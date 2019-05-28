Kanye West claims Trump supporters are ‘treated like enemies of America’

Kanye West has been canceled for me for more than a year. The MAGA stuff just got to be too much – I can defend a lot of things Kanye-related or Kanye-adjacent, but his descent into Trumplandia is still one of the most disturbing pop-culture moments of the past decade. I think the root of Kanye’s Donald Trump obsession is a combination of things: mental illness, ignorance, a martyr syndrome which Republicanism feeds and plus, he loves attention and wearing a MAGA hat gets him attention. Anyway, Kanye agreed to a sit-down interview with David Letterman for Letterman’s Netflix long-form interview show, My Guest Needs No Introduction. Guess what happened?

The Daily Beast today published a preview of David Letterman’s interview with Kanye West — which addresses music, fashion, West’s late mother and of course his much-criticized support of President Trump — on his Netflix show, which begins streaming next Friday, May 31. The article praises the hour-long session as “not only one of the best interviews Letterman has ever conducted, it’s also one of the most coherent and engaging interviews Kanye has ever given, even if it does go off the rails at times.” That may be the case, although there is scant evidence of it in the excerpts published today.

The most controversial statements, as usual, are about Trump, which apparently take place toward the end of the interview. West brings up the subject.

“This is like my thing with Trump — we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” he says, claiming that his donning a “Make America Great Again” hat is “not about politics” but rather an attempt to break the stigma around showing support for Trump.

Letterman brings up the Republican-led voter suppression efforts during the recent midterm elections. “So if I see a person that I admire talking about Donald Trump can think whatever he does,” Letterman says, “I wonder if those thoughts, indirectly, aren’t hurting people who are already being hurt.”

Instead, West replies that Trump voters are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.” After Letterman makes a case that Trump actually is not helping those who vote for him, West says, “Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?”

Asked who the real bullies in America are at the moment, he replies, “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”