Us Weekly: The affair speculation ‘didn’t go down well’ with Duchess Kate

The most “royal” thing the Duchess of Cambridge ever did was nothing. She did nothing when the Rose Hanbury story exploded in late March. She basically went dark for a month, conveniently timed for when her kids were on their spring/Easter holiday, and she didn’t appear in public at any event during that time. She let Prince William deal with the mess… which he made, to be fair. It could have been a minor tabloid kerfuffle if William hadn’t run to Richard Kay with that bizarre denial. So she let William figure it out and he was the one using his lawyers to shut down the affair story. This is exactly the kind of stiff upper lip and stoic behavior which the royals prize. So now that most of the whispers have died down, it’s time for a sympathetic piece about Kate and her marriage.
In one of her first appearances since becoming a mom of three, Duchess Kate looked relaxed at Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8. Behind the scenes, Kate has been just as calm after reports that surfaced earlier this year claimed her husband, Prince William, had had an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.
“Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” a Middleton family friend says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, referencing Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.
Fortunately, the speculation turned out to be a good thing for the couple, who have been married since April 2011. “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” the pal tells Us. And while the affair speculation “didn’t go down well with Kate,” a second source tells Us that the future queen consort, 37, and William, 36, are “determined to pull through it and are doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again.”
“It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” the second insider says of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”
I wouldn’t say that the Cambridges’ marriage is strong. I think their marriage works for them and they’ve both made some deals and some trade-offs. Kate has always accepted William’s wandering sceptre, even when they were young and at university, he would go off and phase out Kate for a month and “date” other women. That was the story of their 20s too – so many mini-breakups which were little more than “William goes off and cheats and Kate takes him back.” Infidelity was never a dealbreaker for Kate, and she would not have gotten the sapphire ring if it had been a dealbreaker. This was one of their first deals, their first compromises. William does whatever he wants and Kate accepts it. And she’s not leaving over any of it – the only way the Cambridges’ marriage will ever be in serious trouble is if and when WILLIAM wants out.
umm at this point I feel William def needs Kate more than she needs him
Truth. A scandalous divorce would shine a light extra hard on the monarchy is why? But does Kate have any sense of her own power?
Nah. William is the future king. Kate is well liked I think but she doesn’t have a rabid fan following, despite what IG may indicate, ha. I think if they divorced – as long as it was reasonably classy and as unmessy as possible – William would be just fine. I don’t think their divorce would bring down the monarchy. Other forces might over the next few decades, but not W&K divorcing.
ETA I will say that I think in general they both need the image of the happy family, since that is their “thing” and really the only thing that gives them personality. It would be interesting to see what would happen if that image really fell apart.
I don’t think William will ever want out. He knows what they have and what their strengths are. I don’t think he would want to have a public divorce like his father did. What a nightmare. He picked Kate because she is steady and reliable. Diana was too wild spirited to ever really fit that mold. Likely the cheating is a reality for them but they both seem to really value the family and things are going pretty well. On the same token he really should try to avoid people who Kate is friends with.
Every marriage is full of compromise. Kate knew what she wanted and was willing to put up William’s shenanigans to get it. She was not a naive child when she dared and married him. Diana will forever have my sympathy because she was so young at the time of her marriage and had no idea what was in store for her.
I don’t really buy US magazine’s reporting on Kate at all. They were the publication that just recently had a whole article about how she visits the Queen regularly for intense training sessions on being a Queen and “taking the crown”. They are kind of on the Star and In Touch level with lack of sources here.
They also mentioned how Saturday was one of Kate’s first appearances since becoming a mom of three. Um, Louis is over a year old. Kate has had a quiet year but not THAT quiet lol.
I don’t buy their “reporting” on anything lol.
I don’t believe that article at all. They sat down and reassessed their relationship. Come on! Only the two of them know what’s going on with their marriage.
Why on earth would Kate have done something with the cheating speculation? Of course she didn’t! Can you imagine how much bigger of a deal it would have become if she did? I’m not sure why Kate gets made fun of here when she comes out with a pr piece, but Meghan is cheered when doing the same. They both are doing it, they both should if they want to.
I like how this isn’t a denial. It’s basically “yeah there were rumors and we’re not going to talk about whether they are true or not and we just decided to re-evaluate our marriage for funsies because that’s totally normal in the midst of affair rumors”. Hilarious.
Right??? They are “determined to pull through it” but if its just random gossip, that never really took hold in the UK, what are they pulling through?
The lack of denial was interesting. Talked all around the idea of an affair, re-examining their marriage, pulling through. No denial of affair(s). US Mag hedging their bets against a future reveal of affairs with undeniable proof?
FUTURE QUEEN CONSORT!!!!!!!! I feel like it should be a scavenger hunt contest or something in every article about her. See how long it takes before they mention that she’s the FQC.
Us Weekly is pretty much a tabloid at this point (if it was ever anything else) but I do think Kate has handled the rumors the best she could – she just went dark. Well to be honest, she probably would have gone dark anyway bc of the school break, since that’s her thing, but the timing worked out well for her in that regard.
Well it’s sad but if it works for them, good for them. I really wonder what will happen in her 40s. Will she continue to just take it. We all change as we get older. As we should. We mature and get wiser and many women stop dealing with the BS in their lives. I know I have started to as well. Kate has had a very strong mom point her in the direction she took. I curious to see how she deals as time passes.
I think she will stay pretty much as long as he wants to stay married. In 20 years, when her kids are grown, she’ll probably be QUEEN CONSORT (no longer FUTURE lol) and that’s been her endgame.
Yea, Kate won’t leave the marriage, shesput too much into it, plus alot of it is bound up with what her mother wants etc. And William won’t either, if he’s smart. The thing is, he might not be smart about it. Plenty of examples of that in the world, see Jeff Bezos
(who is orders of magnitude smarter than Wills, and still lived the cliche).