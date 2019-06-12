“Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s Kiss, for the love of God” links
  • June 12, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kendall Jenner attends Tiffany & Co Sydney Store Opening - Red Carpet Arrivals

Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s Kiss OMG. [Just Jared]
Max Landis is a horror show and especially monstrous to women. [Pajiba]
The cops have come to Jenelle Evans & David Eason’s house 25 times in the past year. This couple, my lord. [Dlisted]
Keanu Reeves continues to be too good for this world. [LaineyGossip]
Bizarrely, I love Gabrielle Union’s skirt. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump stans Rihanna’s work-life balance. [Jezebel]
Rachel Maddow has some thoughts about impeachment. [Towleroad]
MTV’s Floribama Shore is coming back. [Starcasm]
Crown Princess Victoria looks like such a princess! [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s Kiss, for the love of God” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    To be fair, there are a lot of chocolate bars out there that I haven’t tried either. They don’t really appeal to me.

    Reply
  2. Lady D says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    If Teen Mom had never been a thing, would Jenelle and David still be having the same problems? Poor little puppy, RIP. That show didn’t do anyone a favour.

    Reply
    • Bryn says:
      June 12, 2019 at 12:52 pm

      My guess is Janelle would still be a hot mess who chooses terrible men..and David would still be a phycho.

      Reply
    • ME says:
      June 12, 2019 at 2:05 pm

      Oh that show did a lot for those girls. They got rich off of being teen moms. Otherwise they’d either be on welfare or working minimum wage jobs, with the exception of one or two that have an education.

      Reply
  3. Gem says:
    June 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Hershey’s kisses and Hershey bars are gross. It’s the cheapest, lowest quality chocolate out there. I’ll take a nice European milk chocolate any day!

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    June 12, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Of course she’s never had a Hershey’s kiss, she’s too busy eating silicone.

    Reply
  5. crogirl says:
    June 12, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Never heard of it, is it some American candy?

    Reply
  6. Mina says:
    June 12, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Hershey’s kisses don’t even taste like chocolate, so no big loss there.

    Reply
  7. SoWhatImFat says:
    June 12, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    Who cares. Hershey kisses dont even taste good.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment