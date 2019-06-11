Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye opens up about being nonbinary

Jonathan Van Ness is the grooming expert on Queer Eye. He is also the perennial fan favorite for those who watch the show. One of the reasons fans love him is because he lives every thought and emotion out loud. In addition to being emotive, Jonathan has a very feminine energy about him or, as Fran Tirado who interviewed Jonathan for Out said, “in addition to being very publically queer, you are very publically femme — like the femme-iest femme-femme femme.” Jonathan wears whatever he feels like and that includes dresses, skirts, heels and shawls. He will wear makeup when the mood strikes him and he always has beautifully painted and manicured nails. Because of his nail art love, Jonathan is partnering with essie nail polish with Pride-themed colors. In the Out interview, Jonathan discussed being non-binary and how he didn’t come to realize that was how he identified until they had a name for it.
So, are you feeling ready for Pride? I feel like I’m still catching up on sleep from last year’s Pride.
Totally — are we ever ready? I’m so ready for Pride. I love being able to celebrate it, and I love all the fun, but I also feel like Pride is a great opportunity for all of us to like, not only celebrate ourselves but also bring new people into the fold of allyship and into the fold of awareness — the people that were really excited to get away from when you moved out of your hometown — like, when you see them next or on Facebook, reach out and make some contact with folks that may not look the way you look, or act the way you act. Let people celebrate you that are maybe not in your community.
How do you feel about being a spokesperson for a brand that is predominantly marketed toward women?
It’s really cool! The older I get, the more I think that I’m nonbinary — I’m gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman. I don’t really — I think my energies are really all over the place. Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I’m here for it. I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to. I always used to think “Oh, I’m like a gay man,” but I think any way I can let little boys and little girls know that they can express themselves and they can like be — like, making iconic partnerships with brands like essie no matter now they present is really important and exciting.
I know you never came out, but did you ever have an “a-ha” moment of any kind where you realized your femme identity?
Growing up, I definitely put on every nail polish, every heel, every scarf — I definitely had my mom’s knock-off Hermès scarves in my hair and around my waist — those were my skirts, and I loved it.
But when I was really young, I had really femme-shamey, gender-shamey [comments] when I would dress like that. When I would play with those things, I knew it needed to be before the sun came up or after the sun came down, like, in the basement and it needed to be something I couldn’t wear to school — like when I would do it, it had to be behind closed doors. As an adult, I really busted out of that, but it didn’t occur to me that when I was doing dances in heels — but I didn’t really put that together with “gender nonconforming” or “nonbinary” or owning that as an identity until recent because I think I just thought that I loved skirts and heels and like a kind of Whole Foods Face.
Some days I’ll just wear like, little high tops and little short-shorts and a little croppy toppy. But then other days I’m like in a heel, and then other days I’m like in jeans and a sweatshirt, and then other times I’m in like jeans and a poncho. I just am either like gender-bendy or nonconform-y or nonbinary and somedays I feel like a boy and somedays I feel like a girl. I didn’t think I was allowed to be nonconforming or genderqueer or nonbinary — I was just always like “a gay man” because that’s just the label I thought I had to be.
Is the label of nonbinary one you’ve come into recently?
Well like, no. I just didn’t know what the name was. I’ve been wearing heels and wearing makeup and wearing skirts and stuff for a minute, honey. I just like didn’t know that that meant — that I had a title.
My family and I were discussing this over the weekend, about kids being allowed to identify who they are. My husband and I did not experience that growing up. You were straight until you got to college and then you were either straight or gay, like Jonathan said. Any child claiming otherwise would have been told it was a phase or they didn’t know what they were talking about. I can’t imagine what that was like for them. Thank god we’ve evolved as a society. Not just for the children, but for the adults like Jonathan who grew up with only the gay label to place upon himself. During the interview, Jonathan said that his femme-shaming came not only from the straight community but from the LGBTQ community as well. He noted that, “either it’s getting better, or I just don’t care as much.” I would argue it’s both. I think the more comfortable we grow with ourselves, the less we care about what others say about us, but I also think we’ve grown culturally to embrace the many facets of what makes up people.
I also really appreciated Jonathan’s first answer, about using Pride to invite new allies into the fold. I especially love his comment, “Let people celebrate you that are maybe not in your community.” I just love that.
Side-note: Jonathan’s Gay of Thrones is a treat you all deserve.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
I like him a lot, and his looks are always interesting. I am always appalled by that mustache/beard thing that’s happening on his face, though.
