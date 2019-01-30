Duchess Meghan wore Brandon Maxwell for her first event at the National Theatre

The Duchess of Sussex had her first royal event of the week today, and we’ll also be seeing her tomorrow and Friday for other events. Today, Meghan visited one of her new patronages, the National Theatre. The Queen was the previous royal patron to the National Theatre, and I still believe that the Queen hand-selected this patronage for Meghan because Her Maj thought it would be a natural fit for the former actress.
Meghan arrived at the National Theatre about an hour after Prince Harry’s Commonwealth event ended. I think they probably coordinated the times with each other, so that royal reporters could have full access to both of their events. It’s one of those little things that I think Meghan has brought to the table – even though the British media has a large role in the smear campaign against her, she still cares about giving them access.
Meghan’s dress and blazer are from Brandon Maxwell, a designer I always associate with Lady Gaga. Right? Gaga used to wear SO much customized Maxwell. Gaga put him on the map. I always liked Gaga’s Maxwell looks – he does a lot of simple, classic, monochromatic looks. The dress – which I thought might be a two-piece but is not – is in a beige/blush shade and it looks cute. I think it probably needs the blazer for the whole “look.” Meghan’s heels are Aquazzura, one of her go-to shoe brands (and these seem to be a repeat). She also repeated her Carolina Herrera clutch (she used it for Trooping the Colour last year).
Meanwhile, did you know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be apart for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple? Harry is scheduled to visit Exercise Clockwork in Norway on V-Day. He’ll be spending the day there, but he’ll make it back to Meghan by the evening. It got me thinking that Harry is probably trying to get a few trips in over the next month, because as soon as Meghan’s due date gets closer, he won’t want to travel more than a few miles away from her.
Those are the engagement announcement shoes! I believe she’s had them for years.
Shie is positively glowing. Gorgeous,
She is wonderful on these outings.
Agree, she looks amazing.
I love that her face is slightly fuller and softer because of the pregnancy. She looks absolutely glowing and beautiful and youthful. Kate’s face also fills out when she’s pregnant and it always makes her look so pretty and soft and young.
On pajiba, they wrote an article about the conspiracy theory going around on certain part of the internet that Meghan isn’t actually pregnant and is wearing a fake bump. I hadn’t even heard that that was a thing people were being snarky and stupid about, but I feel like the way her face is changing makes it obvious that she’s pregnant.
That was my first thought too. She looks simply gorgeous.
Agreed!! Also she has the cutest smile 😍
Yes. And she looks great—perfectly turned out!
How the hell is she managing to wear such thin, high heels six months along?! I love my heels but couldn’t hack it and gave up on them at the eight weeks point. I do think she looks great though I prefer her in brighter colors.
This is pretty. But as someone living in London, I have to say looking at her makes me feel soooo coooold. Sure, it’s sunny today, but it’s like 5C. I just went to my corner store and freezed my ass off. Even getting in and out of the car; it’s cold! How do these women do that? No shade, just asking?
Agreed. I get that Meghan is probably allergic to black opaques from a fashion perspective, but I am shivering just looking at her.
I don’t know but I know women who never wear hosiery. A friend of mine’s hates tights and refuses to wear them no matter the temp and even Michelle Obama stated that she hated wearing hosiery. During the 2008 inauguration it was below zero and she had no stockings on!
I’ve gone plenty of times in dresses in the winter without hosiery. It always seemed to be an old lady thing to do to me. I’ve only worn black tights with a dress once or twice, honestly. And I like in Canada – it’s not like it doesn’t get really cold. You just deal with it. As long as you’re not going to be outside for extended periods of time, it’s fine.
Nope. Tights in winter, but pants mostly. The fashion gurus will just have to deal. I’m no fashion victim.
I don’t wear hosiery. I mean, I had a moment in early 2000s when it was the ‘edgy’ thing to do with skirts and boots but alas, no. Not sheer, not skin colored, not any color. I’m not a hosiery person. I live in New York and it gets COLD and tiny amount of fabric won’t really help.
I wear them not for warmth but because they make my legs look so much better! Without them I’m pale and pasty and just feel gross.
Cheaper brands tend to look orange/brown, but Wolford and DKNY make shades that are perfect, and no one ever believes I’m even wearing them. They are super pricey but it is worth it. It’s like makeup for my legs; it just smooths over everything and makes them look so much nicer.
She isn’t spending much time outside here. If you were taken to and from your office by car and came out of it for a few minutes, you too wouldn’t have worn a coat.
