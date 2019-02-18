Harper Beckham got a new Anna Wintour-esque bob & bangs haircut

Embed from Getty Images

Victoria Beckham often posts photos of her kids on her social media. It’s always very sweet – you can tell that all of the Beckham kids just adore their parents, and you can also tell that Harper Beckham is probably the most adored little girl in the world. Harper’s parents and her big brothers utterly adore her. Since I check in Posh’s Instagram all the time, I know that Harper had very long hair for a while, then she got a more kid friendly haircut but still basically had longish hair. But ahead of Victoria’s latest runway show, Harper’s got a big haircut: a bob (or lob) with a severe set of bangs.

Harper debuted her new look at Victoria’s runway show, where Harper was joined by her dad, all of her brothers and Anna Wintour. The new haircut has caused people to say that Harper is now Anna’s Mini-Me. It is a strikingly similar haircut. Do you think that was the purpose? Or do you think Harper just wanted something new, and it happened to be Anna Wintour’s signature haircut???

I’ve always shared my aversion to bangs, and it’s mostly because I have bangs-related trauma from having these kinds of thick bangs as a kid. For some reason, my mom insisted that I should have really thick bangs and it wasn’t until I was a tween that I could finally grow them out. I hope Harper grows to dislike her bangs, because they’re not great. Sorry to say, but… really. She’s still super-cute, and this is “cute” for a kid, but still!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

4 Responses to “Harper Beckham got a new Anna Wintour-esque bob & bangs haircut”

  1. CatWomen says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Harper is a beauty and Anna is smiling, alls well.

    Reply
  2. chai35 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:08 am

    I feel like this is a natural part of the growing up process. Hasn’t everyone had basically this hair cut at some point in their lives?!?

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Mom had my hair cut like that once. I was in a private school with those plaid red pinafores, and the pictures are horrid. The whole strict, religious, uniformed era of that existence brings nightmares and that haircut was just the icing on a bad cake lol.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:10 am

    ITA, the long bangs are not the best hairstyle on Harper. They look like the bangs moms used to cut in the 70′s by laying a piece of tape across a section of hair and then cutting along the tape line. Regardless, she is a cute child, a bob style is probably a lot less tangles and tears for her, and if she dislikes the bangs, they’ll grow out quickly, no harm done.

    Anna Wintour is the one I’m laughing at, shown up in no uncertain terms as having a 6-year-old’s haircut.

    Reply

