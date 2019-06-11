Jennifer Aniston wore a little black leather dress for the ‘Murder Mystery’ premiere

Here are some photos of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at last night’s LA premiere for Murder Mystery, which is just Sandler’s latest “let’s go on vacation with my friends and film a movie” movie. This one is being released on Netflix, so everyone will get to see it from the comfort of their homes. You know what would have been great? If Adam Sandler had just put a little bit of effort into his appearance. Jennifer Aniston thought about her look, she got a new black leather dress and got her hair and makeup done, and then she has to pose beside Adam Sandler, who looks like he just rolled out of bed. I hate that.

As for Jen’s look… I can’t find the ID on her dress, but she seriously owns like 20 little black leather dresses. This one is not my fave – I’m fine with Jen showing off her legs in a mini, and conceptually, the LBLD is an okay choice for her. But I hate the “baggy” top and the mock turtle. It’s not flattering on her, she looks like Suzy No Neck. I do like her mix-and-match jewelry though – she’s wearing a charm bracelet, some bangles, and diamond rings. No QUARTZ. No visible reminders of her fake husband Justin Theroux.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently appeared on The Ellen Show and she said something about how she would be up for a Friends reunion or something. People really need to let this go, this idea of the same actors coming back for another show. It would be awful, and we need new ideas and new shows. On the red carpet last night, Jennifer was asked about a possible reunion again and why she’s now on-board theoretically. She told ET: “Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, and ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So I thought I’d try ‘yes.’ See what would happen. Sorry! Anything could happen. I have no idea though. There’s no plans in the immediate future.” Can we not.