“The latest ‘Frozen II’ trailer is here, and it looks like an adventure” links

Here’s the new trailer for Frozen 2, I think this is the second trailer? [Pajiba]

We need to talk about Katie Holmes’ acid-washed denim skirt. [GFY]

Cardi B has significant health problems, right? [OMG Blog]

Eric Stalwell waits for applause which never comes. [The Blemish]

Seriously though, what is going on with Justin Bieber? [LaineyGossip]

Peter Dinklage & Jennifer Aniston are the same age!! [Dlisted]

Wow, The Nightingale sounds like a terrible movie to sit through. [Jezebel]

Thoughts on Tina Fey’s Thom Browne suit? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Teri Hatcher is really 54. [Seriously OMG]