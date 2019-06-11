Jennifer Aniston wore a little black leather dress for the ‘Murder Mystery’ premiere

Here are some photos of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at last night’s LA premiere for Murder Mystery, which is just Sandler’s latest “let’s go on vacation with my friends and film a movie” movie. This one is being released on Netflix, so everyone will get to see it from the comfort of their homes. You know what would have been great? If Adam Sandler had just put a little bit of effort into his appearance. Jennifer Aniston thought about her look, she got a new black leather dress and got her hair and makeup done, and then she has to pose beside Adam Sandler, who looks like he just rolled out of bed. I hate that.
As for Jen’s look… I can’t find the ID on her dress, but she seriously owns like 20 little black leather dresses. This one is not my fave – I’m fine with Jen showing off her legs in a mini, and conceptually, the LBLD is an okay choice for her. But I hate the “baggy” top and the mock turtle. It’s not flattering on her, she looks like Suzy No Neck. I do like her mix-and-match jewelry though – she’s wearing a charm bracelet, some bangles, and diamond rings. No QUARTZ. No visible reminders of her fake husband Justin Theroux.
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently appeared on The Ellen Show and she said something about how she would be up for a Friends reunion or something. People really need to let this go, this idea of the same actors coming back for another show. It would be awful, and we need new ideas and new shows. On the red carpet last night, Jennifer was asked about a possible reunion again and why she’s now on-board theoretically. She told ET: “Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, and ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So I thought I’d try ‘yes.’ See what would happen. Sorry! Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There’s no plans in the immediate future.” Can we not.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Not a fan of the dress
That dress bunches in some very weird places.
Why her knees are white , spray tan fail?…
The spray tan is ridiculous.
It’s not so great on her feet either. That’s where I always look. (I say this as someone who gets spray-tanned once a week and I know I have weird marks sometimes. My hands always have marks near my thumb. Whatever, I have broken blood vessels on my legs and when I shave I get bumps, and a little bit of color makes me so much more comfortable wearing shorts when it’s hot, so I’m going to keep doing it. So, I’m judgey but also with myself)
She looks good but I don’t care for the dress.
Adam always dresses like a slob for the red carpet but this is even a step up from some of the other stuff he’s shown up in.
That dress wouldn’t flatter anyone. I didn’t think it was possible to make leather look like a wrinkly bag. Still she does beat Sandler’s look though. Some of Sandler’s movies used to be funny, but this guy has been phoning in performances for years now.
Don’t love it. Especially the high neckline, and the leather just looks uncomfortable.
Disagree. I love the dress and she looks amazing. Totally agree about Sandler. Good gawd.
Yeah, I love the dress too. She looks absolutely amazing.
The Man Child next to her on the other hand…
did she get her hair done? because to me it looks like the exact same hairstyle she always has. that dress is… something. and maybe Adam Sandler could make it slightly less obvious how little of a shit he gives about all of this.
This dress needed to be form-fitting. baggy leather really only works for jackets, coats, and bags.
I’ll just say what already been said above, this dresses bunches in some weird places. I always hate when clothes do that.
The dress does her no favors. And it makes her look older for some reason.
Yeah, it looks good from straight-on but is weirdly matronly from every other angle :/
Seriously say what you will…but the woman is probably 50 years old by now and she looks amazing.
She’s sooooooo lucky she has that Mediterranean olive skin. It ages so well.
I agree with all of this… however, the dress is horrendous
Seriously? Someone need to pull a Cannes policy on men like AS and how Cannes red carpet policy prohibited women from coming in anything more comfortable than high heels, men on the red carpet should not be allowed to come in their sweat pants. He looks like he smells, as if he rolled out of bed after an all night bender. Can you imagine if Jen did that? Seth Rogen needs to educate this pile of mess. He is problematic as such, making the same all sexist comedies, and by putting zero effort into himself, he makes it even worse. Even Jen was like – he looks like a homeless person, when on Ellen’s show. Take a cue, Adam.
And yet, 90% or higher of the comments here will be about some imaginary bunching (that’s her hand in her pocket) and her spray tan. So tell me, why should he change? Why should any man?
This ^^^^^
A high necked leather dress…looks really uncomfortable.
Adam Sandler looks like a slob – but there’s something off About his face, even for him. Not sure if it’s some work that was not done well or maybe he’s been drinking a bit too much recently- I don’t know but he doesn’t look very good. Quite tired of his manchild schtick too.
I just watched by chance the first episode of Friends.
What whatsisname did to JA’s hair is criminal (I think people called it The Rachel?). I hate hate hate it with a passion. She had such beautifully voluminous hair in that first episode. I don’t understand, for the life of me, this blow-dry straightening fashion we’ve been doing for decades now – and even less that awkward middle part.
The dress is cool minus the turtle neck. It’s bold and she has a fantastic body minus the orange spray tan.
I walked past Adam Sandler less than two weeks ago and I’m almost positive he was wearing this same jacket. He said “Hey” and I said “Hi” and then I became a tongue-tied fool and that was that. We have mutual friends who think he’s a sweetheart and I believe them.