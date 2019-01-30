Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for an alleged hit-and-run ski accident

I have no problem with believing the worst about Gwyneth Paltrow. I believe she’s an ignorant, careless, word-salad-speaking pseudo-intellectual who only cares about fleecing rich women for profit. I believe she’s the kind of rude a–hole who tells her friends that they’re fat to their faces, and who bitches out young women who refuse to acknowledge that SHE invented yoga. But do I believe that Gwyneth is the kind of person who would recklessly crash into someone while skiing and not do anything to help the man she injured? Well… actually, I probably would believe that?

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a lawsuit from a Utah doctor who claims the actress crashed into him while skiing in February 2016. Terry Sanderson, the man suing the Oscar-winning actress, alleged Paltrow, 46, “was skiing out of control” at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in court documents obtained by KUTV, a local news station in Utah. Sanderson is asking for damages in excess of $3.1 million. A rep for Paltrow tells PEOPLE, “This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that.” Sanderson described the incident as “a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah” where Paltrow allegedly “skied out of control and hit” him in the back, adding she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured,” according to his lawsuit. “Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson’s back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out and then leave the scene of the skit crash she caused, but she did it anyway.” The doctor also claimed a Deer Valley ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, who accompanied the actress, filed a false report alleging Paltrow did not cause the crash. Christiansen, Deer Valley Resort and two unnamed resort employees are also being sued. A spokesperson for Deer Valley Resort said the resort couldn’t comment on pending legal matters. Sanderson alleged in his lawsuit that he suffered injuries including a “permanent traumatic brain injury,” four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.

Does it sound like Gwyneth? I mean… sort of, right? That’s the thing – we’re already primed to believe the worst about her. If you told me that Gwyneth promoted the killing of hobos to improve one’s skin tone, I would say “that’s SO Gwyneth.” I totally believe that she would be the kind of rich person who would get a ski instructor to cover up what she did. That being said… this happened in 2016 and we’re just hearing about it now? I don’t know. If Gwyneth ever ran me over with her skis, I would be giving local, national and international interviews in a neck brace for the next ten months. “Yes, I saw her straw hair and her look of smug disgust and I knew Gwyneth Paltrow was the one who took my spleen.”