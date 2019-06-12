People: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper had a ‘huge & overwhelming connection’

As we continue to discuss, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s breakup is happening and I guess people really want to convince us that there’s something shady or scandalous about it. Yesterday, we heard that Bradley Cooper was “emotionally distant” with Irina while filming A Star Is Born, the subtext being, I suppose, that he was emotionally present for Lady Gaga. I’ve never bought anything having to do with B-Coop and Gaga, not even when the Bradley-Gaga rumor mill was in overdrive following their performance at the Oscars. I thought their performance was nice, I did not think it “broke the woman code” and I agreed (at the time) that Irina had zero concerns about it, even though Irina seemed to unfollow Gaga on social media right before the Oscars. Hm. Well, here’s more:

A Star Is Born was a massive success for Bradley Cooper but the Oscar-winning film, co-starring Lady Gaga, may have contributed to his split from Irina Shayk. As Cooper, 44, and Lady Gaga, 33, made headlines around the world with their film, a source tells PEOPLE the rumors of a possible romance between them exacerbated the rift between Cooper and Shayk, 33. “The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” says the source. The insider adds, “He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time.”

It’s like that meme:

No one:….

Not a soul:….

People’s source: GAGA & BRADLEY HAVE AN OVERWHELMING CONNECTION AND ARE PROBABLY IN LOVE.

The last time we heard anything about Gaga’s love life, she had suddenly split from her fiance Christian Garino and then she was maybe dating Jeremy Renner. Is it possible I read everything wrong between Gaga and Bradley? I mean, sure, it’s possible. But I just feel like these strategic leaks are part of something else, maybe? Lainey thinks the same – she theorized that Gaga is being used as a cover for whatever really went down with Cooper.