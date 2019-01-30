Duchess Meghan wore Brandon Maxwell for her first event at the National Theatre

The Duchess of Sussex had her first royal event of the week today, and we’ll also be seeing her tomorrow and Friday for other events. Today, Meghan visited one of her new patronages, the National Theatre. The Queen was the previous royal patron to the National Theatre, and I still believe that the Queen hand-selected this patronage for Meghan because Her Maj thought it would be a natural fit for the former actress.

Meghan arrived at the National Theatre about an hour after Prince Harry’s Commonwealth event ended. I think they probably coordinated the times with each other, so that royal reporters could have full access to both of their events. It’s one of those little things that I think Meghan has brought to the table – even though the British media has a large role in the smear campaign against her, she still cares about giving them access.

Meghan’s dress and blazer are from Brandon Maxwell, a designer I always associate with Lady Gaga. Right? Gaga used to wear SO much customized Maxwell. Gaga put him on the map. I always liked Gaga’s Maxwell looks – he does a lot of simple, classic, monochromatic looks. The dress – which I thought might be a two-piece but is not – is in a beige/blush shade and it looks cute. I think it probably needs the blazer for the whole “look.” Meghan’s heels are Aquazzura, one of her go-to shoe brands (and these seem to be a repeat). She also repeated her Carolina Herrera clutch (she used it for Trooping the Colour last year).

Meanwhile, did you know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be apart for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple? Harry is scheduled to visit Exercise Clockwork in Norway on V-Day. He’ll be spending the day there, but he’ll make it back to Meghan by the evening. It got me thinking that Harry is probably trying to get a few trips in over the next month, because as soon as Meghan’s due date gets closer, he won’t want to travel more than a few miles away from her.