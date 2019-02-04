‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #4: Meghan’s ‘fake’ pregnancy, Celine’s angel lover



This week we discuss the fact that Kensington Palace revealed that trolls are targeting both duchesses, the ridiculous rumors that Duchess Meghan isn’t really pregnant (I mention this story by Kayleigh Donaldson at Pajiba) and the beautiful angel-faced male dancer, Pepe, whom Celine Dion calls her best friend. We also talk about the horrific hate crime against Jussie Smollet, and how hard it can be to cover those kinds of stories. (Thank you Madeline for your nice email, that meant a lot.)

We cover the SAG Awards and our Oscar predictions and we review movies we’ve watched recently, including A Star is Born, which we don’t think is Oscar-worthy, and The Wife, which we both loved and hope Glenn Close finally receives an Oscar for. I also call Roma “interminable.” (If you liked it I get it! It’s just too high brow for me. While I don’t think we have any spoilers for those movies, we do discuss the characters and some scenes in ASIB.)

We also have a special feature with spoiler-free comments from Kristy Puchko at Pajiba about her love for the movie Serenity. I was so happy to talk to her as I’ve read her reviews for years and almost always agree with her. I saw Serenity over the weekend and I absolutely loved it! I got some fellow movie-goers to talk to me about it afterwards and one awesome lady said she was happy to see Matthew McConaughey’s butt.

Our user questions this week are about the celebrity couples we love and would hate to see break up and the celebrity couples we miss covering. We end with our weekly feature, the comment of the week.

We’re on all the major platforms. Please rate, review and subscribe! Call us at 434-218-3219 if you’d like to leave a message or you can text us there or email info-at-celebitchy.com. Thanks everyone for listening! – Katie and Chandra

Ooh here are articles from Kristy at Pajiba about Serenity. She’s seen it three times. Before I saw it, I only read her spoiler-free article. It’s so satisfying and thought-provoking to read all her pieces after having seen this movie. Her enthusiasm for it is so deserved.

Spoiler free review of Serenity

Spoiler-filled review of Serenity

What’s the deal with Serenity’s Old Wes? (spoilers)

Here’s a 30 second preview of this week’s episode!