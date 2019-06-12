It seems it’s just fine for *some* royals to talk about political issues like Brexit after all

View this post on Instagram
At Deepdale Hall Farm in Cumbria, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the Brown familly, who have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s. Farming and agriculture has a special place in the #LakeDistrict National Park, where farmers have worked centuries on some of the most challenging land in the country. There are three generations living on Deepdale Hall Farm: Chris, his son Jimmy, Jimmy’s wife Robyn, and their four children. Chris and Jimmy are proud of their hill-farming heritage and are keen to carry on farming in a traditional way. The Duke and Duchess joined the Brown family, local farmers, and members of the Farmer Network to discuss some of the key challenges farmers are facing — including rural isolation, Brexit, and support payments. Following the discussion, The Duke and Duchess spent time on the farm with the family tending to their flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep, joining them for sheep shearing, herding and dry stone walling. @CumbriaCC #Cumbria #Ullswater
As we discussed yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on a day trip to Cumbria, where they did several events including a walk-about and a trip to a sheep farm. The photo-op was “Will & Kate shear some sheep” probably, but the REAL drama came when the Cambridges were chilling out in the farmer’s home and William decided to ask the important question: “Is Brexit a big concern?” Oh ho ho, look who’s suddenly *allowed* to be political!
The answer to William’s question was a flat YES, because of course Brexit is a concern and of course the British economy is going to suffer in a million different ways because of Brexit. Much like Donald Trump’s unhinged trade and tariff policies, the actual Brexit and Brexit-adjacent policies of conservative politicians ends up hurting conservative voters. Farmers who voted for Trump are getting reamed by his economic policies. Farmers who voted for Brexit are getting reamed by it too. The farmer the Cambridges spoke to told them flat-out that they’re being hit financially because “their European export market drying up and the subsidies from the controversial Common Agricultural Policy drying up and not being replaced.”
At this point, Brexit has been the elephant in the room for the royals. Very few of them will even say the word “Brexit” out loud. This is not the first time William has made a reference to Brexit (whether implicit or explicit), but that doesn’t change the fact that if a certain someone had asked the same question, Piers Morgan and the editorial board of the Daily Mail would be working themselves into a frothy, unhinged and racist lather about it. Now, all that being said… it’s fine. It’s fine when William veers into something political, and it’s fine when Meghan, Harry, Kate, Charles or the Queen do it too. People should stop expecting the royal family to be these perfectly apolitical, unspeaking show ponies.
This sheep is so embarrassed right now. Ass up, shorn by a duchess. It’s like a terrible sorority hazing.
I’m sorry, I still cant get over the fact that she changed her boots and jacket into very similar ones later in the day.
Anyway – I think sometimes Will and Kate ask questions because they have to, but the question makes them sound kind of dumb. Like asking “is Brexit a real concern”? sounds like William doesn’t know anything about it. I feel like saying “Can you tell us how specifically Brexit will affect you” or something would have been better.
Maybe her boots had sheep sh*t on them? I didn’t realize she changed jackets.
@Enn – I think she changed boots BEFORE the sheep. Which kind of makes sense, but the only reason I thought those first boots really made sense was because she was going to wear them to shear sheep lol. And the jacket change was weird because the jackets look almost identical.
ETA and I mention the boots because yesterday some of us were like “those boots may have been overkill for the events” and some people pointed out that she was shearing sheep and such, so the boots made sense. But she changed anyway lol.
@Becks1, thank you. That’s what I thought. I say there thinking there is no way he would actually ask this question. Not because it’s political, but it makes him sound stupid not ignorant, because he SHOULD know better. WOW is all I can say.
If it’s a long day I can see changing to just feel fresh and clean.
First and foremost, I don’t know much about Brexit, but I do know it’s a BIG concern and important subject. Quick question to the British readers: doesn’t his question make him look out of touch, tone deaf and unsuitable to be second in line to the throne.
My hats of to Kate, I wouldn’t be able to do this. That is when I’d pull my Duchess card.
Not really. We don’t have high expectations of the Royals and their intelligence and most people won’t have been watching, caring or have known about their rural jaunt yesterday. He just asked a question he’d be expected to ask in the circumstances, tbh. Pretty much anybody would sound like a dumb0arse asking that question but he asked it and listened, or feigned listening, politely. If he’d then carried on one way or another afterwards then it would have been a bit weird.
There’s a great YouTube channel called TLDR news that does videos on Brexit and the British parliament. It’s run by a British guy who makes a point to be informative, and he really breaks down every point to be understandable to any audience. If you are interested in learning about Brexit that would be a great place to start—and his videos on British parliamentary procedure are actually pretty hilarious—it kind of sounds like the Amen Corner at black church with the Speaker as preacher. An an American I found it to be really educational!
Not as tone deaf as the conservatives and pro-brexiteers who refuse to acknowledge what a colossal mess they have created. I’d rather see it acknowledged than the royals pretending to be oblivious about it – particularly as they come face to face with people who are or will be affected by this ridiculous situation.