She is accustomed to Canadian winters. Her hormones may be making her feel hot too
This, so much. When I was pregnant with twins/ 3rd trimester in winter (in Maine), I didn’t want to zip my coat- I was too hot.
I had the exact same thought. The cold probably feels good to her.
I didn’t wear a coat for my first pregnancy at all as I was so hot – this was despite living in Sweden in winter where we had weeks of minus 25-30C. Just wore a cardigan!
I was pregnant over the winter, too. Hubby thought I was trying to freeze him out of our bedroom – I insisted on sleeping with the windows open and just handed him an extra blanket to put over himself when he complained. I only ever wore a light jacket outside all winter.
She must be enjoying the cool temperatures.
The place where cars pull up is literally right next to the stage door, so she probably was only outside for a few seconds.
I’m guessing they both were outside less than a minute. Look at the woman meeting her. No jacket, 3/4 sleeve blazer and above the knee skirt. She dresses warmer in those coats when she has walkabouts with the public.
She spent several years in Toronto. It’s -17C today here. 5C in February? That is no jacket weather.
5c in February in Canada is shorts weather!! LOL
It was that warm this past weekend. I was running around in a long sleeved t-shirt. It felt like spring, and I was loving it.
truth. people are running outside today to get from car to building. lol
I was going to ask how warm it was in London today… looking these photos, you’d think at least 50-60! I was about to be jealous.
She looks nice. The bunching is weird but yeah, it’s maternity. Lots of crap doesn’t fit perfectly. Stretchy material is ideal but often looks cheap. So I’m not docking points for very minor fit issues.
It is around 4degrees centigrade in London today.
Her legs are slim and probably black tights would make hers look bad, like sticks. Black minimizes, which is why we all wear the LBD. Anything for fashion, some think. I would rather be warm.
since when is having slim legs a negative thing? it’s a positive to me
Maybe Meghan has the same problem I have with tights which is I haven’t found a brand that didn’t make my legs itch after about 30 minutes. I have really dry, sensitive skin, even with lotions and humidifiers, so it could just be me that’s the problem but does anyone have any suggestions for non-itchy tights?
I’m sure maternity tights are a thing, buteven as a non pregnant woman, wearing tights can be really uncomfortable. If you’re walking around a lot, the crotch slips down. The waist band can be tight or roll, sometimes you can see it pretty obviously under certain fabrics like the jersey that it looks like she’s wearing here.
As for the outfit, I don’t love it. The fabric and the cut of the skirt made me think of a tennis dress. And I thought the blazer, being dressier and classic bussiness attire, didn’t really go with the “tennis dress.” The collar of the dress seems strange to me, too: it’s not quite high enough to be a t-shirt l
collar, but it’s also not quite low enough to be a regular V-neck collar that one generally sees on a dress or blouse. It’s very awkwardly stuck in between the two.
I like her hair and face and think she looks happy and healthy and glowing.
Pregnancy makes some women run very hot. That and she is used to Canadian winters and she’s not walking from the parking ramp around the corner.
wow, she looks stunning. Great hair, great makeup, great smile, and I like that ensemble a lot.
My one quibble is that is a very similar look to what we got from her last week or the week before – the H&M dress with the Armani coat – but it’s still a nice look .
She looks gorgeous. My only “suggestions” is that she needs to tug that dress down (bunches up around the neck/middle) or get it a size up, and tone down the bronzer. She has *amazing* skin! Her wedding makeup showed us that she sure doesn’t need that bronze schmear on her cheeks.
But she does glow; that is pure happiness that comes through!
(and yes, I feel “cold” looking at her in a spring/early summer outfit in the dead of winter! lol)
I think she looks so pretty!
Yes gorgeous. Wow.
The neckline is odd to me but otherwise looks nice.
I was thinking the same. She often seems to have neckline issues. I wasn’t a big fan of all the boat necks last year either. But I love her and think she is absolutely gorgeous.
I absolutely love the bateau neckline, and I correctly predicted that neckline for her wedding dress. Meghan knows it suits her and she wears it to great effect. Only yesterday I had a meeting with my dressmaker and I asked for a bateau neckline, inspired by Meghan.
dressmaker lol, you win.
She went from no boobs to mom boobs. Also she may be trying to wear this dress post pregnancy so it’s a bit snug now. Perfect after Polo Sussex arrives.
Yes!
Well done Meghan! Love the hair. She looks like a beautiful breath of fresh air.
Who knew that simply brushing her famous loose tendrils over to the side would make such a difference???
