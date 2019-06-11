Duchess Meghan will ‘mirror’ Kate’s maternity leave, won’t work full-time until autumn

While the racists and idiots absolutely piss me off, I’m really mad that we didn’t get more storylines out of Trooping the Colour. The biggest stories were “the Cambridge kids are cute” and “Meghan wore navy.” Of course the Meg-haters have their storylines – something apocryphal about “Harry making Meghan cry!” – but let’s not even go there. I thought Trooping would bring us a million fun headlines like “Kate wears button-covered, puffy-sleeved monstrosity and a giant hat” or “Meghan breaks protocol by smiling in the presence of the Queen.” Something fun we could fight about, not the rantings of the unhinged peeps. So instead, we’re talking about this – Meghan is taking her cues from Kate about maternity leave. From Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair:
Riding in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Harry, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge (who was elegantly attired in a sunshine yellow coat dress), Meghan seemed delighted to be back in the royal fold. Sources close to the Duchess have told Vanity Fair that she was determined to be at Trooping to pay her respects to the Queen.
Meghan and Harry are understood to have left Archie behind with a newly appointed nanny who has been hired in recent weeks. But her appearance at Trooping the Colour does not mean she is back to work. According to a source who works closely with Meghan she will not be returning to full time duties until October.
“The Duchess is still on maternity leave and will not be returning to full time work until the fall,” the source said. “It was important to her to be at Trooping today out of respect to the Queen. She’s mirroring what the Duchess of Cambridge did on her maternity leave. You’ll probably see her at a few engagements but she won’t be back to work properly until later in the year.”
During the Trump state visit, Harry was invited to lunch with president Trump on the first day of the visit, and hung back notably in a group setting. But Meghan stayed home with baby Archie. Sources close to the duchess insist she was not snubbing the President but point out that “attending a state visit is very different to Trooping the Colour.”
This is pretty much what I assumed too – that we might see Meghan a few times this summer for a handful of events (or maybe even Wimbledon), but that she wouldn’t be back to any kind of schedule until September. I remember sources saying last year that Kate was determined to really have the summer off after giving birth to Prince Louis too, and while Kate did make a few summer appearances, she didn’t really get into gear until last October. It’s interesting that Meghan is letting people know that she’s “mirroring” what Kate did too, right? If you criticized Kate’s maternity leaves, then you’ll have a problem with Meg’s leave. But most people defended Kate’s leaves, so of course those same people will defend Meg’s leave, right??
This makes sense. I hope she enjoys her summer with her beautiful little boy.
Good for her. Enjoy time with the baby. I bet she will be doing a few events but has set the bar low so the “courtiers” don’t shade if she isn’t full time. This woman doesn’t have the same work ethic as Kate and she has proved that. That said, I will cut her some slack if she wants to spend time with her baby and has the luxury to do so.
I seem to recall many, many people on this very website criticizing Kate’s maternity leave, on the basis that she didn’t deserve it because she didn’t do enough work while she was working. So, it will be interesting to see those same people fall all over themselves defending Meghan’s leave. Meanwhile, I believe the Scandinavian countries have it right, and up to 18 mo for mom and dad combined should be the standard around the world.
I’ll bite. None of these people have full-time jobs. They absolutely can venture out once a week, wave and smile for a few hours and go back home to their nanny, housekeepers and kids. I said that about Kate and I’ll say it about Meghan.
Agree x1000! Especially when they are wearing a $2500 dress, carrying a $2500 handbag and just had hair/make up professionally done. I like these girls, but life is not that hard in their realm.
I’ll disagree. Maternity leave should be a basic right all over the world and *is* in the U.K. That means that all women—ALL WOMEN—should be able to take all the leave they’re entitled to without outsiders saying they need to work more to “earn” it. And FFS, we gotta stop acting like maternity leave is a vacation. Carrying, delivering, and caring for a newborn—even with help—is so draining. Your body has been through the wringer and your hormones are all over the map, and then there’s this little person you need to get to know and bond with. It’s tough work.
Spot on! This attitude that a parent has to deserve maternity or paternity leave is so damaging. Like it’s a holiday you’re taking. Maternity leave is bloody hard work, even when you have help.
Agreed, there was A LOT of commentary that she could go out a couple of hours two or three days a week etc.
I thought it sucked then and I don’t buy into it now. Yes, they are gilded birds in a cage, it does not change the toll childbirth takes on a body physically and emotionally. Both deserve maternity leave and both should have the space to decide what appearances they wish to attend. Maternity leave isn’t prison, nor should it be a competition.
Its starting already…
It’s not just Scandanavian countries. I’m Canadian and we also have up to 18 months mat leave. And you can split with your partner. My daughter was born in the states and my my husband got three weeks and everyone said that was a lot for a Dad. I was not working there at the time because I’d lost my work permit so got nothing obviously. We’re back in Canada now and not only do we get mat leave if we want to have another we also get monthly cash subsidies that covers 75% of daycare. And on top of that the federal and provincial government gives us thousands of dollars in family allowances a year to help with the general expensives of raising a kid. Plus no more hospital bills! They really want young familie to do well here. I could never have gone full on back into my career in the same way with the same support when I lived in the States. Women have to stand up and fight back. Mat leave and the right to affordable childcare should be a woman’s right. It’s not a handout. For a truly equal society between the sexes it’s essential.
@Stelly ~ It’s a hard earned right….(Cdn here). My kid is 35 y o…..I had 4 months before having to go back. Our experience was that we had just, just started to really work out the breast feeding bonanza (rough, rough start). Once kidling discovered how much easier getting fed from a bottle vs breast was….he weaned himself. I was gut-wrenched. He was six months before we really, truly were bonded. I was just in so much pain after the birth, the first 3.5 months were a complete fog. It’s different for each woman, but after mine own experience, I joined the fight for extended mat leave. We got it to 8 months, then finally to a year. I didn’t realize we made it to 18 months. Damn, I’m proud of us for that!!
