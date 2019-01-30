Is Celine Dion’s ‘best friend’ Pepe Munoz actually her low-key boyfriend?

Celine Dion was in Paris for more than a week for yet another Fashion Week extravaganza. She’s been a widow for three years, and it feels like in the past year or so, she’s gotten back to a point where she feels good/normal/not grief-stricken 24 hours a day. Say what you will about Celine’s marriage to Rene Angelil (creepy), but she really loved him and her world came crashing down when he passed. But while she was in Paris this year, she’s been photographed everywhere with her “friend” Pepe Munoz. Pepe is the attractive cheekbone bae in all of these photos – he’s apparently 39 years old (she’s 50) and they’re been spending a lot of time together for the past two years. Pepe is often described as her “friend” or “backup dancer” in articles and photo captions. And he’s both. But is Pepe also Celine Dion’s lover??? Celine answered those questions directly this week:
Whether she’s dating Pepe: “I am single… The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man.’ Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not the man in my life.”
Her second wind: “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It’s like I’m having a second wind, like I’m having the wind beneath my wings, kind of like I’m spreading. I’m having a good time.”
She thinks the attention is “difficult” for Pepe: “It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together. We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved. But when people started to take pictures and it was like, ‘Who’s that guy? René?’ … Let’s not mix everything.”
Now Pepe is her best friend: “We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.”
On the assumptions that Pepe could be her lover: “I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend.”
WELL. I have some thoughts and suppositions, so let’s make a list and you can choose your own adventure.
Option #1: Celine and Pepe are lovers. He is tender and cheekbone-y and she is so happy to be with someone so uncomplicated and beautiful. He adores her and she adores him and it really is that simple.
Option #2: Celine and Pepe are truly best friends and they’ve never slept together, possibly because he might be gay, or maybe he’s straight and they’re just friends and it’s fine. He is her emotional support and she adores him and he adores her and it’s fine.
Option #3: This is some kind of contractual situation where Celine wanted someone pretty to look at and hold her hand and Pepe is collecting a paycheck but it’s fine because everything is very upfront.
Option #4: Pepe is a hustler and he’s using his Cheekbones of Doom to seduce Celine for her money!
I honestly don’t know which option I believe. I never really think of Celine as a very sexual person, but if Pepe is straight and single and traveling with her everywhere, YES OF COURSE SHE IS HITTING THAT. And that’s fine! It’s not disrespecting Rene’s memory. She’s still here, she’s still alive and mama needs to get some from Pepe.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I’m thinking a little of option 2 and 3.
He’s her gray best friend and she is paying him to hang out with her.
But damn is he hot!
That’s my pick as well. An option 2 and 3 combo. Hold the mustard.
If he was gay why would she not say so? Or do you mean she doesn’t know and he is leading her on?
Why does his sexuality have to be announced?
I get the gaydar, but companion vibes. So maybe it’s a modern combo thing?
Well, I for one, hope she’s getting it. After decades of Rene, I hope she gets it from every younger man hottie she finds.
me too!
Me too! But I think Celine is gay.
I guess I’m late to the party on this one. I never heard those rumors.
samzies. after laying under that old fart for 30 years i’d be trying my hand at a pepe too.
This was my first thought as well.
I was expecting to scroll and see a guy in his late 40′s or older. I’m scanning through the article and almost choked on my drink.
HE IS BEAUTIFUL. Like genuinely beautiful.
I pick Adventure #1. Ten out of ten, I totally would.
Cheekbones of Doom 😂
Cheekbones? Where? I’m captivated by his jawline.
celine has the cheekbones in this relationship
Pepe is her Bryan Tanaka.
Sorry to burst your bubbles but rumours are that he is gay…
Rumors are that she is too.
Rumors are that every famous person is gay.
I would love to go shopping and hang out with Celine. She looks like she would be a lot of fun
Celine looks like she’s been living her best life. I’m always like “get it, girl!” when I see her in the news.
i LOVE her fashion nowadays. you can tell she is just having fun.
Not sure to be honest! But I’m glad she’s not scandalized by the idea we might think she is dating. Her husband passed three years ago and she cared for him during terminal illness (a LOT of mourning gets done during that time, believe me). If she’s found a romantic companion, great, she doesn’t have to remarry.
LOL, I have no idea. Any of these doors seem cool, except for #4 of course.
That top outfit, with the pants and tutu, my daughter would snatch that up and wear it everywhere. She’s 3, but she has style like Celine. SO great.
I saw some photos yesterday online of Celine looking very very gaunt. She doesn’t look it here. I hope she is OK! I want her to live her best life and be happy in her awesome clothes.
In later peri menopause I’m not that into sex. But sometimes even my blood will boil for a young hottie.