She frequently was in a side part in “Suits”. It wasn’t until her last season or two that she favored the middle part. I think the side part, esp. with her hair down, is her best look.
I know! Love the hair! Love the dress and the color. That blush beige would make me washed out, but Meghan can carry it off well.
she looks best with a side part I think
She looks lovely, and her hair is perfect.
She looks beautiful. I love that beigey-blushy color–it just makes me happy, and she looks great in it.
+1
She looks pretty, love those shoes, way too much bronzer/blush.
Minx I tend to agree with her overdone blush/bronzer but I actually think this is a little better than usual!
She looks gorgeous.
Always too much bronzer.
Someone needs to confiscate her bronzer! It’s always terrible.
I just think she’s blessed with really beautiful natural coloring. She looks good even in the dead of winter. (Winter is on my mind because I’m in Chicago and it’s 26 below zero right now) All she needs is something light to even out her skin tone and cover up imperfections, as we all do, and that should be it. (And eye makeup of course). No crappy frosty bronzer, it cheapens her whole look IMO.
I notice too much blusher/bronzer on Kate a lot, too. It always seems so orange, streaky, and so strangely applied on both of them.
She looks lovely, but isn’t she cold?! I thought it was hovering somewhere around zero in the U.K. today.
It’s so so so cold today. Her allergy to hosiery doesn’t help.
That was my first thought. I like Meghan and I’ve liked some of her outfits, but she does sometimes appear to be season blind for lack of a better term. A couple of her outfits from last summer were better suited for a late autumn or winter event.
I like the color of this suit on Meghan and other than looking wildly inappropriate for the weather/season, it’s perfectly fine if a little bland. It strikes me as maternity business suit for stylish bank managers or job interviews.
she probably is a little cold but it’s not like she can show up to an event in a puffer coat and winter boots. her appearance is a big part of her job.
There’s a big difference between a puffer and winter boots and wearing what appears to be a spring suit. She has rolled up to a fair number of her recent appearances in a winter-appropriate overcoat, such as the camel belted coat and there is such a thing as stylish boots (granted they wouldn’t work with this spring/summer dress/suit blazer combo) and I’d be surprised if Meghan didn’t own a pair.
I mean if she’s happy and comfortable, good on her. I just find it a tad odd.
She’s so beautiful, so she’s going to look great in anything. I like the color on her as well, but I hate that both the dress and blazer are the same color.
Really? I love monochrome looks. Can look so sleek and sharp (and makes you look slimmer/taller, too!). To each her own 😊. Hugs!
I think I’d like it better if the blazer was just a slightly darker shade. I like the look as is, but I think you could do monochrome with variations of the same color. Where it’s the blazer, dress, AND shoe all the same shade, it’s almost too on the nose for me. But I do think she looks lovely overall – that’s just nitpicking on my part.
She looks adorable. I love that hemlime on her. And I agree that the jacket completes the look.
I actually think that she will be able to wear the dress again when she is not pregnant.
I love it, shes aboslutelt glowing. I dont like the top of the dress but she makes it work. I also looooove those shoes and kudos to her for still rocking the heels. She looks amazing.
Gorgeous woman, beautiful outfit, and awful bronzer.
She looks beautiful.
My one gripe is that she seems to be wearing more early fall, spring, summer textures in this harsh winter cold that seem off to me.
It is -2 where I am and I couldn’t do it.
Generally being pregnant raises your body temperature. I was pregnant during winter one year and never wore a coat
Well, that makes sense.
She wore dark colors in the summer that we all commented upon. She has her seasons mixed, or maybe she’s just Spring dreaming. I love her shoes. She is one lucky duchess. When I was that pregnant, my feet would swell too much for heels, let alone high heels. Magical duchess feet!!
She looks amazing!! Great hair and makeup, and I must say, I love the shoes.
Very pretty, but also very spring-like.
She looks gorgeous in that dress! I have a six month old baby I was remembering that when I was pregnant I used to touch my belly very often, because the baby would be kicking All the time when I was out and about, and it felt so weird even painful at times because of his position. But I felt good I had that LO with me and so happy. So no shade here for all pg ladies who touch their belly all the time.
I have a theory that she is scared the bump will fall off if she doesn’t hold it
I love her hair here. It looks more natural and cute. I’m not a fan if her tight bun, I hope she will keep this hairstyle or just let it loose.
the short jacket and shorter, flared hemline reminds me of some of kate’s less flattering mid 00s style outfits. not a fan of that.
