blake cheated too, etc. Which is true – I think Miranda is an awful person with deep psychological issues, but I also think the married/taken men who dump their spouses or girlfriends for Miranda are gross too. So maybe after Blake’s karma tweet blew up in his face last year, he decided he wasn’t going to obliquely or directly reference Miranda anymore. He tweeted some stuff an Elvis tribute and a thank you to a liquor company (sponcon) this weekend, but there’s nothing about Miranda’s new marriage on his social media. Of course, maybe Blake was just as surprised as everybody else, and he was so stunned, he couldn’t even react!
Blake Shelton wasn’t told in advance about his ex-wife Miranda Lambert’s secret wedding to Brandon Mcloughlin.
“Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.
The country superstar, 35, who divorced Shelton, 42, in July 2015 after four years of marriage, revealed on Saturday, February 16, that she and the New York Police Department officer, 27, had tied the knot.
I’ll be first in line to accuse Miranda of bad form, poor taste and being utterly trashy, but on this issue alone… I don’t think it’s a big deal? Sure, it’s probably better form to give your ex-husband a heads up, either directly or through a third party. But obviously, there’s no love lost between Blake and Miranda. I doubt they’ve spoken to each other in years. And truly, I hope Blake doesn’t even care anymore (I bet he does care though).
Was I supposed to let my exes know when I got engaged?
Don’t get me wrong, I think Miranda is trashy, but they don’t have kids together so why would Blake need to know?
Here,here.why do people like to forget that he got his just deserts with her,he wasn’t an innocent.Besides it’s like 2 homewrecking situations ago.He needs to get over himself.
Did he gave her a heads up when directly after the divorce he was dating Gwen Stefani? I dont think so.
She does not owe him anything. Its a non story to me
Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear they don’t speak or like each other, so I’m not sure why she would have to let him know.
My husband let his ex-wife know only because they share my stepson and he didn’t think it was right for her to find out through my stepson. She did the same when she got engaged.
And this is a story why? He’s an ex for a reason, chances are they aren’t on speaking terms anyway. She doesn’t owe him a heads up, vice versa if he marries someone else
Agreed. This seems like a non-story, which is pretty funny since there is PLENTY of story on her as it is.
They didn’t have kids together. This marriage does not effect his life, why should she?
She’s got issues, but this isn’t one.
Is this a thing? My ex didn’t give me the heads up when he got married, but we also are not on speaking terms. (Much like Miranda and Blake, he and she cheated on their spouses to get together so definitely no love lost). I don’t know I hope Blake doesn’t care either. It seems like he and Gwen are in a happy, healthy relationship now.
haha! I asked the same thing just now. I really don’t understand why she would ever need to, or vice versa.
I don’t think she owed him a heads up.
I think Blake would be wise to just stay silent on all things Miranda….
I think it’s polite, if you are in good terms, otherwise I don’t see the point.
It was not a divorce where both parties remained on good terms , so I can’t see the reason to inform each other of who they are dating or marry.
Blake is probably like the rest of us, just sitting back and watching what Messy Miranda will do next
When I got divorced…I MADE THAT MEAN SOMETHING…by ensuring he knew/knows…NOTHING about my life…
It’s just…
Healthier for me…
I remember when my ex ran the “can we still be friends” line by me…
I PROMPTLY let him know that ONLY Todd Rundgren or JESUS could EVA get away with that crap regarding me….and if we were TRULY friends…we wouldn’t be getting a divorce…
HARRUMPH!!!!
Why would anyone need to inform their ex-partner about a new marriage (unless there are children involved)?
It’s none of his business
Unless there some sort of custodial or financial entanglements, it’s none of his business.
He probably doesn’t care at all.
I honestly want to know…is that a thing? They don’t share children and they had a bad break-up—why would they ever NEED to give a heads up about anything in their lives?
I see that a lot in articles, like oh “this ex didn’t call that ex to have a heart to heart about getting married” etc. I find that so weird, but i’ve never divorced anyone, could someone explain why?
Exes moving on can be a touchy subject, even when you 100% don’t want them back…but I’m pretty sure this is what friends are for. Save your reactions for private, not public.
And that goes doubly for the Blake Shelton types that are willing to point the finger at everyone other than themselves.