‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ Podcast #6: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt bring 2003 back



Kaiser (Chandra) and I had a fun talk about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt covering US Magazine after Brad went to Jennifer’s 50th birthday party. It felt like old school gossip and like they’d just hit pause for over 15 years. We also talked about Duchess Meghan’s dad selling a handwritten letter she wrote him that showed how gracious she was to him after he sold her out. That was a clever chess move by Meghan, who forced her dad’s hand after mentioning the letter in her sourced People profile. We covered George Clooney defending Meghan and calling out the British press, similar to the way he called them out after Diana’s death. Of course the British press came for Clooney after that. And we commiserated about the Oscars and discussed the fact that they’re moving some of the awards to the commercial breaks, which got changed yet again after we recorded all that.

Our user questions this week were about gossip mysteries we’d like solved and how we decide to stop covering certain celebrities. We talk about the mystery about what happened between Maddox and Brad Pitt on the plane, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s separation a few years before the nanny and before their last child, and how Jennifer Garner’s curious 7 carat diamond ring may have signified an earlier reconciliation.

Comments of the week this week were about Miranda Lambert’s salad-tossing incident and Sean Penn’s pretentious essay on behalf of A Star is Born.

You can listen above! We’re on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, YouTube, Castbox and Google Podcasts. Please rate and review as it helps us grow. If you’d like to get in touch with questions or feedback you can leave a voicemail or text us 434-218-3219. We’re also on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. You can email us at info-at-celebitchy.com or leave a comment here.

Programming note: next week, the day after the Oscars, we’ll have a special episode featuring our thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgery and spoiler-free reviews of movies The Favourite and Can you Ever Forgive Me. I’ll also include more of my talk with Kristy Puchko at Pajiba. This is just to give us more time to work on Oscar stories. We’ll be back the following week with our regular format.

Here’s a 30 second preview!

ten bucks says the Return of Brad & Jen will be a much bigger story than anything that happens at the #Grammys — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) February 10, 2019

My mom is hard of hearing and she can't make out everything we're saying on the podcast but she still listens every week. 😭 — celebitchy (@celebitchy) February 17, 2019