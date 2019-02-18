Charlize Theron says she’s single, which means she’s totally not into Brad Pitt

We’re not even done with February and we’ve already had two major Brad Pitt attempts to create some relationship drama. The current attempt is Brad and Jennifer Aniston doing their old-school thing. But in January, Brad was trying to convince us that he and Charlize Theron fell in love over their Breitling watch sponsorship. It was a convenient piece of sponcon for Breitling AND the headlines helped Brad distract from the ongoing shenanigans with Make It Right NOLA and beyond. What was funny was that it felt like Charlize Theron and her people shut it down VERY quickly. Like, Charlize wants no part of it. And as it turns out, she’s still single:
Debunked! Charlize Theron gave an update on her relationship status after being linked to Brad Pitt in January.
“I was making out with myself at 7,” the actress, 43, said during a Friday, February 15, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I made out with dolls and myself in the mirror. It’s just gross.”
When host Ellen DeGeneres reasoned that she used to practice kissing on her hand, Theron countered that her sweet spot was the bend of her arm, which her Long Shot costar Seth Rogen called “the arm butt.”
“You practice because it’s like lips and so you can like …” the Oscar winner trailed off as she laughed and held her arm up to her mouth. Theron then added, “It’s why I’m single,” to which DeGeneres, 61, replied: “Try on your hand and you won’t be.”
Of course she’s single – Brad is back with Jennifer Aniston, LMAO. I think Charlize has been mostly single since she ghosted the f–k out of Sean Penn several years ago. I’m sure she dated here and there, but her biggest priority seems to be her mom and her kids. I also think Stuart Townsend was the one who got away for Charlize – they were together for so long!
Charlize was on Ellen to debut the trailer for her new movie, Long Shot. I think this looks sort of cute? You know why it works? Because Seth Rogen’s is schluby, but he treats her like gold, as opposed to “schluby and he treats her like sh-t.” Also, I bet Charlize and Seth had a ball working on this together.
