Duchess Meghan will ‘mirror’ Kate’s maternity leave, won’t work full-time until autumn

While the racists and idiots absolutely piss me off, I’m really mad that we didn’t get more storylines out of Trooping the Colour. The biggest stories were “the Cambridge kids are cute” and “Meghan wore navy.” Of course the Meg-haters have their storylines – something apocryphal about “Harry making Meghan cry!” – but let’s not even go there. I thought Trooping would bring us a million fun headlines like “Kate wears button-covered, puffy-sleeved monstrosity and a giant hat” or “Meghan breaks protocol by smiling in the presence of the Queen.” Something fun we could fight about, not the rantings of the unhinged peeps. So instead, we’re talking about this – Meghan is taking her cues from Kate about maternity leave. From Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair:

Riding in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Harry, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge (who was elegantly attired in a sunshine yellow coat dress), Meghan seemed delighted to be back in the royal fold. Sources close to the Duchess have told Vanity Fair that she was determined to be at Trooping to pay her respects to the Queen. Meghan and Harry are understood to have left Archie behind with a newly appointed nanny who has been hired in recent weeks. But her appearance at Trooping the Colour does not mean she is back to work. According to a source who works closely with Meghan she will not be returning to full time duties until October. “The Duchess is still on maternity leave and will not be returning to full time work until the fall,” the source said. “It was important to her to be at Trooping today out of respect to the Queen. She’s mirroring what the Duchess of Cambridge did on her maternity leave. You’ll probably see her at a few engagements but she won’t be back to work properly until later in the year.” During the Trump state visit, Harry was invited to lunch with president Trump on the first day of the visit, and hung back notably in a group setting. But Meghan stayed home with baby Archie. Sources close to the duchess insist she was not snubbing the President but point out that “attending a state visit is very different to Trooping the Colour.”

[From Vanity Fair]

This is pretty much what I assumed too – that we might see Meghan a few times this summer for a handful of events (or maybe even Wimbledon), but that she wouldn’t be back to any kind of schedule until September. I remember sources saying last year that Kate was determined to really have the summer off after giving birth to Prince Louis too, and while Kate did make a few summer appearances, she didn’t really get into gear until last October. It’s interesting that Meghan is letting people know that she’s “mirroring” what Kate did too, right? If you criticized Kate’s maternity leaves, then you’ll have a problem with Meg’s leave. But most people defended Kate’s leaves, so of course those same people will defend Meg’s leave, right??