In end I’d rather go to yoga and eat dark chocolate w a Netflix! Ha ha #lazy
She may be happier w chocolate, hand holding and some couture!
I had always heard chatter in Quebec that she’s gay; the creepy grooming marriage to Angelil petered out to an arrangement/friendship as she got older and realized who she really is.
I have heard that gossip, also a story about how she and Rene had a child together when she was very young. The child was adopted by one of her siblings. You don’t hear this gossip outside of Quebec
Yep, that’s what I have heard. If it’s true, I wish she would come out.
I can imagine it was hard for her to understand her true feelings about love, sex and the like when she was with her manager from such a young age. I marvel at how people make their relationship out to be some sort of romantic ideal. She was a child, a child, and he had a hugely powerful position over her.
Agree completely.
I have never heard this but I love Celine and I hope she’s getting it from everywhere and anyone she chooses. It’s her time now.
It’s not anyone’s business, but I so wish more women would come out of the closet. I’ve only recently been coming to terms with the fact that I’m bisexual, and you know what has helped me tremendously — more than anything? LGBTQ celebrities and characters. They have the power to normalize it for those of us who don’t feel “normal.”
I look forward to Paris Fashion Week just to see what Celine is going to wear. The leather outfit *chefs kiss*.
OMG that burgundy leather blazer picture and him is EVERYTHING!!
Did you know that she has a line of handbags. I seen a few of them. They are really great.
He’s probably gay, but she looks fabulous being out and about, so good for her.
He definitely is. But they look really cute and happy together, even if they’re just BFFs.
word.
I’ve also heard rumors that she is gay and has a long term girlfriend.
This could be me using too much analysis,but since she was with Rene since her very young youth(14?),and he was so much older,developed her voice,career,talent,and their lives so extremely interwoven until his death,I wander what capacity she has to really determine whether she has romantic feelings for someone or not.Would it not be very challenging to figure out your feelings for someone very opposite of her life long partner in every way?.Perhaps Rene told her in the early stages that they were just best friends too,IDK.Seems she is very happy,but she may not be able to quite express in words what they are because of how her earliest and strongest relationship began.
I really like her and just hope she and her sons find happiness and peace.
Yum.
Honestly I don’t really care. If she is dating him? Good for her. She deserves companionship. If he’s just a friend? Good for her. She deserves companionship. Either way? Good for her.
Right! They seem crazy about each other so good for them.
I am getting a Kris Jenner and Corey vibe from these two. Nothing but a contract.
whats the big deal here? world famous performer and widow looks fabulous in haute couture and goes out on the town with a good looking guy?
could be any of those options and every single one is a non issue in my book. GO GIRL! Nice to see her living life after losing her spouse.
I think of her as this eccentric lady
She looks happy. He is gorgeous. Live and let live.
Yup. Yup. Yup. She can do as she likes, and more power to her.
Both over 21. Consenting adults, go for happiness!
She seems so much free-er and lighter and happier the last couple of years. Good for her.
I hope they are some combination of best friend and lovers and that he truly has her best interests at heart.
I just hope whatever this is that she is happy, it is the least she deserves. I always side-eyed her husband, it seemed a very unbalanced relationship, both age and power dynamics wise.
She’s great and that tulle coat is everything … but any guy wearing his coat over his shoulders (not ironically) probably bats for the other team.
You go, girl! Live your best life, Celine. I am a young widow, and trust me when I say that if arm candy that looked like Pepe Munoz wanted to do anything other than Option #4, I would be all for it. Life is short.
She’s 50?! She looks 80. She also looks like Magda from There’s Something About Mary.
she has always had a thin and angular face, even as a young woman. those types usually tend to look older sooner due to not having as much facial fat to keep them looking young.
Not trying to shame, but in a couple of these pictures I wonder if she is ok? I appreciate her not botoxing and fillering her face to death and such, but the hollowed out forehead doesn’t look well.
And I hope they are both straight and she is getting it. That man is delicious.
Gay or not she damn well better be hitting that
Pepe is Celine’s walker. Rich society women always need one of those. 😊
Hey, I don’t care what either of them are up to sexually.
He’s a good looking guy, she is a wealthy widow who cared for her husband thru a long illness.
Live and enjoy. I gotta say, she really pulls off those fashion outfits. A little bit Audrey Hepburn? Little bit, I think.
Probably 2 & 3
Has anyone commented on her weight? I mean she looks scarily underweight like anorexic. She always has been skinny but this looks beyond normal where you can see her bones when she’s wearing some dresses with a deep V plunging.
She claims she is doing it to wear fashionable clothes. She looks skinnier than Victoria Beckham!
That woman is beautiful to behold and I’m tickled every time you dona story on her. I hope she gets hers after her gross old husband. Grooming is not okay.