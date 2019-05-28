Rob Lowe: It was ‘traumatic’ to watch Prince William lose his hair

It’s no secret that Prince William used to be truly handsome. In his youth – his teen years and early 20s – you could really see Princess Diana’s genes. He had a head full of blonde hair and big blue eyes just like Diana. He still has the same eyes, obviously, but those Windsor genes announced themselves like a motherf–ker when William was in his mid-20s. William turns 37 this summer, and he’s largely resembled a grumpy egg for years now. That’s not a slam on bald dudes or balding dudes, many of whom pull it off with grace. This is William-specific, and honestly, his egg-ness is about more than his hair loss. I hate-respect William’s lack of vanity when it comes to his fading looks. He leaned into his hair loss with a brutal short haircut and, I mean, what else can be done? Well, Rob Lowe has some thoughts. Who asked Rob Lowe? I have no idea.
Rob Lowe is poking fun at Prince William for his hair loss, calling the dramatic transformation of his once-enviable mane ‘a traumatic experience’.
‘Can we talk about William? The future king of your country let himself lose his hair!’ the 55-year-old actor joked. ‘Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the f***ing king of England!’ he exclaimed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.
When asked if he considered himself less or more vain than British men Lowe said, ‘British men set a low bar’, while reflecting on his latest role in the ITV drama Wild Bill, where he plays an American cop policing the English town of Lincolnshire. Then he went in on the Duke of Cambridge.
‘And there’s a pill! The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having that stuff mainlined into my veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years,’ Loew said, citing his personal effort to keep his healthy mane.
While Rob Lowe is a jackass – it’s true – he’s also not completely wrong about how traumatic it’s been to watch William go from golden-haired Disney prince to… whatever is happening now. That being said, I’m glad William isn’t so vain that he was taking pills and getting hair grafts and whatever else just to maintain his hairline. I get that most men are sensitive about their hair and hair loss, and I’ve heard stories about William being sensitive about it, years ago, but I appreciate that he basically doesn’t give a f–k now. I guess it’s part of the whole “future king” thing – Future Kings don’t have to worry about what the peasantry says about their hair loss.
I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
Yeah, the use of the word “traumatic” startled me too. He could have used a less dramatic word.
Traumatic might be a little too strong. Rob Lowe is also a total moron. Who the hell talks as though Prince William or British mens lack of vanity is a bad thing? Maybe we should try to encourage people to be more comfortable in their own skin rather than ridicule them for it and suggest more cosmetic surgery is needed.
Exactly. I am no William fan, but this is the last thing anybody should be holding against him.
We should be questioning the images and standards in our colective imaginery. How detached they are from the real people around us. This all consuming vanity is nothing to be proud of.
Rob Lowe should join the Real Housewives of OC. He’d fit right in.
THIS!!! he’s got the botox and fillers to fit right in. Nothing wrong with using either, but him and the housewives have gone overboard
shockingly shallow vanity and projection
still, i actually appreciate it bc Matthew Mccaughnhy and Tom Cruise and many others could all just step into that line with Lowe- mailing whatever to keep that full head of hair
Would start watching
William’s transformation really was quite shocking. If I were him and could afford to do something about the hair loss, I absolutely would have…but to each their own.
I suspect he didn’t realize he could fall quite so far. I think if you’d given him a picture of what he looks like now and said “that’s the endgame”, he’d have sprinted to the nearest dermatologist/dentist for aggressive preventative measures.
Alas, tis too late. 🙁
Agreed. If I had the means to prevent that, I 100% would have…and I’m thinking those same thoughts at Harry right now.
Lately I’ve noticed William is starting to slouch his shoulders like Kate does in some photos. Not good.
Honestly, I like that he has not gone in for any kinds of treatments and I think a lot less of Rob Lowe (not that I thought much of him to start with) for “mainlining” a hair growth pill. And really, he doesn’t look bad–he just doesn’t look like the heartthrob he was. I feel a lot of this fading of his “looks” is also just his personality coming out in a more and more negative light. Like, if William looked like this but was showing up at events multiple times per week and looking like he wanted to be there and not moaning about how all he wants is a normal life, he’d come off as being a lot more attractive.
I agree with Cate– I find William very unattractive now (and used to think he was really hot), and it’s because all i see when i look at him is a petulant, whiny, arrogant man-child who does bad drunken dad-dancing on a trip with the bros to Switzerland while missing his baby daughter’s first Easter and is known to throw tantrums in private like a little spoiled brat. Like Cate said, if he were a nicer person who did a lot of good for people, i’d find him much more attractive.
