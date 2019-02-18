Charlize Theron says she’s single, which means she’s totally not into Brad Pitt

Cinema for Peace 2019

We’re not even done with February and we’ve already had two major Brad Pitt attempts to create some relationship drama. The current attempt is Brad and Jennifer Aniston doing their old-school thing. But in January, Brad was trying to convince us that he and Charlize Theron fell in love over their Breitling watch sponsorship. It was a convenient piece of sponcon for Breitling AND the headlines helped Brad distract from the ongoing shenanigans with Make It Right NOLA and beyond. What was funny was that it felt like Charlize Theron and her people shut it down VERY quickly. Like, Charlize wants no part of it. And as it turns out, she’s still single:

Debunked! Charlize Theron gave an update on her relationship status after being linked to Brad Pitt in January.

“I was making out with myself at 7,” the actress, 43, said during a Friday, February 15, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I made out with dolls and myself in the mirror. It’s just gross.”

When host Ellen DeGeneres reasoned that she used to practice kissing on her hand, Theron countered that her sweet spot was the bend of her arm, which her Long Shot costar Seth Rogen called “the arm butt.”

“You practice because it’s like lips and so you can like …” the Oscar winner trailed off as she laughed and held her arm up to her mouth. Theron then added, “It’s why I’m single,” to which DeGeneres, 61, replied: “Try on your hand and you won’t be.”

Of course she’s single – Brad is back with Jennifer Aniston, LMAO. I think Charlize has been mostly single since she ghosted the f–k out of Sean Penn several years ago. I’m sure she dated here and there, but her biggest priority seems to be her mom and her kids. I also think Stuart Townsend was the one who got away for Charlize – they were together for so long!

Charlize was on Ellen to debut the trailer for her new movie, Long Shot. I think this looks sort of cute? You know why it works? Because Seth Rogen’s is schluby, but he treats her like gold, as opposed to “schluby and he treats her like sh-t.” Also, I bet Charlize and Seth had a ball working on this together.

Cinema for Peace 2019

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

14 Responses to “Charlize Theron says she’s single, which means she’s totally not into Brad Pitt”

  1. Darla says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Okay this looks adorable. Will see.

  2. Booradley says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:37 am

    I really like you two of them and that movie looks like a lot of fun.

  3. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Yeah I always wonder what broke her an Stuart Townsend up. They were together for so long. They remind me a bit of Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson but without the cheating and dumping for a costar part. But who knows? Maybe there WAS drama. 🤷🏽‍♀️

    As for her dating Brad…lol. Charlize’s picker was off with Sean but she has never struck me as dumb when it comes to men. She KNOWS to stay far away from THAT hot mess

    • Maya says:
      February 18, 2019 at 11:33 am

      I am pretty sure Charlize said that they ended up feeling like siblings towards the end of their relationship.

      I found that gross, same when Gwyneth said about Chris.

      • Yvette says:
        February 18, 2019 at 11:57 am

        I don’t recall her saying any such thing. I do recall them going on vacation, having a very big fight, and Stuart leaving early for home on his own. That was the end of their relationship.

  4. hunter says:
    February 18, 2019 at 10:58 am

    This movie looks amazing.

  5. Steff says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:07 am

    Charlize did willing shack up with Burnt Ham™ aka Sean Penn, so perhaps she’s learned her lesson not to date washed up, ain’t sh*t men.

  6. Nancy says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:07 am

    I love her. I’m rooting for her to do a light movie. We watched Dark Places on Netflix over the weekend and they got the title right. So dark. The girl can act. She is my girl crush, so tall and thin and gorgeous. She’s never seemed to go for the pretty boys, so unless he gets points for being old used to be sorta hot, I doubt she’d waste her time on the Pittster.

  7. Sparkly says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Wow, they have way more chemistry than I would have imagined. I’ll totally watch this.

  8. originalCarol says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Looks at the pic. Poor Pitt. He so wished Theron would return the interest eh.

    https://celebrityinsider-org.cdn.ampproject.org/v/celebrityinsider.org/amp/charlize-theron-claims-she-is-single-amid-brad-pitt-dating-rumors-247299/?amp_js_v=a2&amp_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=http%3A%2F%2Fcelebrityinsider.org%2Fcharlize-theron-claims-she-is-single-amid-brad-pitt-dating-rumors-247299%2F

  9. Babadook says:
    February 18, 2019 at 11:58 am

    I am very excited for that movie, surprisingly. I’m 100% for Rom Coms to get good again.

  10. Mrs. Peel says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Lenny Kravitz is available!

