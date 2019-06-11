Duchess Kate goes casual in a buttony Taylor London jacket in Cumbria

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were back to work today in Keswick, Cumbria, which is part of the Lake District, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, I had no idea. Kate has some history in the area – according to People Magazine, the Middleton family used to take holidays in Cumbria and Kate spent chunks of her childhood “boulder hopping” and exploring. Today, the Cambridges had a busy schedule – they did a walkabout, then they joined in a local celebration for several groups including mountain rescue and mental-health first aide workers/volunteers. Then they went to shear some sheep (say that ten times fast) at a local farm. Agriculture and farming is very important to this community.
For today’s lowkey outing, Kate decided to forgo several costume changes for each event, and she just went casual for everything. She wore jeggings (sorry, she totally did though), her Chloe boots (which she’s worn before) and a £275 jacket by Taylor London, which I think is new-to-us. Kate has a few militaristic jackets like that, which look like faded combat fatigues, but this one looks different. You can guess what attracted her to this jacket: the giant f–king buttons. They’re everywhere. I have to laugh. Also: from what we can see of the ensemble under the jacket, it looks like she’s wearing some frilly high-collared blouse underneath the sweater. It’s too much.
Kate completed her look with a cute little ponytail. As I’ve said many times now, her ability to change up her look a bit more has improved a lot since Meghan came on the scene. If Kate attempted a casual-jeggings look five years ago, she would have paired it with big fluffy sausage curls and a full face of heavy, dark makeup. Kate’s makeup situation has improved so much over the past few years too.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Death by buttons
I do like the jacket though!
She has really settled in o her role. Some say it is the Meghan factor but I think it is also that she has had her kids, and the pressure is off in that respect and she can just enjoy them and the life she is building with her family. I can relate to that. Pregnancy and new borns are wonderful but can be quite draining and she struggled a lot in pregnancy. So cute how she grabbed that little girls foot I think it will be the same for Meg. These ladies have such a pressure to have their children. It is expected. So in a way “getting that out of the way” for them must provide some relief. I like the jacket the boots look a bit big with the pants but on well. Pony tail looks great.
Oh I hate when my comments get eaten!
So here we have her “casual outdoor event that may involve some light hiking or other activity” uniform. TAnd as usual, parts of it work for me, parts don’t.
Her hair looks great.
I cant decide about the boots. They look a little heavy and clunky with the rest of the outfit, especially that frilly blouse and the earrings, but not bad in themselves. I guess for dealing with sheep they were practical.
Jacket is objectively fine, too many buttons but its Kate, lol, but I feel like she has so many other jackets like that, and I like some of those other ones better.
I don’t like the blouse with the sweater. It just doesn’t seem to work with the overall outfit. But, she does that a lot with this uniform, so I guess its just her go to.
@Becks1, as usual I’m in agreement with you. And I will add I just can’t with the leggings or jeggings or what ever they are. She needs to change it up.
The frilly blouse is jarring with the rest of the “pretending to do peasant work” look that she has going on. The khaki green jacket is fine but she has other khaki green jackets that look the same and could have been used instead. This is spending for spending’s sake. I will continue to hate the jeggings.
I like the jacket and the boots (actually I LOVE the boots), but she needs to try different pants. And I agree the frilly collar shirt makes no sense. The updo is great, though.
And not just any old buttons…. Multiple Big gold shiny ones lol
Burn the leggings.
It looks like she threw a bunch of random clothing items together for this “look” today.
“When In Doubt, Add Buttons” the Biographical Story of The Duchess of Cambridge.
I think the big, chunky boots are a bit of an overkill for the events they’re doing today. Personally I would have gone with a low heeled leather bootie.
I love her outfit!
Eh. This look convinces me that the palace wants her to look as asexual and “relatable” as possible so as to blend into her future Queen role. I guess queens are supposed to be regal above all else…? She and Will lack any type of sex appeal or charisma and I’m convinced it’s on purpose.
I’m just here for the gorgeous spaniels. Max, in the orange coat, is a therapy dog.
Couldn’t agree more