@Cate
Why would you say something like that? That you respect someone less for taking a pill that can prevent and reverse hair loss for a majority of men? Can you imagine how it would feel to begin to lose your own hair? Personally, I know that I would feel incredibly self-conscious, scared, and unattractive. If William doesn’t, then that’s awesome.
Rob Lowe is a jerk, to be sure, but *that* is not something that makes him a jerk. He’s exaggerating, you don’t “mainline” Finasteride, which is known more commonly as Propecia, it is taken daily in 1 mg doses.
Well, baldness in women is quite rare, whereas it’s quite common in men, and there are plenty of bald men who are considered “hot” so I don’t think it’s really comparable to ask how I (a woman) would feel about losing my hair. It’s more comparable to ask how I feel about age spots, lines around my eyes, or gray hair, which is…I don’t love it but that’s what happens as you get older. The way Lowe phrased it (“I was mainlining that stuff and PW should too!!”) comes across as shallow and also judgy of something that for many men is a perfectly normal part of aging.
The level of vanity/obsession with physical appearance that is so prevalent in the US really disgusts me.
Isn’t there a rule of some sort that members of the BRF shouldn’t alter their bodies? They keep their crooked teeth, baldness and wrinkles because they come with the royal genes. Also, it’d be dumb to lose a king on a plastic surgeon’s table. And seriously, there’s no shame at being bald
@arpeggi
Definitely not a rule against it. Several members of the BRF have clearly had some cosmetic tweaks done; good work is work that looks natural!
Just as one example, Kate’s had at least one nose job, along with Botox and fillers. And likely a brow lift. Don’t think she needed any of it, but I understand why she did it.
And then there’s the lovely Princess Pushy, Princess Michael of Kent – she’s had quite a bit of work done.
Neither Kate nor Princess Michael have “royal genes”, though…
Well that’s a shitty thing to joke about, what a dick.
I agree. Imagine if a woman said something like this about another woman! How catty and bitchy can he be?
Agreed.
Messy Rob Lowe has enough cr0p in how own life – till today – that hair of someone else shouldn’t be ‘traumatic’ for him.
He’s a real asshole. And he looks like shit, hair or no hair.
Yeah this is rude and unnecessary. And not surprising, as Lowe seems to be a jerk.
Someone should explain to Lowe that William did not audition for the job, nor will his parts be limited to the cranky grandfather because he is bald.
I don’t even particularly like William, and I found this so horrible and offensive. What a dick. I don’t know what pill he’s been taking, but the truth is, for most men, there is NOTHING they can do (this is men, if it were that easy, it would be everywhere), and I really feel for them having to watch it happen, and not be able to stop it. Bald shaming is gross. STOP MAKING FUN OF PEOPLE’S BODIES!!
100%. Let’s just be nice about how we look and what our bodies are. If your personality is shite and you’re a mean person, then we’ll talk.
He’s talking about Finasteride. It stops hair loss in many men but there is a low risk of sexual disfunction as a side effect…. but it turns many men off from using it. Honestly Rob’s comments are uncalled for, but if I were William I’d be trying PRP.
Rob Lowe is annoying, and I’m not sure why he felt the need to supply us with his opinion on another man’s hair loss, but there is most certainly a pill that works. I will admit to being slightly surprised that he did not try it, given that access to medicine is not an issue for him.
It’s called Finasteride, known more commonly as Propecia. It works by lowering dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels, it’s assumed it can reduce hair loss for a majority of men. It also often achieves a measure of regrowth.
Yeah I just think Wills isn’t that vain. I can’t think of any reason other than vanity for trying to combat hair loss. And I didn’t know there was a pill. Rob, on the other hand, seems like he would be aghast at a single hair falling out. He also made his living off his good looks, unlike William.
My husband tried to do Rogaine and after about six months he decided it wasn’t worth the mess and hassle and he just shaved his head. His brother has been doing Rogaine for 25 years and he has kept his hair. He wins in terms of commitment. And hair, I guess, lol.
@esmom
The pill is called Finasteride, known more commonly as Propecia. Because it works by lowering dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels, it’s assumed it can reduce hair loss for a majority of men. It also often achieves a measure of regrowth.
It’s pretty much magical; I would be taking it if I were Harry and I’d still try it if I were William (although I’d also shave my head and embrace the baldness if I were Wills).
I’d agree that generally speaking British men don’t take good care of themselves and the bar is rather low, but I wouldn’t say outside of Hollyweird the bar is set much higher!
That’s what I think too. Although I do think men like William have good bodies.
I disagree British men are taking much better care of themselves today. I know what l used to see on the tube going to work 30 years ago and what l see and smell today, and it’s much much better.
