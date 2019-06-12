“Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s Kiss, for the love of God” links

Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s Kiss OMG. [Just Jared]
Max Landis is a horror show and especially monstrous to women. [Pajiba]
The cops have come to Jenelle Evans & David Eason’s house 25 times in the past year. This couple, my lord. [Dlisted]
Keanu Reeves continues to be too good for this world. [LaineyGossip]
Bizarrely, I love Gabrielle Union’s skirt. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump stans Rihanna’s work-life balance. [Jezebel]
Rachel Maddow has some thoughts about impeachment. [Towleroad]
MTV’s Floribama Shore is coming back. [Starcasm]
Crown Princess Victoria looks like such a princess! [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
To be fair, there are a lot of chocolate bars out there that I haven’t tried either. They don’t really appeal to me.
If Teen Mom had never been a thing, would Jenelle and David still be having the same problems? Poor little puppy, RIP. That show didn’t do anyone a favour.
My guess is Janelle would still be a hot mess who chooses terrible men..and David would still be a phycho.
Oh that show did a lot for those girls. They got rich off of being teen moms. Otherwise they’d either be on welfare or working minimum wage jobs, with the exception of one or two that have an education.
Hershey’s kisses and Hershey bars are gross. It’s the cheapest, lowest quality chocolate out there. I’ll take a nice European milk chocolate any day!
Of course she’s never had a Hershey’s kiss, she’s too busy eating silicone.
Never heard of it, is it some American candy?
It’s a terrible, chalky, weird textured morsel of “chocolate.”
That was my reaction to them, truly awful.
Hershey’s kisses don’t even taste like chocolate, so no big loss there.
Who cares. Hershey kisses dont even taste good.