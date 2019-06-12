It seems it’s just fine for *some* royals to talk about political issues like Brexit after all

As we discussed yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on a day trip to Cumbria, where they did several events including a walk-about and a trip to a sheep farm. The photo-op was “Will & Kate shear some sheep” probably, but the REAL drama came when the Cambridges were chilling out in the farmer’s home and William decided to ask the important question: “Is Brexit a big concern?” Oh ho ho, look who’s suddenly *allowed* to be political!

In a No Deal Brexit, the worse case scenario for farmers, William and Kate were told in no uncertain terms, is ’absolutely dire’: 40% tariffs on sheep, a fall in exports, and an end to farming subsidies from the Common Agricultural Policy. The Cambridges nodded pic.twitter.com/KGM90LEGOS — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 11, 2019

The answer to William’s question was a flat YES, because of course Brexit is a concern and of course the British economy is going to suffer in a million different ways because of Brexit. Much like Donald Trump’s unhinged trade and tariff policies, the actual Brexit and Brexit-adjacent policies of conservative politicians ends up hurting conservative voters. Farmers who voted for Trump are getting reamed by his economic policies. Farmers who voted for Brexit are getting reamed by it too. The farmer the Cambridges spoke to told them flat-out that they’re being hit financially because “their European export market drying up and the subsidies from the controversial Common Agricultural Policy drying up and not being replaced.”

At this point, Brexit has been the elephant in the room for the royals. Very few of them will even say the word “Brexit” out loud. This is not the first time William has made a reference to Brexit (whether implicit or explicit), but that doesn’t change the fact that if a certain someone had asked the same question, Piers Morgan and the editorial board of the Daily Mail would be working themselves into a frothy, unhinged and racist lather about it. Now, all that being said… it’s fine. It’s fine when William veers into something political, and it’s fine when Meghan, Harry, Kate, Charles or the Queen do it too. People should stop expecting the royal family to be these perfectly apolitical, unspeaking show ponies.

This sheep is so embarrassed right now. Ass up, shorn by a duchess. It’s like a terrible sorority hazing.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge join in sheep shearing at Deepdale Hall Farm, where the Brown family have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s. The Browns are proud of their hillfarming heritage and are keen to carry on farming in a traditional way. pic.twitter.com/7E2m09sFI1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 11, 2019