He is such a happy soul.
Apparently he suffered from depression but I think it was after loosing his mum (?). In QE though he is always such a luminous being.
Hecate, you hit the nail on the head about our generation being told we didn’t know what we were talking about, sexuality-wise until we were in college. I tried to come out as bi to my mom at around 10-11 and she literally told me I wasn’t old enough to know that. I never brought it up to her again and didn’t fully come out until she passed away, when I was in my mid-twenties.
I just love the facial hair with all the ladies wear, it looks so right.
I LOVE him to pieces and praise him for his self-acceptance. My 13 year old son loves make-up and had a dress phase – he seems to be non-binary and luckily is a ballet dancer where you are allowed, culturally, more freedom – so watching Jonathan is a real treat for him.
I love JVN, he also has a killer taste in shoes. I am still dreaming about the rainbow sequins boots he wore to Colbert.
He is not my fave of the fab 5 though, that would be a tie between Anthony and Tan.
A man wanting to wear makeup/dresses/heels/etc does not mean he knows what it feel like to be a woman. I never wear any of those things and I am genetically a woman.
Sigh. When will people realize you can’t know what it feels like being the opposite sex, it is genetically impossible.
This man thinks being a woman for the day is wanting to dress in “feminine” clothing. Nope. That is all social constraints and does not make you a man or a woman. French men used to wear perfume/frills/makeup and wigs and didn’t call themselves women.
Science people. This is a man who likes to wear pretty things. As a feminist it makes me frustrated and upset that this man thinks he can put on a dress and makeup and say he is now a woman or feels like a woman. He has no idea what being a woman really entails, physically or mentally.
I agree. I am a woman but I don’t wear makeup and am perfectly happy in jeans and t shirts.
As long as you’re not hurting anyone, just wear what you want to wear.
What does being a woman physically and mentally entail though?
I find that non-binary is exactly what you describe, not ascribing particularly to a specific sex the cultural tendencies of a specific gender. Jonathan describes it in a schematic way so that it is intelligible.
As a feminist I find that non-binary people are the best allies you can have: it confuses very stiff notions of gender while recognising what is attributed to women socially, in a very problematic way. It’s like Drag – when I look at them I don’t identify myself with them at all. They are not me as a woman. They are caricatures but also love letters, they are social critique. They question, they discuss. They don’t say “science people” as if the word science meant absolute certainty about social notions.
Feminists who don’t accept trans people or nonbinary people are not feminists.
It’s nobody’s business to police what a nonbinary person feels.
I have adored Jonathan since “Gay of Thrones”! (If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend!!) I love all of this beautiful, open discussion of nonbinary identity and dress. And as a sidenote, I think it should be expressed that straight men can be nonbinary, too! I really hope that this next generation of boys can really embrace their love of fashion in any way they see fit, without having to fight toxic masculinity or labeling. My five-year-old nephew LOVES nail polish and I’ll be damned if anyone tells him he’s not allowed to wear it!!
Have been loving Gay of Thrones for years – do not watch Game of Thrones, either – and was so happy when Jonathan got recognised in a mainstream way. JVN is pure delight. Even when schooling someone on a bad day, Jonathan just has so much warmth and empathy. Also, watching Jonathan’s ice skating videos, learning a new skill in your thirties, made me finally decide to start learning the cello.
I’m thankful for the evolution personally. And I consider myself lucky that during mid to late 80s my orbit of friends encompassed a full range of identities (without current titles of course). We all lived and loved the way we lived and loved. I had boyfriends. Some had both. Some dressed gender opposite but loved their own or others or whatever! I wax nostalgia about this particular time in my life because there were no titles and no boxes.
We lived big city life, and the strange part is that I don’t remember outside anger or hate or any dissention. I’m sure it was there. We couldn’t have lived such open and public diversity in say small town America. I rebelled status quo growing up beginning in the 70s. So with all of that crap in our collective histories, I’m certainly thankful for current conversations. And if labels or titles help movement…great.
I look forward to a time when society doesn’t have to put everyone in some specific category like ocd-obsessing over a disorganized pantry. Maybe not in my lifetime. But for a hot minute, about seven years, life was exciting, inclusive, beautiful, scary, dangerous, pretentious and humble. We were anything we wanted yet fiercely protective of freedoms, identities, ideas and ideals. Creativity reigned supreme, and I’ve wished that for everyone since.
“…..like a Whole Foods kind of face.”
God, I love him so much.
😍