The only thing making them “go together” is the colour. Otherwise the cut of the jacket and the cut of the dress don’t work together. The casual, almost sporty vibe of the dress with its t-shit like neckline doesn’t go with the more bussiness professional blazer. It’s a strange look and I don’t love it, but I do love her.
I…I hate this look. It doesn’t look weather/season appropriate, and something about the jacket with the cut of the skirt doesn’t look right to me. Also too monochromatic, a little splash of another muted color would have been nice.
She’s glowing and gorgeous.
A leeeetle bit, I wish she would try more colors. Blush has been her go to so many times before. But I think this is the stand out outfit she’s worn in that color.
I think this was in Vogue magazine back when women first stopped wearing hose, that it was a sign of wealth because it meant the person had a private (and heated) car waiting for them and wouldn’t be outside in the cold for long. Meghan’s going from a heated car straight into the venue so she was outside for maybe a minute? And she’s being thrifty by not buying a coat or hose!
I think this might even be customized Brandon Maxwell because the length and fabric is a bit longer than the version that went down the runway. I think she looks very pretty and sweet today and that’s a great color for her skin tone.
I sort of wish she had worn that blazer with an actual maternity dress and not a drop waist one, but I hope she keeps this outfit and has it retailored post-pregnancy.
It could just be that it’s just longer on Meghan, with her being inches shorter than a runway model. I only say this is a possibility as it happens to me ALL the time! I just bought a pair of Ralph Lauren “cropped” jeans: on the model on the website, they were about 3″ ABOVE her ankle. On me, they’re a perfect “regular” length lol. Don’t have to do a thing to wear them as “regular” jeans! (Yeah, I’m short! lol)
https://mobile.twitter.com/MeghansMirror/status/1090600223301341185/photo/1
I’m not sure—it really seems like they added quite a bit of length? Unless she is significantly shorter than I think she is? The fabric seems a little different too, though it could be the light.
Well, runway models are at least 5’10″-6″. That would be anywhere from 4-5″ taller than Meghan? So that could put the dress just above her knee (as in the pics)?
Also take into account she’s ordering a size or three up from her usual size to have room for PoloBaby?
But it’s also bunched up above and below her bump, so it’s even longer overall than it appears.
Runway pieces are often not what ends up in production. Dresses seen on runway are often longer once they hit the shelves to try to accommodate for varying tastes and body types.
The press having access to Meghan’s events is not some extraordinary act of graciousness on her part. It is her job. If you look at the Crown website explaining patronages, they use the word “publicity” roughly 50 times.
She’s there to give the National Theatre publicity. If she limited press access because she didn’t like a few of the articles written about her lately (likely sourced from within her own family) then it would be time for the UK to seriously consider removing the royal family from power. This is what she does in exchange for the palace accommodations and the $500k+ in clothes.
@ fanny………………LMFAO
Over all the years she’s been in the public eye, Meghan’s acts of graciousness have come across as a natural part of her. From childhood. And, forgive my presumption (as ive overlooked yours abt the Duchess) but it has been obvious (only to the most discerning, you understand) that DoS has fully embraced her role of Duchess and the JOB of giving publicity to the charities for which she has responsibility so i strongly believe she’s got that all covered and need no snarky reminders from keyboard warriors.
I’m referring the multiple articles lately that put forth the idea that Meghan and Harry should be limiting press access as retaliation for coverage they don’t like. That’s not an option for them and would be a violation of their duties. Meghan *didn’t* do that. She did her job as she is supposed to.
So there was actually no criticism of Meghan in what I wrote and you really need to chill out. But nor is she deserving of all kinds of extra kudos just for doing her job in the standard way.
It’s not about the press simply having access to the events though. It’s about the way it was coordinated to give the press enough time to get from Harry’s Commonwealth event to Meghan’s at the National Theatre. That’s what is gracious and thoughtful. Meghan doesn’t have to take those types of details into consideration. I doubt that a lot of other royals do. But she does, and it’s one thing out of a great many things she does out of consideration for the press that many other royals don’t do, and it’s something the press corps themselves have noted on more than one occasion.
I love this look. This is the best blush ensemble I’ve seen her in. I also love the hair–I’m never a fan of the loose tendril look. She is glowing!
That’s a really pretty color on her, not everyone can pull that off, but she sure isn’t having any problem doing so!
I would have liked a pop of colour somewhere in this. Also whilst I’m aware that Meghan is building her royal wardrobe, the blazer alone is like £2000? Very tone deaf at a time where the UK is in such uncertain times with Brexit. Surely cheaper alternatives would be smarter?