I had a crush on William when I was younger, like most girls back then, and didn’t care for Harry. It’s the opposite now lol. Yeah it was surprising to see him look so different just by balding, but not traumatizing lmao. I liked Rob Lowe in Parks & Rec, but he often comes off like a sanctimonious douche in interviews and on social media. At least he admits he used therapy for his hair and probably other things too.
I wonder who would look better if they were both bald?? I’m still not attracted to Harry but yup William’s balding made a huge difference. Unlike rob (who I normally love) William doesn’t need to be perfectly handsome to do his “job.” (Rob does have a job. Wills does stuff but IMO way over compensated just like his whole family.)
I suspect Harry would still look better. He’s already losing hair and showing thinning of his crown. The beard really gives him a more rugged look that’s more attractive to me.
I don’t think Harry would look better bald. They’re both pretty pale…
I don’t think Harry (or Will) is attractive now and I think a bald Harry will be much worse, just like a bald Will is much worse. They don’t have great head shapes or facial features to carry it off. Luckily for them, they’re both tall and well-built (and princes, LOL.) Agree, however, that Rob Lowe shouldn’t have said anything publicly.
I was much more depressed when I realized how badly Harry is starting to bald. I was always a Harry fan, never saw Will’s appeal.
Harry was very good-looking at William/s wedding. I think his face has changed too — he doesn’t look like he once did, and it’s not like he’s old.
When they were both younger, they had that peaches and cream thing going on that their mother did in her 20s. William is now older than his mom was when he died, and I don’t think that kind of complexion stays over a lifetime. Even his mom lost it around 30 (maybe from suntanning).
Harry will always be more attractive because of his personality.
Good looks are not dependent on the amount of hair you have, it depends on how happy and confident you are. Yul Brynner was a looker, and so are many other bald people. William needs to find happiness and be more confident and his good looks will come back. Right now William’s brows are always knotted together and he has a grimace and a frown even when he is trying to smile.
In photos before he was married he really did look calm, happy and handsome. In recent years since his marriage he looks miserable and fed up most of the time. Kate and William may even be going through counselling as we speak. Also William needs to stop feeling bitter and jealous of the popularity of the Sussexes, otherwise his looks will go even further down the pan.
Some heads truly don’t suit being bald though. William’s doesn’t, not sure how Harry’s will. One of my brothers is quite bald and sadly he has the least suited head shape for it as well, it’s a big factor in how well baldness wears on them.
Hot tip: everyone loses hair as they get older. Some people also get white hair in their twenties. It’s one of the things we could all be less judgemental and rude about, as we have learned to be about weight, so that we can all just relax and not hate ourselves over stupid ish.
Not all, my grand father has a thick head full of lovely grey hair.
Doesn’t Prince Andrew still have hair? I haven’t looked lately but, I don’t recall him being bald.
@Ally
Actually, hair loss is genetic and hormonally-related. Hot tip: Some men will not lose their hair, some will.
Baldness in men is related to the male hormone dihydrotestosterone, which causes old hairs on the scalp to be replaced by progressively shorter and thinner hairs in a predictable pattern, beginning at the temples and crown of the head.
Not sure Rob should be talking about traumatizing. That thumbnail was not kind. So tight.
Thought the same thing.
Looks to me like has had a lot of bad face work done.
He’s starting to look like his character in Behind the Candlelabra.
Kaiser!!! This post got me 🤣🤣🤣🤣. You are truly gifted!!! “… Windsor genes announced themselves like a motherf*…” and “resembles a grumpy egg”. Pure GOLD!!!! Hahaha
Um, what pill? There’s no guaranteed cure for baldness. How ridiculous. I’m sure William, and Harry for that matter have tried a few things, but at the end of the day you’re fighting a losing battle. Might as well accept it and go on with life.
The pill is called Finasteride, known more commonly as Propecia. Because it works by lowering dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels, it’s assumed that it can reduce hair loss for a majority of men. It often also achieves a level of regrowth.
So it exists and it works.
One of the few redeeming qualities I see in William, as I’ve grown up alongside him and clearly remember his days of being super handsome, is his apparent lack of vanity. Good for him! Life isn’t about looks, for the vast majority of people.
He’s a human being. He doesn’t owe anyone hair on his head or a handsome smile. My brother in law went bald very young and actually looks MORE handsome with the bald head. Maybe Will likes the way he looks, as he’s grown into a father and husband and fully formed adult man.
William also has GLORIOUS body.🤙🤙
I’ve seen it at swimming events.
