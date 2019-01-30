“Rachel Maddow believes Don Trump Jr. will be indicted next” links

I watched this Rachel Maddow segment last night and I almost covered it today – Maddow believes that Don Trump Jr. will be indicted very, very soon. [Towleroad]
Does anyone really think Trump will care? I’m sure publicly he will make a big stink, but privately he will blame Uday for the mess he is in.
He knows Junior won’t rat on him. Junior and Eric will take the fall for him to prove their love for Daddy. Tom Jared Malevolo Riddle is disposable. The one he really needs to worry about is Nagini.
Dunno about Eric, but Don Jr would turn in dad in an instant if he decided there would be no money left from Don Sr and that telling the truth might keep him out of jail or at least a reduced sentence. I don’t think he actually cares about dear old dad, who mistreated and publicly humiliated his mother.
Yes but then he’ll pardon the kid.
Congress might put some obstacles in the pardon path. If not – people who accept pardons can’t take the 5th and can end up in jail for quite a while if they refuse to answer questions. Lying would get them perjury charges since I doubt that anybody is going to ignore more lies under oath.
We’re at least two more rounds of indictments away from Junior and Jared. But yes, soon.
Agree, I think the line is shortening but he’s not necessarily next up. Stone’s arrest had to make him nervous.
Julian Assange needs to be arrested next! That will officially expose Wikileaks as an arm of Putin’s Russian intelligence agency. It will also help establish exactly what the crimes were–then we can move on arresting all U.S. citizens who participated in the crimes–like all the Trumps.
I have Assange and Carter Page as next in my pool, followed by some random Russians, then Junior and Jared.
Fingers crossed!
Can they get Assange though? Isn’t he hiding out somewhere?
I think Jr. has been nervous for a while now. Good.
The entire mobbish bunch are undoubtedly nervous. But it’s delightful to envision Junior sweating a few more nights, wondering if he’ll get a Stone-cold wake-up visit.
can’t get assange without something drastic happening at the embassy
I think JA has seriously worn out his welcome at the Ecuadorean embassy.
From your lips to God’s ears Rachel!!!
I REALLY hope Rachel is right. It will be interesting to see Daddy Trump’s reaction when they come after his kids. And if Mueller indicts, you can be sure the Special Counsel has an airtight case. I think Jared is on his own. Trump will easily sacrifice him.
Jared is going to need a criminal lawyer AND a good divorce attorney. Nagini will cut him loose
I could totally see Jared pulling a Polanski and seeking refuge in some country without extradition.
If he was smart he would take refuge from Trump.
i remember two years ago when she was putting all these theories out there and i personally thought she seemed like she was off the rails and totally reaching into geraldo/hoffa’s grave territory. i take it all back b/c everything she predicted was dead on. she hasn’t gotten a damn thing wrong from her original theories about how this has all played out.
The Orange Turd is attacking Richard Blumenthal now – guess he’s seeing the writing on the wall about his loathesome spawn and is trying his usual “detract and deflect” character assassination frippery.
and esp funny is dotard tagging him as ‘da nang dick’… i’m guessing dotard’s fully recovered from his severe case of bone spurs that fortunately kept him out of uniform.
Anyone read what Roger Stone said in an interview? Russia is coming for Trump like a “bullet into his head”. He even knows Trump is a goner.
Ah, you comment struck a chord, literally…
Bullet in the Head by Rage Against the Machine:
“I give a shout out to the living dead
Who stood and watched at the feds cold centralized
So serene on the screen
You was mesmerized
Cellular phones soundin’ a death tone
Corporations cold
Turn ya to stone before you realize”
Any theories on why the acting AG was so obviously nervous last week? Maybe because the train is so far down the tracks that he cannot satisfy Orange’s desire to stop it?
