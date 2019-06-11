Duchess Kate goes casual in a buttony Taylor London jacket in Cumbria

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were back to work today in Keswick, Cumbria, which is part of the Lake District, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, I had no idea. Kate has some history in the area – according to People Magazine, the Middleton family used to take holidays in Cumbria and Kate spent chunks of her childhood “boulder hopping” and exploring. Today, the Cambridges had a busy schedule – they did a walkabout, then they joined in a local celebration for several groups including mountain rescue and mental-health first aide workers/volunteers. Then they went to shear some sheep (say that ten times fast) at a local farm. Agriculture and farming is very important to this community.

For today’s lowkey outing, Kate decided to forgo several costume changes for each event, and she just went casual for everything. She wore jeggings (sorry, she totally did though), her Chloe boots (which she’s worn before) and a £275 jacket by Taylor London, which I think is new-to-us. Kate has a few militaristic jackets like that, which look like faded combat fatigues, but this one looks different. You can guess what attracted her to this jacket: the giant f–king buttons. They’re everywhere. I have to laugh. Also: from what we can see of the ensemble under the jacket, it looks like she’s wearing some frilly high-collared blouse underneath the sweater. It’s too much.

Kate completed her look with a cute little ponytail. As I’ve said many times now, her ability to change up her look a bit more has improved a lot since Meghan came on the scene. If Kate attempted a casual-jeggings look five years ago, she would have paired it with big fluffy sausage curls and a full face of heavy, dark makeup. Kate’s makeup situation has improved so much over the past few years too.

