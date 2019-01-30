Tori Spelling ordered to pay 88k to American Express for unpaid debts



Sometimes I wonder if it would be worth it to live like a celebrity but be deep in debt. I often think of a story that Suze Orman told in one of her early books about realizing that she was deep in the hole despite driving a Mercedes and wearing designer clothes. Also the fate of Speidi! Remember them? I wouldn’t mind having nicer things, but I would rather have peace of mind, security and a good credit score. That’s what came to mind when I saw that Tori Spelling has been ordered to pay over $88k to American Express. I would ask how she ended up owing so much, but she owes literally millions for debts to multiple creditors, including the US Government and State of California. She’s been plagued by money problems for years and she continued to throw huge parties for her kids and go on luxury vacations even after the IRS seized her assets. We know because she put most of it on Instagram, she’s shameless. So here’s the latest blow to Tori’s finances, but you know she’s not going to address it.

Tori Spelling has been ordered to pay more than $88,000 to American Express, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The credit card company filed a writ of execution, a court order forcing a judgement, earlier this month to collect $88,246.55 from the 45-year-old actress, according to the docs. Back in January 2016, American Express sued Spelling after she failed to pay her credit card debt for months. The following October, AmEx filed paperwork ordering the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum to pay $87,594.55 that she owed in an unpaid credit card bill. The former Mystery Girls star, who is the daughter of the late multimillionaire TV producer Aaron Spelling, opened up about struggling with money in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is. “It’s no mystery why I have money problems,” she wrote. “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

Tori’s book where she gave that quote admitting to money problems came out over five years ago. She has had plenty of time to change her ways. Am I an a-hole for hoping Tori’s mom, Candy, gives all her money to charity when she passes? (She’s not even close to that, she’s 73, but I bet Tori is hoping for Candy’s fortune.) Candy knows that Tori is horrible with money and will waste it. As mean as it sounds, I hope she doesn’t give it to Tori and Dean’s kids either because then Tori will just guilt her kids to give her the money. I think Candy already has a plan in place for all that.

As I was looking for news on Tori, I found that her lifestyle website, ToriSpelling.com, has been replaced by a placeholder. Do you think she just didn’t pay the bill or was that deliberate? She’s now has another site, Beauty By Tori launched late last year, where she sells her “curated line of makeup, skincare and body care.” No shame in that hustle.

Just a day ago Tori posted photos from a dinner she had with her mom:

I checked Candy’s Instagram and in the past few months she hasn’t posted anything with Tori’s kids or Tori’s family. She did post this around Christmas time though.