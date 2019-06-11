“The latest ‘Frozen II’ trailer is here, and it looks like an adventure” links

Here’s the new trailer for Frozen 2, I think this is the second trailer? [Pajiba]
We need to talk about Katie Holmes’ acid-washed denim skirt. [GFY]
Cardi B has significant health problems, right? [OMG Blog]
Eric Stalwell waits for applause which never comes. [The Blemish]
Seriously though, what is going on with Justin Bieber? [LaineyGossip]
Peter Dinklage & Jennifer Aniston are the same age!! [Dlisted]
Wow, The Nightingale sounds like a terrible movie to sit through. [Jezebel]
Thoughts on Tina Fey’s Thom Browne suit? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Teri Hatcher is really 54. [Seriously OMG]
Since I’m doomed to see this film 8,000,000,000 times, I’m relieved that it actually looks vastly more interesting than the first one. Elsa might actually gain agency in her own story this time around.
Omg I love it, the trailer looks amazing
It’s Eric Swalwell. As a congressional representative from California, he’s been outspoken against Trump since the beginning and done great work in committee hearings. I don’t understand why a gaffe in one speech is such a big deal? It seems like the ultra-conservative Washington Examiner is where this story originated. They continue to focus on smearing Democrats.
Came here to say This^^^^