I saw a video of her arrival, and the woman meeting her dipped a brief curtsy. I didn’t realize she was that level of royalty. Maybe it was just a courtesy curtsy . . .
My dear, Meghan is HRH.
Her FIL is the heir to the throne. She is clearly that level of royalty.
Yeah, Meghan’s a senior royal.
There’s no requirement for curtseying by the public. Only royals to royals. But some people like to follow tradition.
Thanks for the feedback. I’m not a Brit so I didn’t know.
Do we think her bronzer just photographs weird? Not sure if that’s even possible but I find it hard to believe she’d walk out the house if it looked like that in real life. But she’s still stunning and I like this outfit.
I think that’s the case and I think it even depends on the photographers themselves (use of flash, lighting, where they’re snapping photos, etc.). I remember for one of last summer’s outings, her blush/bronzer looked completely different depending on the photograph.
I wear blush/cream all winter so it doesn’t read as wildly inappropriate for the season to me. It’s also at the point in the winter where I think its OK to put away dark colors and lighten up a bit!
I wonder if the blush/bronzer is perhaps an attempt to cover up melasma? Anyway, I think she looks pretty and glowy!
She always looks gorgeous in blush. I love her hair, too!
See, it is possible for her to have a nice sleek, polished hairstyle that doesn’t look like she she just rolled out of bed. A hairstyle similar to this would have looked really nice on her wedding day.
About the dress..it looks very 2011/2012. People were complaining about Kate’s outdated hemline and flare skirt on the coat dress she wore yesterday but the bottom part of this dress has the same aesthetic. .
Actually, at the risk of sounding anti-Kate (which I’m not) i was going to ask: why is it that DoS always looks like a mature adult woman in her outfits while DoC so often…..doesnt. Even with the similar flared skirt as youve pointed out……somehow it looks ‘adult’ on Meghan but on Kate, many folks found it ‘girlish’. Shrugs.
Kate wore a pink McQueen with a flared and pleated skirt in Australia and I didn’t think that looked girlish. That was a great look for her.
But something about her look yesterday did seem a bit like the inspiration was a porcelain doll in period costume. She just needed sausage curls and little booties. I think if there had been more detail on the coat, it would have moved it away from a childish feel.
I think it is the silhouette that DoC favors that makes her look like a little girl in a dress. Many of her dresses have an empire waist, and that is common in girls’ dresses.
She is tall and slim, but she is bent on cutting her dresses this way, it is rare to find her in different styles, so it seems repetitive. Like someone on other thread (the coat does onE)said, paraphrasing it is not that she does not look good or great, it is that she always looks like this. I don’t dislike DoC, except when she lets the wind blow her dress over for the 13th tim. Men are lucky, they get to dress the same and not be criticized as much.
I think people complain about Kate’s flared skirts because she so often defaults to them, AND because Kate really looks great in pencil skirts, so its kind of a double whammy, ha – “oh look, she’s wearing that exact same silhouette AGAIN, and she would look so much better in a pencil skirt.” (I liked Kate’s look yesterday, the ones I can’t stand are those flared/pleated skirts she does – think trooping the colour this year and last year, what she wore to Eugenie’s wedding – and the Emilia Wickstead dresses she wears in a couple different colors.)
Trouble with wearing a pencil skirt is they are difficult to a. walk in, b. bend to small children in the walk abouts c. as for getting in and out of cars elegantly, don’t even go there, as the press have their cameras trained to upskirt at every opportunity.
Kate’s coat dress and/skirt was flared, pleated and as per the skirt was too short.
Meghan’s is flared only.
Apparently she only stayed 30-40 minutes if you go off of the different royal reporter time stamps. I thought she would stay longer for this one, but maybe she’s trying to conserve her strength for this week?
Not true, per the NT’s twitter she sat through an entire production and met with loads of different people. She can’t have done that in less than 3 hours.
No way did she stay for three hours. KP says she watched a line run, which means the kids ran through the lines as quickly as possible (someone correct me if I’m wrong on that, but I think it’s the same thing as an Italian run)?
I’m going off of the time stamps on these tweets:
Arrival: https://twitter.com/RE_DailyMail/status/1090596937290731523
Departure: https://twitter.com/RE_DailyMail/status/1090606746278735872
Rebecca is usually pretty timely about posting things as they happen if she’s covering the event in person, which is why I was surprised.
I’m very familiar with the production she attended (a loose adaptation of Pericles) because a friend of mine wrote the adaptation. I don’t know how they performed it for Meghan, but the production itself was not performed by kids, but by professional (adult) actors, supported by a large community chorus made up of various community choirs and dance groups, mostly adults with some children. It doesn’t make any sense for them to have brought kids in to do the line run.
