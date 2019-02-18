Harper Beckham got a new Anna Wintour-esque bob & bangs haircut

Embed from Getty Images

Victoria Beckham often posts photos of her kids on her social media. It’s always very sweet – you can tell that all of the Beckham kids just adore their parents, and you can also tell that Harper Beckham is probably the most adored little girl in the world. Harper’s parents and her big brothers utterly adore her. Since I check in Posh’s Instagram all the time, I know that Harper had very long hair for a while, then she got a more kid friendly haircut but still basically had longish hair. But ahead of Victoria’s latest runway show, Harper’s got a big haircut: a bob (or lob) with a severe set of bangs.

Harper debuted her new look at Victoria’s runway show, where Harper was joined by her dad, all of her brothers and Anna Wintour. The new haircut has caused people to say that Harper is now Anna’s Mini-Me. It is a strikingly similar haircut. Do you think that was the purpose? Or do you think Harper just wanted something new, and it happened to be Anna Wintour’s signature haircut???

I’ve always shared my aversion to bangs, and it’s mostly because I have bangs-related trauma from having these kinds of thick bangs as a kid. For some reason, my mom insisted that I should have really thick bangs and it wasn’t until I was a tween that I could finally grow them out. I hope Harper grows to dislike her bangs, because they’re not great. Sorry to say, but… really. She’s still super-cute, and this is “cute” for a kid, but still!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images