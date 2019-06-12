Us Weekly: The affair speculation ‘didn’t go down well’ with Duchess Kate

The most “royal” thing the Duchess of Cambridge ever did was nothing. She did nothing when the Rose Hanbury story exploded in late March. She basically went dark for a month, conveniently timed for when her kids were on their spring/Easter holiday, and she didn’t appear in public at any event during that time. She let Prince William deal with the mess… which he made, to be fair. It could have been a minor tabloid kerfuffle if William hadn’t run to Richard Kay with that bizarre denial. So she let William figure it out and he was the one using his lawyers to shut down the affair story. This is exactly the kind of stiff upper lip and stoic behavior which the royals prize. So now that most of the whispers have died down, it’s time for a sympathetic piece about Kate and her marriage.

In one of her first appearances since becoming a mom of three, Duchess Kate looked relaxed at Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8. Behind the scenes, Kate has been just as calm after reports that surfaced earlier this year claimed her husband, Prince William, had had an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. “Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” a Middleton family friend says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, referencing Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months. Fortunately, the speculation turned out to be a good thing for the couple, who have been married since April 2011. “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” the pal tells Us. And while the affair speculation “didn’t go down well with Kate,” a second source tells Us that the future queen consort, 37, and William, 36, are “determined to pull through it and are doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again.” “It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” the second insider says of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

I wouldn’t say that the Cambridges’ marriage is strong. I think their marriage works for them and they’ve both made some deals and some trade-offs. Kate has always accepted William’s wandering sceptre, even when they were young and at university, he would go off and phase out Kate for a month and “date” other women. That was the story of their 20s too – so many mini-breakups which were little more than “William goes off and cheats and Kate takes him back.” Infidelity was never a dealbreaker for Kate, and she would not have gotten the sapphire ring if it had been a dealbreaker. This was one of their first deals, their first compromises. William does whatever he wants and Kate accepts it. And she’s not leaving over any of it – the only way the Cambridges’ marriage will ever be in serious trouble is if and when WILLIAM wants out.