A line run does not mean running through the lines quickly. I don’t know about Italy but here in the UK (I’ve worked for the National a few times in the past) a line run just means doing the dialogue only. Maybe a bit quicker than normal but not massively. Pericles was quite a movement-heavy show but their running time was an hour and 40 minutes. There’s no way a line run for a 1 hour 40 minute show is going to be less than an hour.
If she was only there for half an hour they must have only performed a brief extract, which is possible, but just seems very unlikely judging by all the different people she met and the various things she did during her visit.
The fit of the dress is unflattering, the blazer is a weird length. Also, why is she constantly dressing for spring…in the winter.
I thought that, too! She definitely seems to prefer spring clothing. This whole ensemble is a weird choice for January!
It’s -1 celsius today and I’m wearing sandals. Canadian winters toughened her up.
I love it! This reminds me a bit of what she wore to the Trouping of the Colour (I think I spelled that wrong). It’s a similar color.
The shoes also look nice with it and I love her makeup!
Meghan is glowing! Pregnant really SUITS her. She looks fantastic!
Also, I hope everyone who hates her touching her belly is enjoying every single picture of her doing so!!
To Erin/Samantha: I believe she is pregnant. I also believe the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant 3 times and delivered 3 beautiful healthy children after wearing high heels late in her pregnancy.
She does looks gorgeous in that colour. It’s not really right for this time of year but as she’s not doing a walk about etc it’s fine.
Beige/tan is seriously her color. Every time she wears it she just looks breathtaking.
She’s seriously beautiful, and I think it has a lot to do wit the fact that she’s a seemingly kind woman. She has bright eyes and a lovely smile — she just looks like a very warm person.
She looks so great here! She looks like she’s got that “pregnancy glow.” Some events lately, she’s looked like she didn’t feel that great, but soldiered on. Today, she looks like she feels good and it shows.
She’s glowing. Beautiful dress and colour
Agree! She looks lovely and happy.
Just added it up!! $4680 for a daytime event!!! That’s $21470 for 5 appearances in 2019. It’s good to have a taxpayer credit card!!!!
Is that you, Trixie P/Veronica from the USA or are you just quoting her? Your/her “What Meghan Wore” accounting is always so spot on, /s. If you’re not on the fixated persons list, maybe you could qualify for a job in the Clarence House accounting office.
I looked at her photos this morning and immediately thought, “Gosh, she is so pretty!” Her entire ensemble coupled with her hair, natural coloring and pregnancy glow is amazing. I really don’t get why people keep focusing on her refusal to wear tights. As a California girl myself, I am not the biggest fan of them. Besides, she probably spent less than 2 minutes walking from her car to the entrance of the building. I really am enjoying seeing her in lighter shades. They compliment her skin tone.
One of her best look yet. A nice recovery from the earrings scandal …
The outfit is nice but her hair and makeup are really great and she looks beautiful.
I think it’s one of her best maternity looks so far. My only criticism is the cost, assuming media reports are correct.
She’s glowing. That color and pregnancy both look amazing on her!
I bet she would look amazing with a pixie cut. Her face would be perfect for short hair.
The Daily Mail is really getting worse. Compared to Kate’s 3k comments Meghan has almost 7k! The comments are totally despicable. It seems that the more beautiful and polished Meghan looks the more the hatred grows. It angers people that despite their best efforts to pull her down, she keeps rising higher and getting better.
The comments are really disgusting and yet the Daily Mail refuses to moderate. I truly believe that this baiting and bullying is going on because certain people are very very afraid of her popularity. I have never seen anybody being relentlessly attacked like this and I believe it has more than just a little to do with Brexit and the growing xenophobia in this country. Meghan is unfortunate to have come to Britain at this time but I know that she is also getting a lot of love, and she will see that over the next few days, especially when she goes to Bristol.
F’ em. Their own permanent and personal miseries are still there eating them alive moments after that they type their shitty comments.
She looks amazing!
I covet those shoes! And yes, looking very pretty as always!
degustibus non est disputandum, but, this is my favorite thing she’s ever worn … ever?? I don’t know. I just love everything about this look!
REALLY? That dress silhouette for a pregnant woman is not old fashioned to me. If anything it is a little risque to me. Just a touch too tight. But it’s still very pretty and she looks lovely.
Lol her current shape is Round Little Mama
Yes her face is looking a little fuller now.