Kaiser (Chandra) and I had a fun talk about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt covering US Magazine after Brad went to Jennifer’s 50th birthday party. It felt like old school gossip and like they’d just hit pause for over 15 years. We also talked about Duchess Meghan’s dad selling a handwritten letter she wrote him that showed how gracious she was to him after he sold her out. That was a clever chess move by Meghan, who forced her dad’s hand after mentioning the letter in her sourced People profile. We covered George Clooney defending Meghan and calling out the British press, similar to the way he called them out after Diana’s death. Of course the British press came for Clooney after that. And we commiserated about the Oscars and discussed the fact that they’re moving some of the awards to the commercial breaks, which got changed yet again after we recorded all that.

Our user questions this week were about gossip mysteries we’d like solved and how we decide to stop covering certain celebrities. We talk about the mystery about what happened between Maddox and Brad Pitt on the plane, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s separation a few years before the nanny and before their last child, and how Jennifer Garner’s curious 7 carat diamond ring may have signified an earlier reconciliation.

Comments of the week this week were about Miranda Lambert’s salad-tossing incident and Sean Penn’s pretentious essay on behalf of A Star is Born.

Programming note: next week, the day after the Oscars, we’ll have a special episode featuring our thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgery and spoiler-free reviews of movies The Favourite and Can you Ever Forgive Me. I’ll also include more of my talk with Kristy Puchko at Pajiba. This is just to give us more time to work on Oscar stories. We’ll be back the following week with our regular format.

8 Responses to “‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ Podcast #6: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt bring 2003 back”

  1. Millenial says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:36 am

    My gossip unsolved mystery is January Jones’ baby daddy. Like, I’m 90% sure it’s Matthew Vaughn, but….. *shrug*

    • Celebitchy says:
      February 18, 2019 at 8:38 am

      We may or may not have received legal notice several years ago to scrub posts and comments referring to that person by name. Also I want to know about Mindy Kaling’s baby’s father but I’m pretty sure it’s BJ Novak.

      • tealily says:
        February 18, 2019 at 9:57 am

        What a scoop! Did we ever find out who Minnie Driver’s kid’s dad was? I can’t keep this stuff straight anymore.

    • Kaiser says:
      February 18, 2019 at 8:41 am

      Yeah, I’m pretty sure I know who January’s baby-daddy is, but we don’t want to get sued!!

      Re: Mindy’s baby daddy… that IS a mystery and I will be so disappointed if it’s BJ

  2. Anna says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:41 am

    I have a question for you guys, how long does it take to compose a blog post? Also, what is your schedule and how do you decide what to cover?

  3. BlueSky says:
    February 18, 2019 at 9:49 am

    I have a question. Have you ever had a celebrity or their manager, publicist, etc ever reach out to you requesting more favorable coverage of a celebrity?

    • crogirl says:
      February 18, 2019 at 9:57 am

      Yeah, I’m interested in that too. I remember in 2006 or 2007 Perez called out Huvane for complaining about Jennifer Aniston. He has tons of clients, did he ever contact you about someone?