Hairy and toned.😛
Lucky Kate then, as long as Rose gives her a chance. 😉
@Charliepenn
Prince William is exceedingly vain in many ways. And there is nothing vain about trying to prevent and reverse hair loss. I doubt you would sit by and do nothing if you began to lose your hair, especially when you could simply go get a prescription for Propecia that would stop and possibly reverse it. It’s incredibly difficult to lose your hair; if you haven’t gone through it yourself, I think it’s rather cruel of you to judge it.
There are plenty of men who do not like the way that they look bald, and simply don’t look better bald. It’s a crapshoot.
Huh. Ok. I don’t get this.
I suppose I get why we’d care — I don’t understand why Rob Lowe would.
The pill is called Propecia. And let me assure you, if you had always had a mane of thick, pretty hair, and it started falling out, you would at least try it.
and sexual dysfunction is a side effect. the literature isn’t clear on how many patients experience it https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3481923/
Well, the future King of England had the duty of producing an heir and a spare so I can see why he didn’t choose that route.
@HCR
It’s an incredibly uncommon side effect of Propecia. I know over 20 men who take Propecia, and not a single one of them has had *any* negative side effects from it. And since you would discover if you were one of the unlucky few that experienced that side effect very quickly, you would obviously simply stop taking it. It’s that easy.
Wasn’t it reported that Trump takes Propecia? I think most men are extremely sensitive about hair loss and balding. Someone like Lowe in the industry probably does experience it as traumatic and possibly career-threatening.
I can understand his own hair loss being traumatic for him, not William’s.
As a woman, I’ll admit to feeling some chagrin when a man I thought was extremely handsome suddenly looks a bit different. I guess that’s why I find Rob Lowe’s reaction to William’s hair loos a bit startling — did he have a crush on William too? The only people who have this kind or reaction to William’s hair loss are the ones who swooned over him back in the day.
exactly- i mean look at Ted Danson and John Travolta
who both for YEARS UPON YEARS fought to hide the fact that they used toupees
bc they are essentially bald
I wouldn’t fault a guy for taking it. I dated a guy, we were both in our 20s and he had a receding hairline. He was very self conscious about it, I felt bad for him.
Prince William is incredibly vain, just in different ways.
He just hasn’t gotten any type of treatment because he doesn’t need to, being the likely future king, everyone’s told him he’s God’s gift all his life, and the press would have a field day anyway.
We’re all vain to some degree, but Rob Lowe takes it to new heights. Why he’s concerned about someone else’s hair when he’s got his own (reasonably successful) life going on is a big WTF to me.
Sure, I’ve thought about William’s hair (or lack of it) from time to time (I’m not going to lie), but this is not something you should admit to being worried about in PUBLIC. Usually when I’m stressing about William’s hair it’s because I’m procrastinating and want to avoid real work. When I’m in a relaxed, good mood, other people’s hair is the last thing on my mind.
Celebrities — they’re, uh, just like us. Sad.
I don’t know why anyone is getting up in arms about Rob Lowe. Who even cares about him?
William will be okay. The hair loss didn’t stop Rose Hanbury!
I don’t think anyone cares about Rob Lowe himself. An article was posted about him on this particular blog (I would not have heard about it otherwise), and people are responding to what he said. It’s a circle that goes round.
I think it’s the fact that he was a once very pretty man (not my type, but objectively he was considered more handsome than other men) concerned about William’s hair that’s a bit puzzling. I know it is to me anyway. To be honest, I had no idea guys worried about this stuff. It’s a startling revelation that someone who was a sex symbol back in his day and is largely known for his looks would think this much about William’s hair. Also, he’s 55, not Bieber’s age. His problem with William’s hair is slightly fascinating.
If Robert Redford, an exceedingly handsome man his whole life, suddenly talked about Leonardo Dicaprio’s face bloat (even though that might be more in his control due to drinking) as having caused him unusual trauma, I’d find that weird too. Maybe I feel pretty people should consider themselves lucky when they stay pretty for a long time. Rob Lowe — thank your lucky stars you have good genetics and kept your hair. I think it’s poor form for pretty people to laugh at other people for not inheriting their genes.
It’s true. William will be alright hair or not.
I’d rather this just turn into a Big Willy post.
If my face resembled a melted candle I don’t think I’d be so quick to point out someone else’s hair loss…
It wasn’t just Bill’s hair that changed his looks. His whole face shape and nose elongated. He looks like a heavy drinker. And his yellow stained horse teeth are just gross.
Diana’s nose was long.It worked for her face and made it more unique from a Christie Brinkley-type blonde, but it wasn’t a typical nose, I don’t think. I think he might have inherited that.
