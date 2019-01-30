Is Celine Dion’s ‘best friend’ Pepe Munoz actually her low-key boyfriend?

Celine Dion was in Paris for more than a week for yet another Fashion Week extravaganza. She’s been a widow for three years, and it feels like in the past year or so, she’s gotten back to a point where she feels good/normal/not grief-stricken 24 hours a day. Say what you will about Celine’s marriage to Rene Angelil (creepy), but she really loved him and her world came crashing down when he passed. But while she was in Paris this year, she’s been photographed everywhere with her “friend” Pepe Munoz. Pepe is the attractive cheekbone bae in all of these photos – he’s apparently 39 years old (she’s 50) and they’re been spending a lot of time together for the past two years. Pepe is often described as her “friend” or “backup dancer” in articles and photo captions. And he’s both. But is Pepe also Celine Dion’s lover??? Celine answered those questions directly this week:

Whether she’s dating Pepe: “I am single… The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man.’ Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not the man in my life.” Her second wind: “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It’s like I’m having a second wind, like I’m having the wind beneath my wings, kind of like I’m spreading. I’m having a good time.” She thinks the attention is “difficult” for Pepe: “It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together. We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved. But when people started to take pictures and it was like, ‘Who’s that guy? René?’ … Let’s not mix everything.” Now Pepe is her best friend: “We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.” On the assumptions that Pepe could be her lover: “I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend.”

[From People]

WELL. I have some thoughts and suppositions, so let’s make a list and you can choose your own adventure.

Option #1: Celine and Pepe are lovers. He is tender and cheekbone-y and she is so happy to be with someone so uncomplicated and beautiful. He adores her and she adores him and it really is that simple.

Option #2: Celine and Pepe are truly best friends and they’ve never slept together, possibly because he might be gay, or maybe he’s straight and they’re just friends and it’s fine. He is her emotional support and she adores him and he adores her and it’s fine.

Option #3: This is some kind of contractual situation where Celine wanted someone pretty to look at and hold her hand and Pepe is collecting a paycheck but it’s fine because everything is very upfront.

Option #4: Pepe is a hustler and he’s using his Cheekbones of Doom to seduce Celine for her money!

I honestly don’t know which option I believe. I never really think of Celine as a very sexual person, but if Pepe is straight and single and traveling with her everywhere, YES OF COURSE SHE IS HITTING THAT. And that’s fine! It’s not disrespecting Rene’s memory. She’s still here, she’s still alive and mama needs to get some from Pepe.