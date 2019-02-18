Bradley Cooper: My throat hurt from doing my character’s voice in A Star is Born

In episode #4 of our podcast, Kaiser (Chandra) and I reviewed A Star is Born. That’s at about 16 minutes in. She made the point that the movie was all about Bradley Cooper’s character, Jackson, and that you could tell that he directed it. It should have been centered around Allie, Lady Gaga’s character, and her personal journey but that was glossed over.
Next week in our podcast I’m including a talk I had with my boyfriend Dave about A Star is Born, right after we watched it. (Since it’s the day after the Oscars it’s going to be a special episode with content that isn’t as time sensitive. It’s still fun! Kaiser and I will also talk about the perennial topic of Kim Kardashian’s plastic surgery.) He said that Cooper’s character reminded him of a drunk redneck guy at the bar and that he mumbled through most of the movie. Apparently all that was deliberate. On Colbert, Bradley explained how he came up with his character’s voice, it was modeled on Sam Elliott’s real voice, and how it hurt to maintain. It seemed like such a put on to me. Remember that not only is A Star is Born nominated for best picture, somehow Bradley got a best actor nomination too.
Sam Elliott said the first time he talked to him about the film he noticed he’d stolen his voice
I had to create [a rockstar]. I knew I wanted to lower my voice, but I knew I didn’t want to make it too country. Sam Elliott is from Sacramento but his mother was from Texas, so he has this accent that you can’t quite place, but it’s so wonderfully iconic.
I would go to sleep, my throat would hurt [from using the character's voice].
On if he’s nervous about singing at the Oscars
[Jackson] is gone, I’m not going to get him back. I think I’m just going to keep the tux on. I’m going to start rehearsing [soon]. I hope to be present and enjoy it.
Colbert said it was an old fashioned movie in some ways
The intention was to make an epic movie that was intimate. To have it be cinematic but also extremely intimate.
Colbert said: When you were watching her rehearse the camera just stays on you watching her
After the fight. That was a beautiful marriage of working with a great cinematographer. That scene also was about him coming around on seeing the artistry in what she does. You’re watching his face change and appreciate what she’s doing.
Read his explanation in the last part. It’s all about his character’s arc as Chandra said. While I expected so much more from A Star is Born, and from Cooper’s character and direction, he was gracious on The Late Show. He so wants this film to do well and he really cares whether he wins or not. He thanked Colbert for speaking positively about the film at The National Board of Review and said it really touched him. This makes me wonder if he’s calling in favors with friends, like ‘ol ham face.
Here’s an unintentionally funny scene from ASIB
Here’s the part of Cooper’s interview where he talks about ASIB. The other part is here.
He’s a good singer. The movie is not great, and the way Lady Gaga suddenly becomes Jennifer Lopez and has no trouble with it makes no sense.
Cooper gave a good performance, Gaga was very appealing but my biggest issue is that I found the whole movie rather boring and not well directed. I kept turning it off to watch something else.
I eventually finished it, but I never was able to connect to the story and partly because of what you and @celebitchy are saying… Ally’s journey from earnest songwriter to pop superstar was never fleshed out. Don’t get me started on Ally’s manager/promoter one-dimensional character.
I think Bradley’s character is the most interesting one in the story, to be honest (as it also happened in the previous version with Barbra Streisand). The last two installments of this story ARE about the washed out star that does one good thing before he’s completely swallowed by his own darkness. Making it about the shiny new start makes it too generic. That being said, I felt that 2018′s A Star is Born struck a good balance between the two protagonists.
Hmm. I had no idea Sam Elliot was from Sacramento, CA.
Because he graduated from the same high school my son went to here in Portland, Oregon. David Douglas High School.
Maybe he was born in Sacto? My sister married a man from Sacramento, born and raised, but he does not sound like a rockstar. He sounds like a wanna be slickster.
LOL Bradley Cooper 🤣😂
I actually liked ASIB-I saw it with my mom and we both cried a lot, we lost an immediate family member to addiction and it hit hard. However, I feel like I’m in the minority that I didn’t love Lady Gaga in it-that could be because she’s realllly turned on that extra “Gaga”ness throughout awards season. I just didn’t buy her as Ally throughout the entire movie.
Bradley Cooper is so annoying. Seriously. I find him to be so try-hard and so full if himself. I always think back to what his ex-wife said about him. And I think it seems to abe a pretty spot on description. I cackled when the Oscar noms came out and he didnt get a Best Director nom. Because we all know that’s what he really wanted.
Same, on all of this. ASIB was riding high at the end of the year and it has really tanked during awards season.
What did his ex say about him? Was he insufferably narcissistic or something?
According to US Magazine she said:
“I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning—actually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags—but I ignored them because, honestly, I didn’t think the relationship was really going to go anywhere,” Esposito put it bluntly. “He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn’t necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while. “We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime, but that kind of behavior was familiar to me.
I’d spent plenty of time walking on eggshells in my childhood home as well as on certain sets, so I quickly learned my role in the relationship and went forward accordingly. But the relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else… It wasn’t all bad all the time, so I figured this was just my lot, and I took the good with the bad, even though the bad was extremely bad.”
“Within days, my relationship hit an all-time low, and within a week, it was over,” she wrote about the end of the short-lived relationship. “Abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I’d come to expect from him, but this time, I did nothing but agree to end it.”
Bradley Cooper’s ex wife is actress Jennifer Esposito. She wrote a book in 2014 about her celiac disease in which she mentioned some unnamed ex of hers was “funny, smart, arrogant and a master manipulator”. Tabloids assumed she was talking about Cooper, to whom she was married between 2005 and 2006, despite the fact she’s dated many other celebrities. Then Jennifer got mad that media was focusing on that instead of her battle with celiac disease and slammed them all, but didn’t say it wasn’t Cooper (didn’t address it at all, really, probably because it would ruin the purpose of her slamming the media). So you can choose to believe she meant him, or she meant someone else, that’s all.