My mother says over the years, you get the face you deserve, i.e., the face inside comes out.
That’s the only reason I can support, @Bella DuPont is that the ugly inside has oozed it’s way outside. His expressions on public outings have not been charming.
Exactly, William has lost his looks because he has developed a jealous an bitter personality, and may be unhappy in his marriage, and it is showing I his face. Even when he smiles, these days his face has frown lines. His brow is always pulled together as though he is annoyed.
I love your mother’s saying!!!!!
Yeah it’s like his cheeks got bigger and his whole face heavier. And his eyes and brows got paler. If you put the hair back, he still won’t be that handsome like before
Yeah, his jaw is really heavy and beefy looking sometimes, his dark eye circles tells me he’s a drinker.
@Lowrider, his dark eye circles may simply be from having three children and lack of sleep.
It’s not just the hair, it’s his face that changed so much.
Exactly. There are lots of handsome bald men. WIlls’ face changed so much that the hair is the least of the issues.
I would like to know how Rob Lowe knows William hasn’t ever tried a medical solution that in his case was ineffective. William needs to DIrect Message Rob about his personal receipts ASAP (eyeball roll). !! (As if…)
I always thought hair loss couldn’t be fixed (otherwise, there would be less bald men in their 40s), so I thought maybe William tried something, it failed, and he moved on.
Ever notice the lack of balding in Hollywood? As they approach 40 mens receding hairlines get mysteriously fuller. (Ben Affleck, Jude Law, Chris Pine, all the superhero actors etc.) In times past male actors frequently became bald with age. They either wore toupees (Burt Reynolds, William Shatner) or often transitioned from leading man to character actor. Yul Brynner, however, was in his own ridiculously handsome bald category. Dwayne Johnson now carries the YB flag.
I haven’t been paying attention to him, but has Rob Lowe always been such a dumbass?
I don’t have a problem with bald men, like who cares?
Plus, in most cases, it’s their genetics that are causing baldness….it’s beyond their control.
I don’t find Prince William handsome, but it’s actually nothing to do with his baldness.
I think he’s always tried too hard to be a comedian and fails. He should just accept his lot in life as a pretty man and leave the prospect of trying to be funny to other people. Being funny is not his gift so I don’t know why he tries.
Lowe might want to stop boasting about taking those pills. All the men I know who explored that option discovered that hair growth pills usually have a side effect of impotence. Maybe that’s why he’s such a megab*tch these days.
@tfanty
I often look forward to your comments and I’ve been glad to see you around again. However, what you’ve said is just simply not true. The pill in question is called Propecia, (there are not “pills”, just one) and sexual dysfunction is an extremely rare side effect. There is no way that you know many/multiple men who have experienced this side effect on Propecia, or you’d know all of the men in the UK who have experienced an adverse effect.
Please don’t exaggerate about the side effects of a medication, even as a joke. William is a grumpy egg-y dork because… he’s a grumpy egg-y dork.
Side effects are vastly under-reported. You sound like a Propecia pusher.
William’s baldness isn’t so much a problem as his general unsexy energy. I don’t know if it’s the way he holds himself or his clothing choices but he’s so unattractive. He seems devoid of sexual energy, but maybe RoseWho? will pop up and counter that at some point…
He aged and now looks like a total dad…and not in a DILF way. I think Harry having a beard helped him keep some of that energy. But I can’t imagine William with a beard. He just has that perpetually uptight image, though he might not be that way in reality. It’s just how he comes across to me.
He is uptight.
Yup. There are tons of hot bald dudes out there.
ALso, Rob Lowe is a catty bitch.
To me, he always seems so tense in public. He sets his jaw and walks so stiff.
at least William has his original face and isn’t obsessed with aging.
William’s baldness isn’t the problem at all. It’s the grandpa clothes, the low energy swagger, disdain for the peasants, the butter yellow teeth and the old lady sensibility. #Rosewho must like it musty, gin soaked and with the socks on.
I just spit water everywhere. Everywhere.
Hahahahahahahahaha! Not the socks on!
The public humiliation from his sex tape didn’t cause Rob Lowe trauma, but William’s hair did? This continues to be baffling to me.
And wasn’t the girl underage?
Yeah. She was 16.
Right? Of all the people to throw shade about traumatic things in people’s youths, underage-girl sextape man is doing it? The same guy whom had to leave the country to escape prosecution/social stigma? That Rob Lowe?
