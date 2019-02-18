Tristan Thompson spent Valentine’s Day flirting with ladies at the club

Tristan Thompson exits Drake's afterparty at Delilah at 3:30AM

Just before Valentine’s Day, there was a suspicious exclusive in People Magazine about how Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson finally seem DONE. After months of stupid drama, Khloe seems to have mostly excised Tristan from her romantic life. Tristan still sees their daughter True, and I suspect that Khloe wants that to keep happening, but sources keep running around and telling everybody that Khloe is basically acting like a single mom now. I believe all that, but I also believe that Khloe will probably go back to Tristan a million more times, and she’s probably going to have another baby with him, because why not. But even if she does still have a lot of feelings for him, Tristan has wanted out for SO long. Tristan flew into LA on Valentine’s Day. And he didn’t spend that evening with Khloe. He spent that time in a bar, flirting with ladies:

Poor Khloé! Tristan Thompson jetted out to Los Angeles for Valentine’s Day, but not to spend the night with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player was spotted chatting up women at bars instead of spoiling his baby mama. One insider told us, “Tristan was being flirty, hitting up girls” at the Pineapple Hill Saloon in Sherman Oaks on Thursday, February 14.

The source went on to tell Life & Style that Tristan, 27, chatted and took pics with girls at the bar. That same evening, he was seen dining with his friends while Koko apparently hung out at home with their daughter. “I saw him having dinner last night with two other guys,” said a second eyewitness who spotted the controversial baller at Gyu-Kaku restaurant in Sherman Oaks. “They probably play basketball too because they were really tall. He was calm and casual.” The second source noted that he “passed by quickly” and didn’t appear to be talking to any women, but that apparently changed at his next stop. “It’s sad he wasn’t with Khloé on Valentine’s Day,” the second insider said.

[From Life & Style]

Considering all of the sh-t he got into when his girlfriend was pregnant, the fact that he’s hitting up ladies at the club while his relationship is on its last legs feels almost quaint. Yes, Tristan has checked out. He’s been checked out for months and months. But I still say that Khloe will want to stretch this out for a while longer.

Khloe did post this IG on Valentine’s Day, so I guess we’re supposed to think that Tristan did send her roses. Then he flew into LA and spent the day and night away from her, lol.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Valentine ❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

10 Responses to “Tristan Thompson spent Valentine’s Day flirting with ladies at the club”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Of course he did lol. He needs to just man up and dump Khloe. It’s clear he wants out. Or maybe at this point he doesn’t care because he knows she’s not going anywhere.

    Reply
  2. Dee says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:45 am

    God that’s embarrassing!

    Reply
  3. Lily says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:46 am

    He really wants out

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:47 am

    That’s not the color of roses that symbolizes love

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Looks like a picture she got off of Pinterest.

    Reply
  6. Katashae says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Yeah those roses are from someone else and or for the baby. She’s sad.

    Reply
  7. TheHeat says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:56 am

    He doesn’t want out. If he did, he’d leave her.
    This is a guy who wants his cake and eat it too. He’s a dog, plain and simple. Actually, that’s an insult to dogs, because they are loyal.

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    It’s almost like she has a bad picker for boyfriends or something…

    Reply