I mean, it could be that but it’s more likely due to the fact that it was his first press conference EVER and he was clearly in WAY over his head. This is why everyone in Trump’s orbit was against BDTS (Big Dick Toilet Salesman) as AG, even in an “acting” capacity. He is woefully unqualified (a Trump nominee so obvs) and is very, VERY bad at public speaking. So many “ums” “ahs”, pauses, and stammering. He was the exact OPPOSITE of the cool, calm and collected appearance that you expect from a (normally) qualified AG that we expect to see.
dotard will just pardon dotard jr and the really ugly son. I find it interesting that princess complicit has suddenly taken a very low profile … so low, she hasn’t been papped in a while.. where is she…
If state charges are involved he won’t be able to do it.
oh definitely… he’s on the nys ag radar.
“the really ugly son” You have to be more specific.
I’m counting on the state of NY to have some charges lined up.
Seriously. Are we talking about Hell Mouth or Chinless Wonder?
Thank you @mycomment, lucy2 and Kitten. Your comments made me laugh out loud.
Pretty is as pretty does. Both Trump sons are pretty darned ugly in that respect.
MyComment: Nagini is busy packing.
The Queen has spoken…even if she isn’t right this time…no doubt it will happen regardless. He is guilty as sin of conspiring with Russia.
Honestly, I can’t get excited about these things anymore until they actually happen. There have been far too many times over the past two years when we’ve thought “That’s it, we’ve got him!” and then NOTHING happens.
That said, obviously I hope Rachel is right, but until POTUS himself goes down, we will still be living in a hellscape, so.
Agreed. And honestly I don’t want to even know about the next round of indictments unless it’s a Trump or a Kushner. Don’t care about Carter Page, or even Julian Assange at this point.
I get that these investigations take time… years even, but with the dropping of sanctions on Deripaska last week, this administration is just openly showing us they are working with / for Russia. They need to be taken down now!
I think Donnie jr. will break and sing like a canary at the slightest pressure.
…and it will be exactly what daddy dearest deserves.
Jr’s wife got out of there just in time. She saw exactly where this was going and took her kids and bounced!
I’m wondering when Ivanka will be going on a trip with her kids. After her brother gets indited but before her husband?
I’m still convinced that was to deliberately hide assets and his new relationship is fake and she’s in on it. She gets publicity and he gets a more plausible looking divorce. But the timing was right when he started getting worried. Too suspicious for me.
I’m going to the store and getting a lot of pies.
As soon as it starts, everybody come on over and we can have pie and coffee as we enjoy this bunch of clueless, worthless, jerks get what’s coming to ‘em.
Don’t feed the dog pie, tho. She is on a diet.
Yay, you’re the best. Can you pick up some white wine? Thanks 😁
Please, let it be so.
Erm…thanks for all the exclamation points…
Bless your little heart.
You can still fantasize about him, just visualize him in prison.
May want to look up how to write to a prisoner.
You may actually get a shot at catching his notice, he is going to be pretty bored in prison for the rest of his life.
And will have a lot of down time recovering from all the bubba’s in prison having a go at his @ss
So plenty of time to read all your prison inmate fan letters!
How can you love someone who supports this evil regime? Jared’s history is full of terrible things, like evicting tons of people based on fraudulent claims of construction, etc. Enabling Saudia Arabia’s torture and killing of a journalist. He’s done a lot of really horrible things, but you overlook that because you think he is cute or something? Raise your standards!
Ewwww Kushner has all the sex appeal of curdled milk. On top of being a terrible person, his perpetually-clammy babyface and fay posturing is just so….gross.
Additionally, he’s not smart. In fact, he’s very insular and ignorant.
He’s white privilege personified.
He reminds me of cold vanilla pudding. And I CANNOT EVEN IMAGINE having sex with this dude *shivers*–it would be like banging a tepid bowl of mushroom soup.
But you know, whatever works for you I guess.
I said it before and I say it again: Kushner looks like a serial killer who get’s rid of all of his body hair so he doesn’t live evidence behind.
Conjugal visits are the new sexy!
“it would be like banging a tepid bowl of mushroom soup”
I’m dying!!!! Such an apt comparison.
…Not as mean as defending the torture and murder of Jamal Khashoggi
BWAAHAHAHHAHA