Yea not just the hair loss, it was that it all kind of happened at the same time so the effect is exaggerated. His face changed, matured (man those Windsors have some strong genes)
He’s really not an unattractive man, it’s just that we remember the younger man lol
And the fact that he has RBF lol
My brother is probably the least vein person I know and he had a very difficult time when he started loosing his hair. Due to health issues, he went from having a full head of wavy blond hair (that he never bothered to style) to a significant bald spot by his mid 20s. And, due to those health issues he was unable to use any effective pill or topical treatment.
I applaud any famous man, particularly those that loose hair early, who lets nature take its course. It makes it a little (emphasis on little) easier for those who have no choice.
As some other people pointed out, Williams loosing his looks was less the hair loss and more the change in face shape. He looks very different even when wearing a hat. He went from high cheek bones and chisled jaw to elongated and shapeless. The Windsor genes kicked in early. For some reason most of that family goes from attractive to how did that happen. Harry was interesting, he started to peek in his mid 20s, much later than most in that family. But the genes have started to kick in the past couple of years.
Yeah the horsey Windsor inbred genes are kicking in in Harry too.
Edward is a tragedy. Charles is bloated and swollen. Anne turned into a broad. Strangely Andrew looks the best and that’s not saying much. Probably because he doesn’t drink.
I have to disagree. Does anyone today find Andrew attractive? Did you not see Charles fabulous body on the beach during the Caribbean trip?
As the Windsors age it’s almost compulsory that they recede from their nose and teeth I swear to god.
lowrider I beg to differ – Randy Andy is the one who now looks bloated and swollen! Sure Charles has put on a few but he still looks fit for his age. His face has filled out over the years but imo, for the better.
I actually think Charles looks great right now. We’re at #PeakCharles!!
The infamous Windsor glo down.
Dead!!!
Not here for the bald shaming Rob Lowe. It’s cruel and unnecessary. William looks good when he has a pleasant demeanour – petulance is not a good look on anyone. William is better off embracing his baldness and getting on with it. He keeps his body very fit and he is tall so lots going for him.
I could not get over how amazing John Travolta looks completely bald. After years of wigs I hope he embraces this look. He is such a handsome guy.
Male-pattern baldness is passed on via the maternal line. The Windsor line has nothing to do with William’s hair loss. Not a fan of William, but good for him for accepting his baldness and moving on. As for Rob Lowe, he’s been coming off as vapid, judgy, and self-entitled for quite some time.
I used to love Rob Lowe, but he has turned into such a smug bastard!
I found Rob Lowe’s comments to be annoying, but I’m laughing at some of the responses here, because every time there is a post about William, with pictures, it seems like half the comments are saying basically what Rob Lowe said.
Anyway, its not that William looks so bad now, its that he looks so bad compared to how he looked at 20, 21.
Yeah, but Robe Lowe said that it was one of the great “traumatic” experiences of HIS Life. I’ve never seen anyone other than Rob Lowe say something like that even when people talk about William’s balding (sure, we’ve all done it anonymously).
That is strange phrasing from his end Look at his original comment. it’s as if the balding personally destroyed him and gave him PTSD, not William (who is actually effected by the balding). Makes no sense for a celebrity to say that out loud — it’s not so much the observation about the balding itself that’s odd (yeah, we’ve all noticed what’s happened to William’s head, including Harry and Kate) so much as he acts like William’s balding had some personal effect on destroying Rob Lowe’s psyche.
I assumed he was trying to be funny and witty and it just came across annoying. I’ve called things “traumatic” before that definitely aren’t traumatic. Shrug.
ETA but I will say that I think this is a good example of something that doesn’t need to be said, or that probably sounded a lot funnier in Rob Lowe’s head, but he should probably have thought twice before saying it.
Yeah, but public commentary is different from talking privately to friends. There’s a big difference between you and I using the word “traumatic” in private and a public figure uttering something to be consumed by an audience. Even the use of the word traumatic might have been fine if he didn’t act like it happened to HIS life. It’s as if the balding affected him more than it did William. How odd.
He also always tries to be funny and fails, and nobody ever finds him funny. He’s not Chris Rock. He’s a handsome guy (or used to be — I don’t know what I think of his looks now) who is good at being good-looking — he should just stay in his lane. Chris Rock probably could have made fun of William’s balding and he would have phrased it in a way that would have made us laugh, although I can’t really imagine Chris Rock thinking about this.
Whatever. Some people are bald. As long he sin screens his head I don’t see the problem.
I typically, as a whole, do not like bald men. However, I had a dream about the bald Scotman in Outlander last night. Lol
Rob Lowe sounds like a moron in this interview, and I am NOT fond of any of the royals TYVM
Now for me to sound like a moron…
No, I can‘t do it. Rob‘s family would be such an easy turn around target, but that should be off limits no matter how asinine his comments are.
