People: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper had a ‘huge & overwhelming connection’

As we continue to discuss, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s breakup is happening and I guess people really want to convince us that there’s something shady or scandalous about it. Yesterday, we heard that Bradley Cooper was “emotionally distant” with Irina while filming A Star Is Born, the subtext being, I suppose, that he was emotionally present for Lady Gaga. I’ve never bought anything having to do with B-Coop and Gaga, not even when the Bradley-Gaga rumor mill was in overdrive following their performance at the Oscars. I thought their performance was nice, I did not think it “broke the woman code” and I agreed (at the time) that Irina had zero concerns about it, even though Irina seemed to unfollow Gaga on social media right before the Oscars. Hm. Well, here’s more:
A Star Is Born was a massive success for Bradley Cooper but the Oscar-winning film, co-starring Lady Gaga, may have contributed to his split from Irina Shayk. As Cooper, 44, and Lady Gaga, 33, made headlines around the world with their film, a source tells PEOPLE the rumors of a possible romance between them exacerbated the rift between Cooper and Shayk, 33.
“The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” says the source. The insider adds, “He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time.”
It’s like that meme:
No one:….
Not a soul:….
People’s source: GAGA & BRADLEY HAVE AN OVERWHELMING CONNECTION AND ARE PROBABLY IN LOVE.
The last time we heard anything about Gaga’s love life, she had suddenly split from her fiance Christian Garino and then she was maybe dating Jeremy Renner. Is it possible I read everything wrong between Gaga and Bradley? I mean, sure, it’s possible. But I just feel like these strategic leaks are part of something else, maybe? Lainey thinks the same – she theorized that Gaga is being used as a cover for whatever really went down with Cooper.
I could see them connecting as they are both seem very intense about their work, so perhaps a recognition of a like spirit? But I have a really difficult time believing he would ever be with someone whose star shines as bright as his, if even brighter. From everything we’ve read he doesn’t seem like the kind of man who can have an equal partnership. Then again, what do I know?
Why are they trying to make this couple into a thing? They are two fame hungry stars who would never actually get along as a couple. They would try to outshine each other. It would turn into a toxic mess.
He comes off as creepy and controlling. Like deep down he really is that trash character from those Hangover movies. I am not really sure when I decided this about him, but I feel it down to my core. Plus, I saw a photo of him hanging out with one of the showrunners from Game of Thrones (the one not married to Amanda Peet) and I thought “yeah, this guy is a douche”.
I think you hit the nail on the head: fame hungry. Nothing went on, but they won’t try to stop the stories that keep their names in the papers.
Lady Gaga leads a pretty private life. She’s rarely papped and we only ever really see her when she’s on the publicity rounds, which is part of her job. Yes she makes an entrance like nobody else and knows how the fame game works… Her first and second album were called The Fame and The Fame Monster… But she’s not somebody who lives their life in public. She doesn’t even date famous men. I think you are thinking too much of the 2009 Gaga because the 2019 Gaga is very different. She’s been through it with depression and chronic illness and likes a pretty quiet life. She won’t be enjoying this.
Publicity, that’s why. He’s so eeww.
I think you’re right and Gaga is the shiny toy dangled for the press. Hell, both he and Gaga may be blatantly using each other for publicity. This way Cooper gets to maintain his Serious Artist(TM) cred (he’s so committed to his roles that his relationships suffer) and no one is looking into his true actions.
Ummmm is anyone even buying this story?
Isn’t bearding so 1954? Like seriously I would buy Arnie and Danny deVito as a couple before these two fame-hungry drongos…
Jackson & Ally foreva
I finally watched it(thanks HBO) and absolutely loved it. I don’t think these two would ever be a couple but their chemistry in character was palpable.
I just think that Gaga would find him a bore.
I never got any ‘connection’ between him and Irina and with Gaga is was clearly all for show in their desperate for an Oscar campaign.
I have never ever ever ever ever ever got his appeal. No matter how clean up he is for award shows etc.. he oozes sleaze in that you need a good scrub down in Dettol even if you stand next to him for a few mins. The douchebaggery is too strong to be hidden.
Am not sure I buy the rumours that he is in the closet (maybe bi), I do however buy into the sleaziness that runs rampant with white men with some sort of success in HW. He gives off that vibe strongly.
Unicorn I agree with everything you said.
WTH is this guy’s appeal? He just looks sooooooooo sleazy!
Digital Unicorn,
Are you from the Caribbean or British??? I ask because of the Dettol remark, lol.
I have never understood his appeal. He has such a strong ick factor.
This whole Pr campaign just confirmes Lainey from Lainey gossip was right. She pointed out how peculiar it is to outright hype emotional infidelity/budding love in the same text you’re confirming your breakup and that you weren’t there for your newborn child for your “art” aka making of this movie.
Just….not very pr positive, except when you wabt to hide something else.;)
He’s pathethic (no matter why they ended up together, don’t have a child if you plan to be distant to him/her for the first year) and this wholr “Cooper the ladies man” is ultra-pathethic spin.
“Hiding something”:100%. That’s why I believe the in the closet rumours about cooper. the overdone lady gaga chemistry thing was all to deflect from how fake his relationship w/ irina was and why they really broke up. I think he’s bi but prefers men.
And Jeremy Renner, really? Renner has a live in bf, kristoff, his house flipping “business partner” and “roommate. “