Way to support Canadian families and women folk!!
I’ll take the bait as well and agree that while I shaded Kate, I’m not going to shade Megs. First and foremost Kate’s numbers are always low. This woman, Megs, has hit the ground running so I will cut her some slack. Kinda like the employee who works hard and puts in over time, that employee should be cut slack if they need it. But the employee who slacks off and doesn’t meet expectations, NOPE.
And a lot of you are right (BYTHESEA) Maternity leave is not a vacation. It is hard work. The bulk of us don’t have nannies and chefs and maids to help out. Complete agreement. I was alone and depressed all day with a baby that didn’t sleep and trying to get over my C-Section. So yeah, it’s nit even apples to oranges.
So it is fine to disregard both the physical and emotional toll on Kate’s body because you don’t like her work ethic, but it’s ok for another? The whole bonding thing, only contingent on perception of work ethic?
You are essentially saying that maternity leave is somehow earned and we get to decide who deserves it or not.
@Seraphina, yes, me too …. C-section, alone, depressed, baby didn’t sleep….Bless you and I hope you came out strong once the fog cleared
Maternity leave is maternity leave, it’s not allocated by whether we like the person or not. Kate deserved her maternity leave with no shade, Meghan deserves hers. And maternity “leave” is no walk in the park.
I think most people in the UK are totally fine with Meghan (and Kate) on maternity leave. Most people being mad about – at least Kate’s maternity leave – I think are people from the US. I have just started working after nine months of maternity leave. Now my husband has two months leave before our son starts daycare. It’s very common in many European countries.
Yes, I agree and I noticed the same. It saddens me that the US mothers are forced to go back to work so soon, and that this attitude of mothers having to deserve their maternity leave seems to be so widespread. A full year off should be available to everyone, not just to those who can afford it, it should be a human right.
Oh definitely! It’s totally normal in the UK. Most people take a year and we get paid for 9 months by law. It’s not a great amount of money (90% of your average weekly earnings (before tax) for the first 6 weeks. £148.68 a week for 33 weeks) but its a fantastic benefit.
I’m not surprised. Before Archie there was a lot of articles about how she was not going to be like Kate and take a standard maternity leave. I remember commenting ‘wait until baby’ because what you imagine your life is post baby and reality are so different. I’m glad she’s taking her time for healing and bonding and then doing the occasional event when she’s up to it and interested.
I love the way women look after they’ve just had a baby.
Megs looks so soft and womanly and gorgeous and her face is all cute and round. I know it won’t last because she will whittle herself down to 45 kg or whatever again but damn its cute while it lasts.
Good, she needs to be able to spend time at home with her new baby.
Isnt summer a slow time of the year anyway?
Seems like to make perfect sense for Meghan to be recovering from childbirth and bonding with little Archie.
Katie Nicholl! enough said.
You can check the Court’s Calendar to see if Meghan is making any appearances, not rocket science, no need for an imaginary source close to Meghan.
They’ve been trying this Meghan is following Kate, for awhile now.
All of a sudden they’ve a nanny now, when last week they did not have one, they ran with the story that Doria was going to be the nanny, look how that turned out.
Yes It’s from Katie Nichol, who, like Emily Andrews, likely bonks herself upside the head with a brick to consult with her “sources” a la Daffy Duck! Hard pass.
“Katie Nicholl! enough said.” Thank you.
I wish people would start to realize the monarchy is like a business. It’s often referred to as the firm by both Harry and William. I don’t think Meghan is following in Kate’s idea, more like she is going with the policy allowed by the head of the firm, the Queen. Things don’t happen in public which aren’t ordained by the Queen or if it somehow does get out without her knowledge, it’s handled by the Queen afterwards. I think people are giving the Cambridges and even Charles more credit for things happening than they have power to do. I hate this scenario where the media is trying to constantly compare Kate and Meghan. It leads to this catfight gossip stories which are extremely sexist.
We really believing that Katie Nicholl has the inside scoop with the Sussexes now?
This isn’t news when you think about it. The royals don’t have packed summer schedules as is and they basically take the whole month of August off. The way Serena been playing Meghan might not get to go to the Wimbledon final but that’s another story.
Exactly! These RRs are writing articles based on broad assumptions.
Great pic Kaiser. Looks like she’s thinking: yeah, I’m back but going to lay low again and will get called out regardless of what the FQC has done. 🤣
I think high profile people taking maternity leave is good. It normalizes it and we still need that here in the US (though obviously we’re not their target demographic.
I had actually hoped that Harry would take more of a hard line on his paternity leave. They’re so into mental health, and the biggest predictor of postpartum mental health in women in the presence of their partner. They missed an opportunity with that. Harry should have taken at least a month of leave and then come back talking about how its important for all fathers to take the leave available to them and coparent equally in the early days. So many men all around the world still think that taking paternity leave makes them look weak and that needs to end. Harry had a chance to set an example and I’m a bit disappointed he didn’t.
It really was a missed opportunity.
My husband was home the first month. He felt a little bit like it was vacation to start working again. After nine months on maternity leave I had the same way when after nine months at home at work I could enjoy a cup of coffee and go to the toilet in peace! I miss my son – but love a little me-time.
EXCEPT…for the Inviticus games opening, and the polo match fundraiser…those two events are the calendar were vital to him and I applauded him for going. I was very disappointed to see him anywhere near the Trumps…Once article somewhere even said he wasn’t expected..but showed up. I thought that unfortunate.
Looks like she’s thinking “suck it , haters!”
Mandated maternity leave is there to be taken, so just take it.