Trump has a combover and has tried his hardest to fight nature, so I think this shows that being powerful can’t protect you from hair loss.
Ew. Rob Lowe sounds like a vain a-hope here.
Immature and gross to make comments like this about someone’s natural appearance.
I kinda agree with him. It was sad to watch William get so bald so fast. It’s like he went from spring pup to old man in 2 months. Harry is on the same path although he doesn’t grimace as much as William. Thankfully. And what is wrong with trying to maintain one’s hair? While yes Rob is vain, it IS required in his business. I don’t think William was happy to go so bald. Who would be?
I don’t think maintaining one’s hair is wrong. But I don’t think he needs to impose his expectations on William. It’s the same reaction I would have to someone of a certain weight trying to impose their own expectations on someone else’s body or someone telling curly-haired people what their hair should look like (like when everyone told Keri Russell she shouldn’t have gotten that haircut/).
Anyway, maybe William tried and nothing worked (that’s my guess). I think hair loss is dependent on genetic luck. Whenever someone has a lot of hair, I just assume they’re really lucky (like the Kennedys — does anyone in that family lose hair?).
She shouldn’t have gotten that haircut, but I would never tell her that.
Yeah, I don’t have a problem with people secretly thinking it. It’s just that I’ve seen interviews where she said people would walk up to her and tell her straight to her face she shouldn’t have cut her hair, which I found baffling. When I think something looks bad on someone I won’t say it to someone’s face.
I’ve noticed people have mentioned that Rob Lowe has said what people say in the comments section, but the comments section is anonymous and I have serious doubts that William is lurking on here so I do think there’s a difference between Rob Lowe saying something that William will hear through the media and someone saying something anonymously on a site that William has likely never bothered to look up and has no interest in.
Meh. What he said was mean, but also an obvious attempt to be funny. I laughed a little… Mainly bc the idea is Rob lowe sitting around talking sh*t like this is funny to me. I also liked that he admitted using anti aging interventions himself- men so rarely talk about it.
I also just can’t muster much sympathy for William. Kate and Meghan get dragged for their appearance constantly. I don’t know how many comments have been posted on this blog about the Middleton sisters’ skin and wrinkles in particular. I find those very mean spirited. But that’s fine I guess and I’m supposed to feel bad bc a random Hollywood celebrity cattily joked about William’s baldness? Hell no. He’ll be fine. What’s good for the princess is good for the prince no? His job is most about PR and appearances anyway. He’s not there for his intellect.
If I were Kate, I’d be laughing hysterically about this- and hoping maybe It would give him a fraction more empathy for the crap I go through.
I will admit that Rob Lowe, a man, thinking about William’s hair is amusing to me. If Britney Spears had said this, it would make more sense to me since I think females from his age range crushing on him have long been concerned with William’s hair loss, not men who are 20 years older than him.
I do think that if a famous celebrity criticized Kate or Meghan’s appearance, that celebrity would be frowned upon though. It’s not good manners for famous people to talk about the looks of other famous people.
It’s definitely not good manners. It doesn’t make me think highly of Rob Lowe. But I don’t feel bad for William either.
I don’t think it’s necessary to feel bad for William. I think I just find it odd that Rob Lowe would give any thought to this. Yeah, I’ll fully admit I’ve given thought to this but I was one of those females who thought William was extremely good-looking when he was 21. You would only think about William’s hair loss if you had a crush on him in his university days and were attracted to him at some point.
The only person who looks bad and sounds awful here is Rob.
Why are people still asking what this pedophile thinks?
i wonder what elon musk did to get his hair back, though he’s not the only high-profile person who mysteriously grew his hair back lol…
Rob Lowe’s vanity is hilarious to me. They poked fun of it on Parks and Rec. I guess this is rude but I don’t care that much. He’s always been like this and I’ve always thought it was funny.
He’s always been a decent guy. I think the point of the joke was his own vanity, hollywood/american vanity, rather than making fun. Maybe a little rude, but if I could take being endlessly bullied and beaten as a child, Will can take a little ribbing as an adult.
And WOW. I never paid attention to the Royals and had no TV for so many years – I had no idea what William looked like. Total babe! So much Diana. I’m sure it was more traumatic for him to loose his hair at such a young age!
Didn’t he once say that there was an “unbelievable prejudice” against good-looking people? I get what his overall meaning is, but he does use words in a hyberbolic and annoying way.
Men shaming this time.
I’m actually glad William isn’t vain to have hair again, it’s easy doable although you might get too much and look like Rooney (the soccer player).