British readers: doesn’t his question make him look out of touch, tone deaf and unsuitable to be second in line to the throne.
To be honest with you, I think it was a good question.
Yes, it’s simple to the point of childish on the face of it, but since the country is relatively polarised into leavers and remainers, it’s actually nice to be asked questions by those in seemingly higher regard.
By asking a simple question based on polite curiousity, he’s gotten an unguarded answer. As in, farmers are worried about their futures, even those who voted for leave. As someone who should be politically neutral, it does allow his subjects to open up and listen. This is posted on social media and across the papers.
For the first time in the Daily Mail column section some leavers were actually unsure. Not to mention this is rippling through all those who read the DM, and love the monarch (as well as being older people who are relatively well off and voted leave).
The Queen started this conversation in her speech before and during Trump dinner re: partnerships and working together, and she’s even done another speech gently chiding the worsening divide in the country. Charles in his own way has had his two cents in re: politics over here in an oblique way, so I can see why Will has been able to ask about a political concern which affects us all, even the Royals. For if the Scots agitate and get independence, this is a concern re: the Queen’s castles and lands up North.
I was a 4-H kid. I had to use non-electric hand clippers to fit my lamb for show. I managed to do a pretty good job, even at 10. I could still probably do a pretty decent job clipping one for show, but the rusty hand sheers I used were HELL. They really built up some strength in your hand/arms though. I actually had to do an event where I had to spend a day ‘training’ one of the sheep from the island, bathing them, and clipping them before showing. It’s hard work. But I also don’t doubt they gave her some of the more docile ones.
So I mean, if anyone needs some lambs or Holstein cows washed and clipped, I’m your girl.
So he was asking frank questions about how a catastrophic issue is affecting the people in whose home he was a guest. I’m glad he did.
I saw pics and video of yesterday’s events and thought they both did well and looked genuine in their interactions. I’d be cracking up trying to shear a sheep too.
@Enn, I don’t think the question was bad. I think it could have been worded differently. I’m a lowly peasant from across the pond, who works and is focused on kids and home (since I don’t have nannies and butlers) BUT even I know it’s a big concern. Wording is everything.
Right. And by wording it the way he did, he allowed for his hosts to tell their story rather than looking like he was inserting his own opinion. Seems rather benign to me.
Kudos to Kate for her sheep wrangling skills. The look on her face when she got close to the twitchy sheep’s nether regions was priceless!
And even if it could have been phrased better, William did address a hot topic issue that’s foremost in everyone’s minds.
The way how Brexit is right now, I’m not surprised the Royals have to address it. From Charles doing his thing in Germany trying to shore up an alliance, and the rabid Tory candidates wanting to drag the Queen in to prologue Parliament so that we can crash out without a deal— (hello, impedending constitiutional crisis) — I’m glad that Will not is asking actually political.
With Harry and Meghan – they and the media will have to work it their issues between themselves – or not. I daresay that everything is going to come to ahead sooner than one thinks anyway, and the anti monarchists amongst us will be watching avidly.
*eyeroll* Of course its ok for the Cambridges to talk about Brexit cause they are the future King and Queen Consort but if the ACTUAL Queen and ACTUAL heir do it, the press scream about how its un-constitutional (we don’t actually have one so I don’t understand that argument) and they need to keep their noses out of it etc..
Re: the comment from the farmer. Actually the CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) is the reason that most farmers in UK voted to leave. Why? Because its unfair and deeply unpopular as its geared toward subsidising larger, corporate farmers at the expense of the smaller, independent farmers. Its also responsible for over producing which has a knock on affect on climate change (species of fish are now at risk due to over fishing in certain waters).
A few facts:
- 70% of the budget goes to 20% of farmers in the whole EU (France and Spain are the top 2 in terms of the amount of subsidiaries they receive)
- Small/independent farmers make up 40% of EU farms yet only get about 8% of the subsidies (i.e. the UK, Germany, the Nordics and Eastern Europe)
CAP is a massive political red button, particularly with France who get the biggest slice of the budget due to their large corporate farmers, same for Spain.
There is reform coming on it but its not enough and there are still political hurdles to overcome (France has always fought hard against ANY suggestion of altering the current policy). Plus people need to remember that the CAP as it stands makes up 40% of the entire EU budget (at the moment that figure is 59billion Euros).
https://www.politico.eu/article/cap-reform-europe-agriculture-farm-funds-where-countries-stand-in-the-scramble/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jun/26/eu.politics1
YEP. Thank you.
Sadly, we are so polarised that even asking the question as, “How will Brexit affect you” would be deemed by some to be too political. Even implying that Brexit will affect farmers (which, of course it will, it will affect everyone) would be seen to be sticking your oar in by the most rabid Brexiteers.
I think he asked the question in this phrasing on purpose. To not show ‘a side’ being taken (pro or anti). It got the farmers concerns to many papers but William didn’t make a comment either way about agreeing or disagreeing with the farmers position, just listening and nodding along. If he made a statement of agreement (ex. Yes, brexit is bad for farmers) then it would have been front page news about him being involved politically.