“Michael Sheen & Jon Hamm share their regional slang with VF” links
  • May 28, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael Sheen & Jon Hamm trade regional slang. [Pajiba]
This is one of the most macabre things I’ve ever seen. [OMG Blog]
Brie Larson is jacked these days. [The Blemish]
David & Victoria Beckham are fine, they swear. [LaineyGossip]
I’m so old, I remember when my dad smoked on planes. [Dlisted]
I haven’t paid attention to Iggy Azalea in a while, but this sucks for her, yikes. [Jezebel]
I love this turtleneck on Olivia Wilde but her makeup & hair could be better. [Tom & Lorenzo]
More photos from the end of Cannes. [GFY]
Blake Shelton’s got jokes about alcoholism. [Seriously OMG]

Royal Garden Party

19 Responses to ““Michael Sheen & Jon Hamm share their regional slang with VF” links”

  1. Kaylove says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    As someone who lives 20 minutes away from Llanfairpwllgwyngyll this brings me great Welsh joy, ha!

  2. Jerusha says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Michael and Jon, pretty cute.

  3. Dee Kay says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    Are Sheen and Hamm promoting something?

    • delphi says:
      May 28, 2019 at 1:26 pm

      “Good Omens”…a new adaptation of the glorious Neil Gaiman novel. David Tennant stars as well.

      • Dee Kay says:
        May 28, 2019 at 4:49 pm

        Oh cool thanks for letting me know, I hadn’t heard about that but I’m interested. Hamm may be a douchebag irl, but I’d still like it if he starred in something good. I guess I haven’t cancelled him (yet?).

    • Layla Beans says:
      May 28, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      And they’re also two of Liz Lemon’s exes on 30 Rock.

  4. LW says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    St Louisan here! Love it! He missed his chance on “ope, let me just squeeze by ya” as a phrase to be used instead of excuse me. And yes, the Cards are the best baseball team in the whole world. Lol!

  5. Incredulous says:
    May 28, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Mitching or on the mitch means the exact same thing in Ireland. Can they get some more Irish people doing these as the whole world needs to know about the great and glorious word Feck and some of our positive negatives – “I will, yeah” (there is no way I am doing that) and “I will in me hole” (there is absolutely no way I am doing that and feck you for asking)

  6. ds says:
    May 28, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    I can’t wait for Good Omens!!!! Sheen, McDormand, Tennant…. it looks so promising.

  7. JennaR says:
    May 28, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    I’m looking forward to the Good Omens series because of Sheen and Tennant, but this is in spite of Jon Hamm because of his non-apology for the brutal hazing (sexual assault could be argued) he committed in college. The details are disturbing. I know people grow and change, but I don’t think they change THAT much. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jon-hamm-downplays-college-hazing-incident-mans-pants-lit-fire-calling-bummer-thing-175643026.html

  8. TIFFANY says:
    May 28, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Some of you CB’s called this awhile ago….Kit Harrington checked into rehab.