It’s the “I don’t care” attitude refreshing.
I’m sure he knows he was really hot, like a boyband member hot and he graciously aged. Good example.
I always tell my husband that one of the main reasons I married him is because of his very luscious head of hair. My father in law’s just the same. I find a lot of bald guys very sexy: Stanley Tucci, Mark Strong come to mind. William’s looks did rely a bit on his blonde hair, and he’s rather horsey looking now, like all the Windsors. Still, he’s an attractive man, and tall and lanky, He’ll be fine!
Omg guys he is being light hearted and teasing by picking on the prince. Of course it’s not traumatic, that’s hyperbole.
It is absolutely not meant to be taken seriously. Why are you all upset when at some point we have all commented on his royal baldness at some point.
Rob Lowe has been criticized on Twitter for being obnoxious on different occasions. He has a reputation for sticking his foot in his mouth. I think if someone else had said this, people would probably see his joke as light-hearted (maybe not though — in general, people find it odd when celebrities talk about other celebrities since they’re not anonymous commentators). But since this is Rob Lowe, some of us are inclined to view his commentary through the prism of his general obnoxiousness. I suppose he thought of the thing that would generate headlines and it worked.
I’d appreciate it more if he wasn’t a future King, which isn’t lost on any of us, I know. I too have been seeing and feeling middle age creep up on me for a while now, but I can’t throw on a cloak of Queeness and KNOW it doesn’t matter.
Lol…but now Williams outside appreance matches his personality 🤷♀️
If William didn’t come off as a pompous @ss id fill bad. But I dont 😊
I don’t like making fun of people balding…goodness knows there are plenty of things about myself that I see changing as I age that I hope people won’t pick at. However, with Will I am surprised that he never looked into an FUE hair transplant. My long term partner had significant balding at the crown and a dramatic receding hairline. He got the FUE procedure done in Seattle and the results have been miraculous. It is very expensive and takes a long time for it to all grow in, but it is a night and day difference. Always wondered why Will did not look into that.
WTAF!
(Personally I never found Will attractive even with hair.)
Seriously, What an a**hole thing to say!!
If watching someone else lose their hair is a major traumatic experience for anyone, they’ve have a good f-in life!
Unreal! How about men can lose their hair and still be men, and women can lose their hair and still be women, and other people mind their own business?
ETA: For anyone concerned about hair thinning before it becomes complete loss, many people are having great results with the concentrated plasma treatment. (Can’t remember the real name.) They take your blood, concentrate the plasma, and then the better ones concentrate it again, and then they inject it into areas of the scalp where there is thinning. It seems to stimulate growth again. I’m thinking of getting it if my hair doesn’t come back once I’m on proper thyroid medication again.
My husband is in the throes of the balding process; it depresses him, yet he does nothing to intervene. It’s maddening!!!! I’m planning to put castor oil on his head when he isn’t looking.
For some reason, the castor oil thing made me laugh.
Douche bro move
I don’t feel comfortable slagging on men for things over which they have little to no control, like hair loss, shortness, etc. One interesting comment about Prince William came from my late mother, and I’ve never heard anyone else make this observation: She was scandalized that the Royal Family didn’t outfit him with braces! She thought his overbite was a bit too pronounced; she’d say, “With all their money, they can’t fix his teeth?!?” I wonder if orthodontia would improve his profile, and thereby his overall look.
I think both Prince Harry and Prince William have had braces but I think their teeth shifted the way it does with most people as they age. I’m pretty sure William has a permanent retainer on the back of his bottom teeth. I think his front teeth are like Diana’s (I think she also had braces). When I was growing up, I’m almost certain I saw photos of William with braces on (although I’m open to the possibility that I could be imagining it).
What I don’t understand is why William doesn’t whiten his teeth. Dude.
I’ve been told by my orthodontist that whitening your teeth makes them lose plaque and thins them. And it doesn’t last. It’s not always the best thing to do. What you see quite often is people who have gotten veneers, which is also not the best thing for your teeth, as the cosmetic dentist shaves them down in order to accommodate the veneers, which have to be replaced after so many years.
I’ve read numerous comments on here about Kate & her veneers. I found it surprising as she always seemed to have straight, solid teeth. In the absence of damage to the teeth or deformed teeth, why would someone have healthy teeth shaved down like that in order to have veneers?
The Biebs dragged Prince Bill for his thinning crown
“I mean, there are things to prevent that nowadays, like Propecia,” Bieber said. “I don’t know why he doesn’t just get those things, those products. You just take Propecia and your hair grows back. Have you not got it over here?”