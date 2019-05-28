“Michael Sheen & Jon Hamm share their regional slang with VF” links

Michael Sheen & Jon Hamm trade regional slang. [Pajiba]
This is one of the most macabre things I’ve ever seen. [OMG Blog]
Brie Larson is jacked these days. [The Blemish]
David & Victoria Beckham are fine, they swear. [LaineyGossip]
I’m so old, I remember when my dad smoked on planes. [Dlisted]
I haven’t paid attention to Iggy Azalea in a while, but this sucks for her, yikes. [Jezebel]
I love this turtleneck on Olivia Wilde but her makeup & hair could be better. [Tom & Lorenzo]
More photos from the end of Cannes. [GFY]
Blake Shelton’s got jokes about alcoholism. [Seriously OMG]
As someone who lives 20 minutes away from Llanfairpwllgwyngyll this brings me great Welsh joy, ha!
Is there an abbreviation, or is the full word written in the mail service?
Llanfairpwllgwyngyll is the “shortened” version and I know some people use Llanfair PG as well.
Oh my. Imagine filling out wedding invitations. My hand would definitely cramp.
It would just be easier to move for the wedding haha!
Michael and Jon, pretty cute.
Are Sheen and Hamm promoting something?
“Good Omens”…a new adaptation of the glorious Neil Gaiman novel. David Tennant stars as well.
Oh cool thanks for letting me know, I hadn’t heard about that but I’m interested. Hamm may be a douchebag irl, but I’d still like it if he starred in something good. I guess I haven’t cancelled him (yet?).
And they’re also two of Liz Lemon’s exes on 30 Rock.
St Louisan here! Love it! He missed his chance on “ope, let me just squeeze by ya” as a phrase to be used instead of excuse me. And yes, the Cards are the best baseball team in the whole world. Lol!
Native Chicagoan and yes! the Cards are the best! Just don’t tell the Cub fans.
Mitching or on the mitch means the exact same thing in Ireland. Can they get some more Irish people doing these as the whole world needs to know about the great and glorious word Feck and some of our positive negatives – “I will, yeah” (there is no way I am doing that) and “I will in me hole” (there is absolutely no way I am doing that and feck you for asking)
Is feck a gentler version of the f-bomb? It sounds like a decent substitute
Yes, the kid friendly version. It means exactly the same thing but you can say it in front of kids. Hooray for vowels!
I’m going to incorporate these into my speech. I will, yeah.
I can’t wait for Good Omens!!!! Sheen, McDormand, Tennant…. it looks so promising.
I’m looking forward to the Good Omens series because of Sheen and Tennant, but this is in spite of Jon Hamm because of his non-apology for the brutal hazing (sexual assault could be argued) he committed in college. The details are disturbing. I know people grow and change, but I don’t think they change THAT much. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jon-hamm-downplays-college-hazing-incident-mans-pants-lit-fire-calling-bummer-thing-175643026.html
Some of you CB’s called this awhile ago….Kit Harrington checked into rehab.