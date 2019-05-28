DM: Prince Harry & Meghan planning a trip to Africa this year & next year

When the Duchess of Sussex was still pregnant, Prince William was apparently plotting to have Meghan and Harry exiled in Africa for a year or longer. The story is still shocking to me, and I still believe that it really was a thing which was being discussed among William and palace courtiers. The idea was that William understands that his brother and sister-in-law are glamorous, popular and exciting, and that the Sussexes are making the Cambridges look dull and lazy by comparison. Nothing gets the Cambridges to be truly keen than a little competition, or the need to kill some inconvenient gossip about an affair. Anyway, since that story broke, it’s been in the air – the Cambridges are trying to do the most to exile the Sussexes in big and small ways. So what do you make of this?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sealed their blossoming romance with a trip to Botswana, are firming up plans to return to Africa. I hear that officials in South Africa have been told to expect a visit by Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie later this year. ‘People have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming,’ a source claims. ‘Early preparations have begun.’ Harry, who is currently in Italy on his second foreign trip since Archie was born 19 days ago, is expected to be joined by Meghan and their baby when they visit South Africa and a number of other countries on the continent. The trip is being seen as a possible prelude to a much longer stay in Africa, of several months, next year.

Omid Scobie regularly gets scoops from Team Sussex, and when the initial “exile the Sussexes to Africa” story came out, Scobie got “Sussex sources” to say that of f–king course Harry and Meghan are not going to move to an African country for a year. The Sussexes want to travel and do good works abroad, of course, and of course they have charitable interests in Botswana and Lesotho, but they’re planning trips of one or two weeks, not one or two years. But the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential is still hyping the idea of an actual move or “much longer stay.” Methinks there’s still a plan being bandied about to exile the Sussexes.